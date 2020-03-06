Axiata Group: All Eyes On Corporate Actions

Potential merger talks with Telenor Group are in the spotlight again, with media reports highlighting that Telenor Group is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Axiata Group.

Axiata Group is seeking strategic partners for its digital businesses, while a listing of its tower company is put on hold for the time being.

Robi's IPO is scheduled to take place in 4Q2020, and there are expectations that establishing a market-based valuation for Robi could eventually help in the positive re-rating of Axiata's valuations.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a "Neutral" rating for Malaysia-listed Axiata Group Berhad (OTCPK:AXXTF) [AXIATA:MK]. Planned and potential corporate actions could play a significant role in the company's share price movements and valuations in the coming months.

Bangladeshi subsidiary Robi's IPO is scheduled to take place in 4Q2020, and there are expectations that establishing a market-based valuation for Robi could eventually help in the positive re-rating of Axiata's valuations. Separately, Axiata Group is seeking strategic partners for its digital businesses, while a listing of its tower company is put on hold for the time being. Also, potential merger talks with Telenor Group (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) are in the spotlight again, with media reports highlighting that Telenor Group is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Axiata Group.

A "Neutral" rating for Axiata Group is fair, considering that current valuations are not particularly attractive, and there is no guarantee that planned and potential corporate actions will happen and be value-accretive for Axiata Group's shareholders.

This is an update of my prior article on Axiata Group published on December 11, 2019. Axiata Group's share price has declined by close to -4% from RM4.19 as of December 9, 2019, to RM4.04 as of March 4, 2020. Axiata Group currently trades at 6.3 times consensus forward twelve months EV/EBITDA and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.8%.

Readers are advised to trade in Axiata Group shares listed on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker AXIATA:MK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million, and market capitalization is above $8.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Listing Of Bangladesh Subsidiary Robi

Axiata Group has a 68.7% equity interest in Bangladesh subsidiary company Robi, which contributed 14.7% and 12.4% of Axiata's FY2019 revenue and EBITDA, respectively. In late February 2020, it was reported that Axiata Group is planning to list its Bangladeshi subsidiary Robi on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in Bangladesh.

Axiata Group plans to issue 523,793,334 new shares in Robi, which is equivalent to approximately 10% of the enlarged issued and paid-up share capital of the Bangladeshi subsidiary. The company expects to raise BDT5,237.9 million or RM255.2 million (approximately 0.7% of Axiata Group's market capitalization) from the planned IPO, which will help to fund Robi's future capital expenditure needs such as network expansion. Notably, Axiata Group will still retain a controlling 61.82% stake in Robi post-IPO, which implies that there will be minimal impact on Axiata Group's financial numbers. Robi's financials will continue to be consolidated with that of the company going forward, although the minority interest component will increase.

At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 21, 2020, Axiata Group highlighted that Robi is the second largest mobile operator in Bangladesh with 30% market share, compared with 50% market share for leader Grameenphone. Having access to capital markets as a listed company will help Robi to compete more effectively with both Grameenphone and third largest mobile player Banglalink. Also, Axiata Group will benefit from tax savings, as Robi gets to enjoy a 5% tax benefit as a listed entity in Bangladesh.

More importantly, the IPO of Robi could help to partially narrow the conglomerate discount assigned to Axiata Group. Axiata Group is a holding company that owns controlling stakes in a number of Asian telecommunications companies in Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Most of Axiata Group's subsidiaries are not publicly-listed, with the exception of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ] in Indonesia and Dialog Axiata [DIAL.N0000] in Sri Lanka. Robi is expected to be a heavyweight stock on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in Bangladesh, with an estimated market capitalization of BDT52.4 billion, making it the 11th largest listed company in Bangladesh.

Robi's IPO is scheduled to take place in 4Q2020, and there are expectations that establishing a market-based valuation for Robi via the listing could eventually help in the positive re-rating of both Robi's and Axiata Group's valuations in the medium term.

Seeking Strategic Partners For Digital Businesses While Listing Of Tower Company Is Put On Hold

Axiata Group also owns three digital businesses, namely digital advertising company ADA, digital platform Apigate, and digital financial services company Boost. ADA became profitable in FY2019, but Apigate and Boost remained loss-making last year.

The digital businesses did reasonably well last year. Digital platform operator Apigate saw a +85% increase in gross transaction value on the back of a 72% growth in monthly active users. Digital financial services company Boost had its number of merchants and users grow by 2.0 times and 1.4 times to approximately 125,000 and 5.1 million, respectively. This led to gross transaction value for Boost growing by more than 10-fold.

On the other hand, Digital advertising company, ADA, claims to be "Asia's largest independent data-powered digital marketing agency" as stated in Axiata Group's FY2019 presentation slides, and ADA became the first of the three digital businesses to become profitable last year. Some of the notable clients ADA secured last year included Burger King in Thailand; Watsons in the Philippines; and Samsung in Cambodia, among others.

Looking ahead, Axiata Group sees "having a partner" and getting "more funding" as strategies to grow its digital businesses, as per the company's comments at the recent 4Q2019 earnings call. This implies that Axiata Group is seeking strategic partners for its digital businesses.

On the flip side, unlocking the value of Axiata Group's 62.4% stake in independent tower company edotco might take more time. Axiata Group disclosed at its 4Q2019 results briefing on February 21, 2020, that there is "no immediate plan" to monetize the value of the company's stake in edotco. This suggested that an IPO or trade sale for edotco could take a longer-than-expected time.

Earlier in August 2019, there were media reports highlighting that there have been interested buyers willingly to acquire Axiata Group's 62.4% stake in edotco at an implied value of $3 billion. This means the potential divestment proceeds from edotco could be equivalent to approximately a fifth of Axiata Group's current market capitalization. edotco is the 12th largest tower company in the world in terms of the number of telecommunications towers it has.

Potential Merger Involving Telenor In The Spotlight Again

Axiata Group's share price went on a roller-coaster between May 2019 and September 2019, due to a proposed deal with Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor Group to merge both companies' telecommunications and infrastructure assets in Asia that was eventually called off. The company's share price increased by +30% from RM4.04 on May 6, 2019, to RM5.26 on July 5, 2019, after the announcement of the planned merger. However, Axiata Group's share price subsequently closed at a new three-month low of RM4.11 on September 10, 2019, following another announcement on September 6, 2019, that the proposed merger was called off.

The share price movements between May 2019 and September 2019 indicated that the market had a favorable view of the RM15-20 billion in synergies to be realized from the proposed merger involving Axiata Group and Telenor Group's Asian assets. Notably, in the September 6, 2019, announcement, Axiata Group and Telenor Group stressed that they "do not rule out that a future transaction could be possible."

It is likely that a proposed merger or a similar deal between Axiata Group and Telenor Group with significant synergies is viewed favorably by the market again, and this could potentially lead to a positive re-rating of Axiata Group's valuations.

On January 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that Telenor Group was in talks with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, to acquire a partial equity stake in Axiata Group; Khazanah has a 37% equity interest in Axiata Group. If Telenor Group does eventually acquire a stake in Axiata Group, it could pave the way for some of the transactions that were part of the original mega-merger.

One key transaction is the proposed merger of Axiata Group's Malaysian telecommunications company Celcom and Telenor Group's Malaysian telecommunications company Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK]. It was earlier estimated that the consolidation of Celcom and Digi to create the largest telecommunications operator in Malaysia will account for the majority or RM6-9 billion of the RM15-20 billion synergies associated with the mega-merger.

However, even assuming that Khazanah is willing to sell part of its stake in Axiata Group to Telenor Group, there could be delays due to changes in Malaysia's political landscape with Muhyiddin Yassin named as Malaysia's eighth prime minister at the start of the month. The latest news from Malaysia at the time of writing is that parliamentary proceedings in Malaysia have been delayed by two months to May 2020, which is a move speculated to prevent opposition to have a confidence vote in parliament to challenge the new government.

Valuation

Axiata Group trades at 6.7 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 6.3 times consensus forward twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM4.04 as of March 4, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiples were 7.0 times and 7.5 times, respectively.

Axiata Group offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Axiata Group include potential corporate actions failing to create value for shareholders, regulatory changes which have a negative impact on the company's telecommunications businesses in various parts of Asia, and lower-than-expected future dividends.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.