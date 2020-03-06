Vanguard Industrials ETF: It Is Better To Wait And See

ETF Overview

The Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) owns a portfolio of U.S. industrial stocks. The ETF basically tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index. The fund has delivered an excellent 257% total return in the past 10 years. Stocks in VIS's portfolio are those with competitive advantages. While we are seeing signs of improvement in PMI data in January, we are not sure how much impact the coronavirus outbreak will have on global economy and industrial demand in 2020. Given that VIS is only slightly undervalued, we think investors may want to stay on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

These are stocks with competitive advantages over their peers.

As can be seen from the table below, the fund's top 10 stocks represent about 33.9% of the total portfolio. Despite the grounding of 737 MAX, its top-holding, Boeing (BA), still has an extensive backlog that should support its revenue growth in the next decade. In addition, the company should benefit from a forecasted 4.6% compound annual growth rate in passenger traffic in the next 20 years. Other companies such as Union Pacific (UNP) have a rail network that their customers will continue to rely on. Overall, most of the top 10 holdings in its portfolio are companies that continue to invest heavily in research & development and hence have intangible assets that should continue to maintain their competitive positions over their smaller peers.

Top 10 Holdings Morningstar Moat Rating Morningstar Financial Health Rating Weight Boeing Company (BA) Wide Moderate 5.4% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Wide Moderate 4.0% Honeywell International (HON) Wide Strong 4.0% United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Wide Moderate 3.9% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Wide Strong 3.5% General Electric Company (GE) Narrow Moderate 3.5% 3M Company (MMM) Wide Moderate 2.9% Caterpillar (CAT) Wide Moderate 2.4% United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) Wide Moderate 2.3% Raytheon Company (RTN) Wide Strong 2.0% TOTAL 33.9%

Will 2020 be a better year than 2019?

The year 2019 is not a good year for the U.S. industrial sector. This was evident in the fact that the ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. (a leading indicator) has been on a declining trend in 2019. Much of this was due to trade uncertainties, the halt of Boeing 737 MAX production, and auto strike.

ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. (Source: Trading Economics ISM Manufacturing PMI)

However, there are already signs that several industrial sectors will improve as a result of the phase-one trade agreement between the U.S. and China. First, ISM manufacturing PMI was up strongly in January 2020 (see chart above). Second, manufacturer and trade inventories in the U.S. have been on a declining trend in the past year. This means that as long as consumer confidence remains healthy, a rebound in manufacturing activity should not be too far away. In fact, the U.S. consumer confidence index has increased for the fifth consecutive month reaching 99.3 in December 2019.

U.S. Business Inventories (Source: Trading Economics Inventories Report)

However, we are increasingly concerned about the global economic recovery in 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China. This virus has quickly spread to different parts of the world and is causing a major disruption to the global supply chain especially as many parts are only manufactured in China. Unlike the outbreak of SARS back in 2003, China's GDP now represents over 16% of the world's GDP (see chart below). On the other hand, it was only slightly above 4% in 2003. Therefore, many stocks in VIS's portfolio may be impacted if the coronavirus cannot be contained quickly.

Source: CNBC

Valuation Analysis

Now, let us compare the valuations of VIS's top stocks to their own historical averages. Please note that its top-holding, Boeing, is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 52.36x (five-year average P/E ratio of 20.63x). This is primarily due to the prolonged grounding of 737 MAX. Since using this result will significantly alter the weighted average of VIS's forward P/E ratio, we have excluded Boeing in the table below. As can be seen from the table below, VIS's top stocks are trading at a weighted average forward P/E ratio of 16.68x. This is slightly lower than their weighted average five-year forward P/E ratio of 17.49x.

Top 10 Holdings Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E Weight Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 17.51 17.17 4.0% Honeywell International (HON) 19.34 17.91 4.0% United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 17.04 16.36 3.9% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 16.67 18.52 3.5% General Electric Company (GE) 18.25 16.31 3.5% 3M Company (MMM) 16.29 19.41 2.9% Caterpillar (CAT) 13.81 17.90 2.4% United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) 12.12 16.26 2.3% Raytheon Company (RTN) 15.53 17.89 2.0% WEIGHTED AVERAGE/TOTAL 16.68 17.49 28.5%

Risks and Challenges

Stocks in VIS's portfolio face several challenges. First, the industrial sector is much more sensitive to an economic recession than other sectors such as consumer staples or utilities. Therefore, an economic recession will likely result in the fund underperformance. Second, there is some concentration risk as its top 10 holdings represent nearly 34% of its total portfolio. Third, VIS's portfolio of stocks does have considerable businesses overseas. Therefore, their revenues and profits can be impacted negatively if their major markets overseas performed poorly.

Investor Takeaway

We like stocks in VIS's portfolio. However, the outbreak of coronavirus globally may significantly hamper the demand for industrial products in 2020. Therefore, we think investors may want to stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.