Gold Hitting Speedbumps On The Way To New Highs

London is the hub of the over-the-counter gold market. At the end of the last century, ironically, it was the United Kingdom that decided that the yellow metal was nothing more than a barbarous relic and an asset of the past.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time, Gordon Brown, supervised the sale of half of his nation's gold holdings. In the interest of transparency, the UK sold three hundred tons of gold via an auction at prices below $300 per ounce from the late 1900s through the start of the new century. The sale sent the price of the precious metal to a low of just over $250 per ounce.

The UK's sale of gold will go down in history as one of the worst decisions by a government and central bank in history. A decade later, the price of gold reached a record high of $1920.70 per ounce in 2011. Taking Chancellor Brown's hand off the nation's assets led him to a leadership position as Prime Minister in the years following the sale.

The bull market in gold began with the sale of the final ounce of the United Kingdom's gold. Since then, the long-term trend has been higher. Last June, a pivot by the US Fed ignited another leg to the upside, which could lead to a new record peak price for the yellow metal. Last week, the gold market hit a speedbump on its way higher. The selloff could create a golden opportunity to load up on junior gold mining shares. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) took a hit as it faced a double-barrel selloff in gold and stocks. GDXJ was on sale at the end of February. The ETF could provide compelling value for investors.

Risk-off hits gold

The final week of February was a tale of two markets in gold. On Monday, February 24, as the stock market began to unravel, buying initially took the price of gold to a new high and the highest price since early 2013.

The daily chart of April COMEX gold futures highlights the move to a peak of $1691.70 per ounce. Gold ran out of steam at just below the $1700 level, and it closed near the low on February 24. From Tuesday through Friday, the April futures traded in a range between $1627 and $1666.70. On the final trading session of February, the bottom fell out of the gold market as risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes caught up with the yellow metal. An environment where market participants sold anything and everything, except for US government bonds, gold fell by over $75 per ounce on Friday and reached a low of $1564 on the April contract, $127.70 lower than the peak at the start of the week.

Risk-off conditions hit the gold market, but by Monday, March 2, the yellow metal was flirting with the $1600 level once again. By last Friday gold had traded back to a high of $1690.70 and was above the $1660 level late in the day. Volatility in the precious metal has increased with wider daily trading ranges since late February.

The path of least resistance for interest rates support gold

In June 2019, when the US Federal Reserve told markets to expect lower interest rates by the end of the year, it lit a bullish fuse under the gold market. The central bank lived up to its promise as it reduced the Fed Funds rate three times for a total of 75 basis points and ended its program of balance sheet normalization. Quantitative tightening had been reducing the Fed's swollen balance sheet by allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off at maturity. The program pushed rates higher further out along the yield curve.

The Fed's pivot from a hawkish to dovish approach to monetary policy caused the price of gold to rally. In June, even before the first rate cut or end to QT, gold rose above the July 2016 level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce on the back of the central bank's guidance. Gold rose to four peaks since the Fed reverted to monetary policy accommodation. In September, the price rose to a high of $1559.80. In early January 2020, gold reached $1613.30, and on the final Monday of February, the high on the continuous futures contract was at $1686.60 per ounce.

Last Friday, the continuous contract moved to $1690.70 before selling returned to the market at just below the $1700 level. While the Fed cut rates, the ECB lowered its deposit rate by ten basis points to negative fifty points, a new low. On March 3, the Fed cut short-term US rates by another 50 basis points pushing the Fed Funds rate to 1.00%-1.25% on the back of market volatility and rising fears over the spread of Coronavirus. Many other central banks around the world lower rates, which makes gold a more attractive asset.

The continuation of monetary policy accommodative policies by central banks around the world supports the price of gold. While gold has rallied in US dollar terms, it has yet to reach its all-time high of $1920.70 from 2011. However, gold appreciated to new record levels in most other currencies.

The monthly chart shows that gold in euros reached new milestones on the upside over recent weeks and months.

Gold moved to new all-time peaks when measured against the British pound.

The value of the Japanese yen also depreciated to a series of record levels against the yellow metal. Gold reached new highs in Australian and Canadian dollars, Chinese yuan, Russian rubles, and most other world foreign exchange instruments.

While gold rallied in Swiss francs and US dollars over the past months, it has not yet reached new all-time highs against the two currencies.

The Swiss franc is next

Like the rest of Europe, interest rates in Switzerland sit in negative territory. The Swiss franc is a currency instrument that has a reputation as a store of value. Swiss banking laws and the long history of neutrality that puts the Swiss franc in a unique position as a store of value.

The daily chart shows that gold in Swiss franc terms has yet to reach its record high of 1662.51 from 2012. On February 21, it rose to 1624.34, under 40 francs below the peak. It is only a matter of time until the Swiss currency becomes the next foreign exchange instrument to fall to a new all-time low against the yellow metal.

The dollar will follow

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency. Political and economic stability in the United States combined with full convertibility when it comes to the legal tender of the country with the world's leading GDP make the dollar the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. The dollar is the currency choice for individuals and governments that hold dollars as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. Governments around the globe also hold gold as part of those reserves, and they have been net buyers.

The recent risk-off period over Coronavirus and the potential for a political shift in the US in the upcoming November Presidential election is causing central banks to ramp up the printing presses. Stimulating economies via the go-to strategy of adding liquidity to the global financial system has been the approach since the 2008 financial crisis.

The pivot by the US Fed from tightening to loosening credit in 2019 was a significant event that launched the price of gold. The rise of the yellow metal since the early years of this century is a sign that the value of all currencies is declining. Citigroup recently forecast that the price of gold is heading above the $2000 per ounce level over the coming twelve to twenty-four months. If they are correct, gold will be the final shoe to drop in the currency arena. The overwhelming strength in the gold market has been its ability to appreciate in all currency terms.

Buying the dip in gold - GDXJ is on sale

The producers that extract the yellow metal from the crude of the earth become more profitable as the price of gold rises. An investment in the shares of gold mining companies often provides a leveraged position in the precious metal. Gold mining shares tend to outperform the price of the metal on the upside and underperform when gold suffers a price correction. Since the junior gold mining companies are involved in exploration and typically have higher production costs, their share prices tend to be more volatile than the leading gold mining companies.

The price action in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product highlights the leveraged performance of the miners with less capital and more gearing to the price of the metal. A product like GDXJ mitigates the idiosyncratic risk of holding an individual junior gold mining company. The most recent top holdings of GDXJ include:

GDXJ is a highly liquid product with $4.42 billion in net assets, over 16.5 million shares changing hands on average each day, and a 0.54% expense ratio. During the final week of February, the price of April COMEX gold futures fell from $1691.70 to a low of $1564.00 per ounce or 7.5%.

As the chart shows, over the same period, GDXJ fell from $46.42 to $35.25 per share or 24.1%. GDXJ underperformed gold during last week's correction, but the trading pattern of the junior gold mining shares has been that new highs in the yellow metal should eventually lead to outperformance on a percentage basis on the upside. When it comes to buying the dip in the gold market, GDXJ is a product that could turbocharge percentage results if gold is heading to the $2000 per ounce level or higher over the next one to two years. Gold has been hitting speedbumps on the way to higher highs. The junior gold mining shares are facing a weak overall stock market and increased volatility in the yellow metal. I continue to favor buying the junior gold mining ETF product, GDXJ, on price weakness.

