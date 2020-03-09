Risk-Off Could Help Natural Gas - Be Careful In The Combustible Market

Coronavirus and US politics combined to cause a period of extreme volatility in markets across all asset classes over recent weeks. The price variance in the stock market became so intense that the US Fed and other central banks around the world had to step in with a massive dose of stimulus in the form of interest rate cuts. The Federal Reserve pulled the trigger on its first emergency rate cut of fifty basis points on Tuesday, March 3, since the 2008 financial crisis.

Risk-off sends market participants to the sidelines. While the market conditions typically cause selling in markets, causing them to plunge, there are cases where it can do just the reverse. The liquidation of cash and carry trades between the US dollar and euro currencies likely caused a rally in the European currency and selling in the dollar.

Natural gas had an ugly peak season during this winter. The price rose to a high of $2.905 per MMBtu at the start of the season in early November and proceeded to make lower lows and lower highs through February. The latest bottom came on the final day of trading in February when nearby futures fell to a low of $1.642 per MMBtu, 43.5% below the November peak, and just 3.1 cents above the March 2016 low and level of critical technical support. Moreover, the 2016 bottom was on one tick or $0.001 above the 1998 low in the energy commodity. The price action encouraged lots of speculative short selling in the natural gas futures market over the past months. At the end of last week, the price was just above the $1.70 level. The periodic recoveries in the price of the energy commodity from a series of lower lows may not be a function of any bullish fundamental or technical factors.

Instead, risk-off in natural gas could have pushed the price higher at times. Margin calls caused by the action in other markets likely forced some trend-following traders and speculators to the sidelines leading to pockets of buying in an otherwise bearish environment. In natural gas, risk-off could be the only bullish factor for the energy commodity these days. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) replicates twice the price action in the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures contract.

Natural gas fundamentals remain weak

On Thursday, March 5, the Energy Information Administration reported a decline in inventories of 109 billion cubic feet. The market consensus, according to Estimize, was for a drop of around 126 bcf.

Source: EIA

As the chart highlights, the latest withdrawal sent total inventories across the United States to 2.091 trillion cubic feet for the week ending on February 28, 2020. Stockpiles were 48.2% above last year's level and 9.2% over the five-year average for the end of February. March has arrived, which means that spring is right around the corner. While we could have another winter blast before temperatures rise, the peak season for natural gas demand is ending.

Inventories high with less than one month to go until injection season

If the 2019/2020 withdrawal season in the natural gas market is like past years, there are only around three weeks to go before stocks begin to rise as the natural gas flowing into storage exceeds the withdrawals.

Last year, at the end of the peak season, stockpiles dropped to a low of 1.107 trillion cubic feet. An average withdrawal of 328 bcf would take stocks to last year's low. Since the most substantial decline in stockpiles was 201 bcf in January, there is no way that inventories will be anywhere near last year's level at the start of the injection season. The odds favor a low of around 1.8 tcf, which requires an average withdrawal of 97 bcf over the next three weeks. Inventory injections tend to tail off at the end of the peak season.

The price action after the EIA data was bearish

After falling to a low of $1.642 per MMBtu on February 28, the price of natural gas recovered to a high of $1.847 on March 5 as the market awaited the latest EIA data. The smaller than expected withdrawal pushed the price below the $1.80 level by the end of the session last Thursday.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart illustrates that April natural gas futures rose to the highest price since February 26 in the hours before the release of the latest inventory data. The price dropped steadily on Thursday in the aftermath of the report, reaching a low of $1.765 per MMBtu. On Friday, March 6, natural gas traded to a low of $1.711 with the critical level of support at the 2016 low only 10 cents below. Natural gas settled on March 6 just above the low for the week.

Sellers on rallies throughout the winter - open interest could provide a clue

After reaching the seasonal high of $2.905 in early November 2019, every attempt at a price recovery in the natural gas market failed, leading to the most recent low of $1.642 per MMBtu on the final day of February. The latest bounce from a lower low could not lift the price over the $1.90 level.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators were in oversold territory at the end of last week. Weekly historical volatility at around the 36% level had risen from a low of 28% in mid-February. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions at 1.441 million contracts declined from a high of 1.51 million in January but remained appreciably higher than last year at this time when it stood at 1.192 million contracts.

Risk/reward for bulls - UGAZ could pay off if risk-off continues

The open interest metric at the end of the first week of March was around 249,000 contracts higher this year compared to the same time in 2019 as the end of the withdrawal season was approaching. The elevated level of the total number of positions is a sign that speculative shorts remain in the natural gas market. The trend of lower highs and lower lows has encouraged sellers to take advantage of any recovery from November through early March.

In a risk-off environment, speculators tend to head for the sidelines. While most market participants assume that means selling, in a market like natural gas, an overabundance of shorts with losses in other markets and asset classes may also decide to exit any risk positions. An excess of speculative shorts could cause an aggressive wave of buying to emerge and a significant price recovery, even though the fundamentals remain bearish. The bottom line is that if risk-off conditions persist, it could lead to a recovery rally in the natural gas futures arena where risk-off translates to a sustained move to the upside in the price of the energy commodity.

I continue to believe that a challenge of the March 2016 low at $1.611 per MMBtu is on the horizon for natural gas given market fundamentals. However, if the risk-off landscape continues and worsens, we could see a sudden violent move to the upside makes the shorts scramble for an exit to their risk positions.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product is a double leveraged product that seeks to deliver twice the percentage gain in nearby natural gas futures on the upside. The fund summary for BOIL states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex. The fund seeks to meet their investment objectives by investing normally in Natural Gas futures contracts. It may also invest in swaps if the market for a specific futures contract experiences emergencies (e.g., natural disaster, terrorist attack, or an act of God) or disruptions (e.g., a trading halt or a flash crash) or in situations where the Sponsor deems it impractical or inadvisable to buy or sell futures contracts (such as during periods of market volatility or illiquidity). Source: Yahoo Finance

The latest top holdings of BOIL that create double long leverage include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BOIL has net assets of $33 million, trades an average of 562,672 shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. The latest rally in the nearby April natural gas futures contract took the price from $1.642 on February 28 to a high of $1.847 on March 5, a rise of 12.5%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, the BOIL product rose from $4.77 to $5.64 per share or 18.3%. The product failed to deliver a double percentage return, but on a sustained rally, it would likely outperform the price action in the nearby futures contract on a percentage basis. BOIL is a bit more conservative than the popular UGAZ triple leveraged product.

The fundamentals and technical trends in the natural gas market remain bearish. However, a continuation of risk-off conditions with open interest at a higher level this year compared to last could mean that risk-off in the natural gas arena leads to a sudden recovery, at some point.

