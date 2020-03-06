IBI Group Inc. (IBIBF) CEO Scott Stewart on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBI Group Inc. (OTCPK:IBIBF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call March 6, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Stewart - Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Mona Nazir - Laurentian Bank

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank

Scott Stewart

Good morning and thank you for joining us to review IBI's fourth quarter and year end 2019 results, which were released yesterday afternoon. I'm here with IBI's Chief Financial Officer Stephen Taylor.

I'm very pleased to share IBI’s 2019 financial and operating results, which reflect our success establishing IBI as a technology driven design firm. We ended 2019 with strong underlying business fundamentals. We exceeded our revenue forecast. We have a healthy balance sheet with debt reduced to the lowest level in the last seven fiscal years.

Our backlog is the biggest in our history. Our DSOs are the lowest in our industry in Canada and we are positioned to capitalize on continuing urbanization trends that can support further increases in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and margins.

IBI's results in Q4 include the impact of write-off various small dollar inactive contract assets, or RPA impacts that Steve will explain further and are not representative of our true operating performance, which remain strong during 2019. Our results excluding those impacts demonstrate the strong fundamentals and continued growth across our business particularly in the Intelligence and Buildings practices.

Primarily the urban development perspective, IBI will continue expanding and adapting our service offerings for buildings and infrastructure clients by integrating our Intelligence factors from the earliest planning and design stages due to rapid management optimization post completion. With our proven capability form a design and execution of large scale transportation projects, we are well positioned for a growing demand in Canada and globally.

Ontario alone has announced programs of tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure investments over the next 10 years. We also have some 90 plus planning projects representing 10,000 acres of urban development.

To put this in context IBI led the planning into those processes for the development as the CN Lands and Liberty Village, which led to multiple years of follow-on work for engineering and architectural services. IBI's building sector continues to be robust, with a strong pipeline committed in the work.

In addition to our strong living plus pipeline, we are seeing growth in other areas including seniors living and residence. One of the important trends in the Living Plus sector is the increased demand for rental apartment developments in intensification of large-scale retail sites. We have numerous feasibility studies underway for large mixed use developments across the Greater Toronto Area, which will inevitably lead to multi building developments.

Oxford Properties recently announced that it will be develop in the largest mixed use project in Canadian history in Mississauga. IBI are the architects for the first five towers on this landmark development.

Also for Oxford, our corporate interior design group was invited to participate in the Workplace Innovation Challenge designing a unique space for technology startups. Additionally, our client Carttera announced that Google has leased its 400,000 square foot IBI designed office building in Toronto financial district, which further speaks to our leadership in innovative workplace design.

In the U.S. East, we are working on the master planning commission for our large residential development in the Washington DC area. We are also advancing construction drawings on the Hope Point Tower in Providence, Rhode Island, which is a 46 storey building, which will be the tallest building in the state.

In Q4, IBI signed the architect declaration regarding climate and biodiversity in Canada, the U.S. and the UK. Underscoring its commitment to sustainability we are designing a 60 storey Passive House design in Vancouver for Henson Developments, which will be the tallest Passive House in the world.

Also IBI did the planning approvals for the largest solar farm in Western Canada for [Real Park Canada Inc] (Ph) the solar farm includes some 700,000 solar panels to power 25,000 homes. In our infrastructure sector, we're progressing our work on the Ontario LRT, which was announced last quarter. We are now in a detailed design phase, allowing for the start up construction in the spring of this year.

The planning of this major transit infrastructure project has resulted in significant urban intensification plans in the City of Mississauga. For IBI this includes 25 separate residential towers currently in the planning design or construction phase, each between 20 to 80 storey’s high.

Our backlog in the infrastructure sector is solid and we have achieved several small and medium sized project wins in Q4. Other global projects continue to move forward including the Eglinton LRT, Edmonton Valley LRT, [Technical Difficulty] LRT and Tel Aviv. We're also in the pursuit phase of several additional P3 projects in Ontario, Hawaii, California and British Columbia.

In the intelligence sector, we have a number of significant milestones in our drilling practice in Q4, including a successful deployment of the first close tolling system in India in November 2019. This toll system included 102 toll lanes and toll plazas and supports payments through cash, smart cards and micro [indiscernible] toll collection.

In Greece, we were awarded the Olympia Odos Hybrid Toll Collection System to be delivered this year. The project will add 30 electronic toll collection stations to the existing system, which was designed originally by IBI in 2017. We are also developing a location based mobile app for the client which will provide a number of interactive trip planning features to toll users.

In North America, we added a toll system supply and maintenance to our existing portfolio of Intelligent Transportation Systems work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge which connects Windsor and Detroit. This landmarks across tolling project for the firm. We're also responsible for the overall security assets of the major projects.

Additional milestones for IBI’s intelligent sector in Q4 was a project management for the Metrolinx Network Operations Centre. In [indiscernible] took over all rail traffic operations from CN and IBI oversaw the successful execution of the new arrangements.

Metrolinx Network Operations Centre, which became operational November 2018, was also designed by IBI. Our work in our Network Operations Centre, illustrious with further integration and complementary nature of intelligence in building sectors.

As part of the technology pivot we - our Asset Management product informed on previously announced projects to India and also have submitted a solution on a 32 kilometer six lane highway connecting Bangalore in the Electronic City.

The existing toll plan is leveraging the platforms and monitor over 1200 assets along the highway, including toll equipment, street lights, cameras and other electronic equipment providing significantly improved and more efficient oversight for ongoing maintenance.

In the previous quarter, we announced two new contract wins with the State of Alaska and Wisconsin for advanced traveler information products Travel-IQ. In Q4 we went live with both deployments demonstrating the turnkey nature of our white label solution and the speed with which we can launch our product.

We're continuing development on the product targeting the roadway networks of cities and counties across North America insuring our solution is more connected through shared information and data.

We're also hiring more software developers and dedicated sales staff to support this initiative. We also continue to take our Travel-IQ data that make it available through our API to third-party subscribers [Waves] (Ph) and Uber.

Our acquisition of Aspyr has bolstered our service offerings in the systems architecture area and give the firm a very strong pipeline of work in particularly with P3 projects in the areas of health care, justice and education. Additionally the Aspyr team has secured several major commissions since joining IBI that offer the potential to double the team’s existing revenue.

As part of IBIs technology pivot, I’m pleased to announced that our Smart City Sandbox initiative now has dedicated physical space in IBI had office in Toronto. The space which was designed by our corporate interior team is an innovative collaborative hub connects with clients, partners and startups in the Smart City, PropTech and energy ecosystems. And we look forward to announce to you more about the Sandbox at our AGM on May 8th.

I will now handle the call to Steve Taylor, Our Chief Financial Officer who will provide an overview of IBI's financial results.

Stephen Taylor

Thank you, Scott. Cash flow is provided by operating activities total 50.1 million in 2019 an increase of 37.5 million over 2018 and totaled 32.1 million in Q4. 30.8 million higher than the same period in 2018. Due to improved collections of accounts receivable and some progress in reducing our working capital and P3 transit projects.

With days sales outstanding of 64 days at the year end of 2019 IBI is leading the way in Canada when it comes to DSO. We decreased our DSO is by six days relative to last year supporting our debt reduction initiatives and demonstrating our commitment to continued improvement.

We repaid 25.2 million on our bank line and IBI has meaningfully exceeded our previous debt reduction target of 10 million for the year ended 2019. As Scott touched on earlier, IBI reduced debt position of 77.3 million at year end resulted in a 1.8 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA, multiple eclipsing our previously stated multiple target of between two and two and a half times.

This strengthened position affords greater financial flexibility and optionality for IBI to allocate capital to value enhancement opportunities like accelerated organic growth further equity investments in early stage technologies and corporate or asset acquisitions.

Throughout 2019 IBI continues to integrate technology processes across all of our operations, including initiatives to enhance internal processes and controls within our existing ERP platform. We implemented new Robotic Process Automations or RPAs in 2019 to identify and analyze a sizable number of inactive contract assets an endeavor that would have been very onerous to do manually.

These contract assets related to change orders on projects which would have been recognized prior to IBI implementing our new ERP system. As a result in Q4 2019 management wrote-off various small dollar amounts, inactive contract assets, which represented a change to approximately 600 projects in total for an average of about 4,200 a project. The impact of these write-offs in total was a $1.4 million reduction in Q4 revenues and EBITDA.

However, as Scott noted, the impact of these non-recurring process improvements is not reflective of IBI’s underlying operations. So I will discuss some key results excluding the impact to provide a better indication of our true operating performance during Q4 and the full year of 2019.

2019 net revenue of 376.9 million exceeded our forecast of 374 million driven by growth in our intelligence and building practices, while Q4 net revenue was 91.7 million. Excluding the RPA impacts, our total net revenue in 2019 was to 378.3 million, it was 93.1 million in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled 42 million in 2019 was an 11.2% margin and it was 6.8 million in Q4 with a 7.4% margin. Excluding the RPA impacts, adjusted EBITDA would increase to 44.6 million in 2019, representing a margin of 11.8% and to 8.2 million in Q4 with an 8.8% margin.

Contributing positively to 2019 revenue and the 2020 outlook and adjusted EBITDA outlook with IBS’s 27% increase in backlog over year-end 2018, driven by particularly strong increases of 29.1% and 24.4% in the Canadian and U.S. operating segments respectively.

Our intelligence practice posted solid growth through 2019 supported by an ongoing focus on generating new recurring revenue streams that can be captured through the lifecycle of assets we designed. In 2019, net revenue from intelligence grew 4.5% over 2018 to 68.8 million an increased one half percent to 17.8 million in Q4 2019 versus Q4 2018.

Excluding the impact of the RPA write-offs intelligence net revenue in 2019 was 71.6 million or 18.9% of total revenue, and was 18.4 million in Q4, 19.8% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA from intelligence in 2019 was 10.1 million with 14.6% margin and 2.7 million or 15.1% margin in Q4.

However, adjusted EBITDA absent any RPA impact improved to 13.2 million in 2019 with an 18.4% margin and 3.5 million in Q4 with an 18.9% margin. This clearly demonstrates the increasing contribution of our intelligence practice to IBI's corporate results.

Some timing delays on projects within the U.S. segment impacted Q4 2019 net revenue of our buildings practice which was 3% lower at 44.2 million, but the delayed are expected to be reversed as contractors sign in Q1 2020.

The full year 2019 our buildings practice continues to provide growing net revenue totaling 196.7 million, 3% higher than in 2018 and generated robust adjusted EBITDA of 31.1 million with a 15.8% margin an increase of 25% over 2018. The Q4 timing delays resulted in adjusted EBITDA for the period being volatiles totaling two million or a 4.5% margin compared to four million and 8.7% margin in Q4 2018.

Net income from operating activities increased 58% in 2019 to 22 million and decreased 40% to two million in Q4, which is attributable to the RPA impacts and changes in the valuation of the derivative liability on our balance sheet. Net income in 2019 totaled 16.8 million and 1.9 million in Q4.

I would like to speak briefly on COVID-19 or Corona Virus. IBI has sufficient backlog of work to minimize the revenue impact for 2020. Should there be more significant economic disruptions as a result of this virus. It could impact a replacement of our current backlog for 2021 and beyond. But at this point, that impacts cannot be determined.

We have processes in place to monitor the impact on our employees and subcontractors and there has been no significant impact to-date. IBI has implemented a plan whereby business travel is undertaken only if necessary, and we are encouraging greater use of our work from home policy.

With that, I will turn the call back to Scott for some closing remarks before we take questions.

Scott Stewart

Thanks, Stephen. Given continued macro trends around the immigration of major Canadian cities, and migration within the United States to major urban centers, we believe IBI is ideally positioned to continue generating meaningful growth.

With established and proven capabilities in the development and integration of technology through our intelligence practice. We plan to continue fueling the engines of buildings and infrastructure, while seeking further opportunity to develop recurring revenue streams and deliver value to our stakeholders.

Looking ahead, we are forecasting total revenue of 388 million for 2020, 4% higher than 2019 revenue forecast. The Company also continues to forecast that with the ongoing integration of technology, plus continued investments in innovation and software solutions, our intelligence practice expected to trend towards the levels that represents 20% of revenue, 20% adjusted EBITDA margin to the end of 2020.

That concludes our formal remarks. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions] First question is from Michael Tupholme from TD Securities.

Michael Tupholme

Thank you good morning.

Scott Stewart

Good morning Michael.

Michael Tupholme

Just a follow-up question or an RPA related write-offs. Is there any potential for further write-offs or charges as it relates to that efficiency initiative you undertook?

Stephen Taylor

Mike, thanks for the question. This was a cleanup exercise and I will give you a bit of background as to how the systems have been configured, so you can get some comfort on that question.

Prior to the implementation of IFRS-15, there was no requirement necessary to and you recall that happened January 1, 2018, for having revenue recognized in your system fully supported by written commitment from your clients.

So, for the last two years that has changed, and we don't recognize any revenue unless we have got a signed write-offs on the scope of the work, and the commitment of the client to pay. Also in our ERP system, which you know, was implemented between 2015 and the middle of 2017, there were a very large number of legacy projects that have been converted over.

We had been focusing in 2017 and 2018 on making adjustments to any remaining work in process/contract assets or accounts receivable for more of the larger projects. But when we got to the early part of last year, it became apparent that we added about 7,500 projects, which were still active in our system.

And we needed to set about a process where we could go back to all of the directors on those projects and confirm that the projects were closed and that as a result any remaining assets that were sitting on the balance sheet would have to be swept into a bucket and cleaned up.

So the robotic process of the project close has been running since end of July of last year. It is an ongoing process. What we have talked about in terms of the $1.4 million adjustment is just the increase in the magnitude of the adjustment over what we had been writing off before in 2017 and 2018.

So it was a catch up and I don't anticipate given that this process is ongoing, repetitive, done the same way now that we are going to be experiencing the same thing going forward.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. That is helpful to understand all of that. You provided some detail around the impact of those charges on the intelligence practice, both from a revenue perspective and EBITDA perspective. Is that same sort of detail in terms of reconciling what you reported versus what it would have been excluding the impact available for the other business practices and for your regions, because it, seems though it affected the business right across the board.

Stephen Taylor

Yes. I can comment on certainly the two segments, the write-offs did not have a significant impact at all on our buildings practice, in Q4 or last year for the full year. They did impact, as we talked about the intelligence practice and they also impacted our infrastructure practice to an even greater extent than the adjustments in intelligence.

In terms of geographies, the two geographies that were impacted the most were the United States and our other international regions. So Canada and the UK, the impact was negligible. It was about $600,000 in Q4 in the U.S. and about 900,000 in our other international business. So...

Michael Tupholme

And using the disclosure you gave us, intelligence is essentially the difference between the total impact and what you told us for intelligence, what is implied for the infrastructure business?

Stephen Taylor

That's correct.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Can you talk a little bit more about the timing delays in the U.S. business as it relates to some project timing delays that you discussed. What gave rise to those delays and you talked about those delays being resolved in Q1 2020. So just trying to understand if there is also going to be a negative impact from those delays in the first quarter and if so is that of a similar magnitude to what we saw in the fourth quarter?

Stephen Taylor

It shouldn’t occur the delays are primarily in - as we talked about before our education sector in buildings in the U.S. is very important sector to us. As I commented before, under IFRS-15, until we get the written sign off on contracts, we are not allowed to recognize revenue. And so we have a number of fairly significant contracts in the education sector in the U.S., where we have been given the award, but we haven't yet got the final contract.

So the work has started - the clock has started in terms of getting the work done, because the client wants the work done. But they are in many cases, not so swift in terms of getting the paperwork signed, it's paperwork that has to be approved by various School Board Councils and that sort of thing.

So, it can take up to two to three months for us to get sign off on a contract. Now, our experience has been that we always do get the sign off. But there is a time lag in between where we have to start to work and then we can actually recognize the revenue.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. So the hope or the belief is that you will get the sign offs prior to the end of the first quarter and therefore you will be able to recognize the revenue for the work you have been performing in the first quarter such that there is no similar impact in the first quarter?

Stephen Taylor

That is not only - it is not a hope, but it is our objective to get that paperwork signed.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. And then just last question on this topic. Can you provide some indication or quantification for how much of a negative impact this had on the fourth quarter for the buildings segment or buildings practice?

Stephen Taylor

As I mentioned before, the EBITDA in the fourth quarter in the U.S. was down of about $600,000. So the run rate that we have been running at in the U.S. for EBITDA has been between $1.5 million and $2 million a quarter. The delta between the $600,000 and that normal run rate is what the impact of the delayed contracts has been. And we fully expect to make that up.

Our backlog in the U.S. is significantly higher than it has been for any of the last three years and we are trending at in excess of 75% booking up capacity for the whole of 2020, which is we are very encouraged by that number.

Michael Tupholme

And so just to clarify, the 600,000 that you are referring to that is the impact of the RPA charges?

Stephen Taylor

That is correct, Mike.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Last one for me. Leverage ratio has come down. It is now below your target range as you pointed out. You talked about having additional financial flexibility and optionality with respect to capital allocation and provided some examples of the sorts of investments, you could make and areas you could pursue. What is the priority as it relates to capital allocation for 2020, of those areas, which ones do you plan on focusing on?

Stephen Taylor

We have had many, many conversations with our current investors and prospective investors in terms of where they would like to see us going. And we are very aligned with what most of those people are saying. And that this business needs to demonstrate growth and there are a lot of good opportunities out there for us to take cash flow and invest it principally in technology related companies.

But it could be also other more conventional practices that help us gain bench strength or accelerate into new markets like the Aspyr acquisition was for us. So we have an active program ongoing at the moment looking at moving forward on finding some more of those targets.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Sorry, if I can just ask one other one. The working capital changes in and all cash working capital for 2020, how do we think about that Stephen?

Stephen Taylor

I think we are going to return to more of a normal pattern. As we got to a certain stage on the bigger P3 transit project. We had a buildup of working capital. A lot of that got released in the last quarter of last year. So we saw a significant cash flowing in the door.

We are starting Ontario project, so there will be a build on working capital, probably not so much this year, because the cash flows tend to be okay on those projects. In the first year the project, it tends to catch up with you on years two and three. So, in 2021 we will probably see some more of a working capital build on the here Ontario project.

But by and large, working capital will stay fairly constant this year. You will see us be users of cash in Q1 and Q2 just as we were last year, and catch up in Q3 and Q4 which you saw last year and the trend I believe, the year before. So those tend to be the patterns of working capital build and cash collection in the business.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question comes from Mona Nazir at Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Mona Nazir

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions and also congrats on the significant debt reduction.

Scott Stewart

Thanks Mona.

Mona Nazir

My first question, and it is not to go into the same topic, but it is more of a clarification. So if we were to strip out the non-recurring RPA adjustments, and if U.S. education contracts were signed in this quarter then the U.S. EBITDA would have been between the 1.5 million to two million kind of normalized level?

Stephen Taylor

That is correct.

Mona Nazir

Okay, perfect. And then if I'm just looking at significant backlog, improvement on a sequential basis. I mean 2025, you are factoring in 4% year-over-year growth. Is it safe to assume that the majority of backlog improvement relates to projects in 2021 and beyond or are you being conservative in your 4% growth assumption?

Scott Stewart

The projects have extended over a long period of time, they are not just for 2020. We are seeing a very strong commitments in sign up for 2020. But they do extend well beyond 2020 into 2021.

Stephen Taylor

Mona, you can see the 490 million, number we are talking about, there is now no disclosure in the statements that shows which year that revenue is expected to be realized in. It is new disclosure that is required for the end of this year.

Mona Nazir

Okay, that is helpful. Thank you. And then just in regard to M&A targets, is your focus on the buildings or infrastructure verticals or is it safe to assume that you continue to grow the intelligence practice organically and as a continued smaller tuck-ins or could we see a medium or decent size transaction?

Scott Stewart

A lot of it depends on what the opportunities are that are presented to us. We are as Steven indicated in the market and it varies. Certainly we are always on the lookout for tuck-ins like Aspyr and other strategic investments that are compliments to the kind of work that we do, like the investment we made and switch the EV charging company.

But we are also looking for complimentary traditional services that are urban focused, that are either a geographical strengthening or add new substance in terms of what is needed in urban environments.

We covered transportation very nicely across the firm and that is a key driver of urban development, but there are other key utilities including water and energy. So those are also on our list because we see that the three prime underpinning features of urban environments is mobility, energy, water resources and management.

So those latter two become important considerations in the diversification and then again as I said, geographical coverage, but all with a view to that when we make those investments in what one might call more traditional A and E services, they are also of an important route to market for our intelligence practice.

Mona Nazir

And so you are having discussions with targets at this point in time. Would it be safe to say that?

Scott Stewart

That is safe to say. Yes.

Mona Nazir

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Frederic Bastien from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Frederic Bastien

Good morning. I just wanted to go back to the delays you experienced in your U.S. building's practice. We are now more than two-thirds of the way through Q1. So I was wondering what gives you the confidence you will get that paperwork signed on your confidence?

Stephen Taylor

Well, some of it has been resolved already, Frederick, and it continues to unfold. So I think by the time we get to March 31st we should be in pretty good shape.

Frederic Bastien

Okay, so you can confirm that some of that stuff is already taken care of.

Stephen Taylor

Yes.

Frederic Bastien

Okay, great. Thanks. Lots of comment on U.S. getting businesses, but just wondering how your UK practice is doing, the other international as well. Relative to what our expectations were, you were a bit light on both in terms of EBITDA. Just wondering if you could provide a bit more color on those businesses, especially with I guess the environment might have changed post Brexit. So any color would be appreciated.

Stephen Taylor

Well, one thing that impacted the UK performance and lowered the margin is we had settlement on a long outstanding claims where we ended up having to pay. And that amount that we ended up having to pay in the last quarter was fairly significant, about 600,000.

So that really brought down our operating profit performance for the year in the UK. What we are seeing in the UK is that the areas where we have been strong in past in particular in healthcare that the conservative government in the UK has really started to open the purse strings somewhat and start some more cash flowing for capital projects in the UK.

So, I mean, we are still very, very cautious about UK results, but we see that as opposed to last year, when things were looking very uncertain. Things appear to be trending in a better direction this year.

Other international on the other hand, we are strong and continue to be strong in India, where we have good steady backlog of work in both Israel and Greece. Mexico looks okay, the Middle East, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. There has been a contraction in the economy in both of those economies. And so we are not seeing those two areas as being as robust going forward as they have been in the past.

Frederic Bastien

Okay. I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Maxim Sytchev from National Bank. Please go ahead.

Maxim Sytchev

Hi good morning.

Scott Stewart

Hi Max.

Stephen Taylor

Hi Max.

Maxim Sytchev

Just want to circle back onto the intelligence business. You are obviously close to the 20% target by 2020. I presume obviously, this business is growing at a faster pace versus the rest. So in terms of - how do you think about - how big can this business become over the next closing of three to five years versus the rest of the Company?

Scott Stewart

To answer that fully, I want to step back and we will be doing an update on the launch of some of our new products. I would say that generally, we would like the intelligence to grow in the 6% to 7% range, which is somewhat improvement over the history.

We have done business models for all of our other products, there is investment in them. Typically, it takes about 14 months to 18 months to see breakeven on that investment in them. So, I don't see any significant acceleration that would go beyond the traditional experience in intelligence. Until I would say the first quarter of next year.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay, that is helpful. And then I guess the update with come around the AGM timeframe. Is that a fair assessment?

Scott Stewart

I think that is a fair assessment. Yes.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. And then in terms of - as obviously, you are trying to push the SaaS revenue model for some of the products that you are developing in the intelligence segment. The recurring revenue right now is this meaningful at all for the intelligence business or is it still very low-single-digits?

Scott Stewart

As a percentage of intelligence, it is not low-single-digits. We will be at the end of the first quarter providing detail on the ARR, because we will also have a comparison of Q1 this year and Q1 last year. And so we will have disclosure on it. But it is much more than single-digit.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay that is very helpful, thank you. Last question. Again, given the value that is being described to some of the sort of similar intelligence type assets in the marketplace right now, any thoughts on showing/crystallizing value in the segment? Yes, any thoughts on that front?

Scott Stewart

Not yet. We still think it is a little too early to provide that kind of breakout and valuation. We are certainly very mindful of it internally. And what we should be looking at in terms of valuations are around our ARR and how that then compares to how we then be seen in the marketplaces A and E firm only.

And that certainly leads us to conclude that there is a significant opportunity for growth in the share price. And that is large part of what is driving the whole approach to become much more of a technology driven design frame.

The other comment I want to make on that that is really important as an illustrative factor. Is that the more that we have this technology in place underpinning our traditional buildings and infrastructure practice, the more we become insulated and protected against downturns.

We as an example have deployed five of the six toll systems in Greece. We operate the clearing and settlement of the financial transactions from the electronic transactions between those toll systems. So when we had the crash in Greece, we didn't lose any revenue and our margins were strengthened. Because in fact, the cost of services then had dropped for us.

That is an indicative objective of where we want to go and using and buildings and infrastructure res to market, so that we then become much more insulated against those kinds of downturns, and it strengthens the firm with long-term relationship with the client.

Maxim Sytchev

Makes a lot of sense, I mean it is such a - obviously great capability. And then maybe just one last question, I mean given the very strong balance sheet, any thoughts on potential buybacks given you the profits right now?

Scott Stewart

I don't see any buybacks. I think the initiative is going to be on growth and expansion and either by way of - or combination of further investments internally. But also by the way of acquisition again geographically and functionally.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. That is it for me. Thank you very much.

Scott Stewart

Thanks Max.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the next question is a follow-up from Michael Tupholme, TD Securities. Go ahead please.

Michael Tupholme

Thank you. Just to clarify to see if the payments or settlement that occurred in the UK business 600,000 was that hit the fourth quarter or was that over different quarters in the year?

Stephen Taylor

No, it hit the fourth quarter. And it is significantly larger than - due to the nature of that particular claim and we experience - generally our claims payments, experienced across IBI is very low. That one due to circumstances was just unusually large and it came in Q4 and it hit the UK results.

Michael Tupholme

Are there any other situations like that? I mean I realize that sort of nature of the business in normal course, but as you said that was larger. Is there anything else like that, that you are monitoring, that could come forward over the course of 2020?

Stephen Taylor

Well, I think the answer is that there are always claims that are out there that we are monitoring and once again revert back to my comment about our actual amounts of payouts on those is very low.

In our industry the insurance guys we deal with generally are - there is a lot of claims that a lot of people paying out. Insurance companies paying out a significant dollars in this industry at the moment. So, some of the others in our industry are really not popular clients with their insurance brokers. We continue to be a popular client.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. And then lastly, this is probably a difficult question to answer, but with respect to COVID-19, you talk about having adequate backlog for the current year and to the extent that there is an impact on the economy, this probably affects the backlog and the revenue picture more in 2021. But, just from the perspective of being able to carry out work and can you just talk about your risk around that in terms of actually executing that work this year and level of preparedness and to what extent are people working from home at present? Anything else that you can say on that front.

Stephen Taylor

We have put in place a crisis management plan that had been well developed in advance and it deals with internal communications and actions to be taken and notifications. And we had also put in place a work from home policy and had set up the necessary, if you will, infrastructure on our IT side to support that.

So we were from that perspective well prepared, in North America we have about had in total 17 people who have been self quarantined. Approximately seven or eight of those are back to work. The rest are - actually two more that are self quarantined as of this morning. So we have in North America about 10 people, they are working from home. So we don't have any disruption there.

There is an event in India, where we had in our Gurgaon office there was an event that took place on one of the floors of our building and as a result, the building is shutdown. So all of our Gurgaon staff, Delhi staff are now working from home. And again, everything has been set up but it is a way we operate at.

As a technology company, that is the way we operate. So we can operate from anywhere from planes and trains and homes. And that is part of what defines IBI, it makes us much more resilient in terms of being able to work from anywhere. So I don't see that at the moment any of the events that we are experiencing is affecting our ability to do work.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. I appreciate that color. Thank you.

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. You may proceed.

Scott Stewart

Thank you very much. I was delighted to speak to everyone today. And we wish everybody a very good weekend. Thank you.

