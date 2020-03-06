Natural Gas Market Overview: Net Supply To Drop Below Last Year's Level By Mid-March

Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +142 bcf over the next three weeks.

On average, TDDs are projected to remain below the norm over the next 15 days.

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 54 bcf next week, 110 bcf smaller than a year ago and 45 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

Total U.S. natural gas supply is up 4.8% y-o-y to 102.3 bcf/d, but the growth rate should continue to slow.

Total demand for U.S. natural gas is down 16.3% y-o-y to 106.9 bcf/d, but is projected to rise slightly next week (in annual terms).

This report covers the week ending March 6, 2020.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 748 bcf for the week ending March 6 (down 10.0% w-o-w (week over week) and down as much as 16.3% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but plunged from +19.0% to +0.2%. We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 60 consecutive weeks now.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up significantly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) plunged by more than 20% w-o-w (from 153 to 122), while the number of cooling-degree days (CDDs) has almost doubled. Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be a whopping 42.0% below last year's level and 17% below the 30-year norm.

Consumption-wise, Friday's 00z short-range weather models were bullish (vs. previous results), while yesterday's 12z models were bearish (see the table below). On average, TDDs are projected to remain below the norm over the next 15 days.

There is almost no disagreement between the models in terms of scale. According to ECMWF-ENS (00z) model, natural gas consumption should average around 85.5 bcf/d over the next 15 days, while GFS-ENS (06z) model is forecasting 84.3 bcf/d over the same period.

The extended-range ECMWF model is still projecting normal TDDs in week 3 - week 5 (March 27 - April 10) but consumption-wise, the latest model was neutral-to-bearish (vs. previous update).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

Overall, we estimate that next week (ending March 13), total demand will drop by 5.4% w-o-w but will rise by 0.2% in annual terms (see the chart below). The deviation from the norm should remain positive and should increase from +0.2% to +10.1%.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are bullish (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation and hydro inflows. In the week ending March 6:

Nuclear outages were mostly above the norm (10.4 GW per day on average). Please note that the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants will continue to increase in the nearest future as nuclear outages are rising and should continue to rise until mid-April (at least) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal edged down by -$0.004 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas dropped only slightly, while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 8.5 bcf/d this week (+1.8 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.4 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Hydro, wind and solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y. On balance, in the week ending February 21, these three factors probably displaced some 300 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +4.2 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 1.4 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were down 15.1% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, Freeport and Elba) served 12 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 42 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 8.0 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 19.5% in the week ending March 6.

We currently expect total exports to average 14.98 bcf/d over the next three months (March-April-May). The share of LNG should rise above 50% (see the charts below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production seems to have stabilized (for now), but the general trend is still down. In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 144 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production (as per EIA methodology) will average 94.5 bcf/d in March, 93.6 bcf/d in April, and 92.9 bcf/d in May. In the week ending March 6, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 102.3 bcf per day (down 0.6% w-o-w but up 4.8% y-o-y).

However, net supply (calculated as production minus net exports) is justly slightly above last year's level (see the chart below). We expect net supply to drop below last year's level by mid-March.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance (as per EIA methodology) for the week ending March 6 should be negative at around -4.57 bcf/d, which is approximately +25.55 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2019 (see the chart below). Next week (ending March 13), the balance is projected to tighten up to +4.77 bcf/d (vs. the same week in 2019). However, the deviation from the norm should stay in the "bearish territory" - i.e., above zero (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 54 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -20 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +142 bcf over the next three weeks from +176 bcf today to +318 bcf for the week ending March 27.

