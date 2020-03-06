Tailored Brands: Continued Challenges Ahead

The outlook is highly uncertain with the Corona crisis not being of any help of course.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) has seen a flattish price reaction in a market which is down a lot as it announced the closure of a bolt-on divestiture which made its investors a bit more optimistic. The company closed on the $115 million sale to sell Joseph Abboud Trademarks to WHP Global. While the proceeds are very much needed as the company has a real leverage issue at hand, the deal far from solves the leverage overhang. This is certainly the case as the operating environment is far from rosy at this point in time.

The Sale

Tailored Brands has closed the deal which it announced in January, as it is selling the Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP in a $115 million cash deal. Both companies furthermore reached a deal under which WHP has the exclusive rights to sell and rent the brand and related merchandise in both the US and Canada.

Of course the deal proceeds will be used to deleverage the balance sheet, although much more work is to be done to accomplish this in a definitive manner.

Unfortunately, no further details on the revenue impact as a result of this deal were announced into the press release. Nor can any reliable data be found in the 2018 report, as the contribution of Joseph Abboud has been buried in the larger Men's Wearhouse segment.

The Main Thesis

Shockingly, it has been 2015 when I last looked at the prospects for the shares. In November of that year I concluded that it was too early to go bottom fishing, despite shares cratering at the time. This came as it was becoming very evident that the company overpaid for Jos. A. Bank, while the own business has faced pressure as well. With shares down 70% from the highs, I concluded that appeal was not yet to be found as leverage was high and operating performance was on the weak side.

The financial picture at the time looked as follows: Men's Wearhouse operated with a net debt load of $1.6 billion. The 48 million shares trading at $19 valued equity at $900 million at the time, and thereby the entire business at around $2.5 billion.

Fast forwarding to March of 2019, the company reported its results for the year of 2018. The company generated $3.2 billion in annual sales with reported sales down low single digits, while comparable sales were up slightly. GAAP operating margins were down 40 basis points to 6.5% of sales, or $212 million in actual dollar terms. Combined with $104 million in D&A expenses, this works down to about $316 million.

Even after a $30 million loss on extinguishment in debt and a steep $79 million interest bill, the company still earned $83 million, or $1.64 per share. Over time net debt has been reduced to $1.11 billion. While shares fell from levels in the $60s in 2015 to $18 at the time of my article later that year, shares have only fallen further. Other than a brief recovery to $35 in 2018 shares fell to the high single digits in March of last year, despite the deleveraging efforts and somewhat stable results.

What Happened?

Spoiler alert is of course that shares have fallen back to just $3 per share now, still the outcome of a changing retail landscape but certainly on the back of the Jos. A. Bank transaction as well. The issue is that comparable sales have come under pressure and that this has weighed heavily on margins. Predicting a modest adjusted profit at the start of the year, the company was expecting losses by the third quarter.

Lack of earnings made that net debt has not really come down during 2019, totaling $1.10 billion at the end of the third quarter, as EBITDA only comes down, putting real pressure on the leverage situation. The good news is that net debt could fall to $1.0 billion given the latest bolt-on divestment, yet the question is how much earnings power will be sacrificed to achieve that. This worry is furthermore enlarged by the fact that the company currently really does not have great earnings capacity.

The 50 million shares outstanding currently are valued at a paltry $150-$200 million, for an enterprise value just little over a billion. Investors have seen huge losses as shares fell from $18 to $3 and change in a period of 5 times, not to mention the great market returns seen over the same period of time. Shorting here is quite pointless unless the outlook is very dire and that still has to be determined.

The roughly 10% cut in net debt is helpful and will aid to lower the interest bill, although we cannot accurately judge what the lost earnings power has been. Not only don't we know the impact of this deal on the profitability, we furthermore have to see what the impact on another divestment has been. In August, the company sold the corporate apparel UK business at just $62 million in cash, a low multiple for a business with nearly a quarter of a billion in sales while generating about $15 million in EBITDA.

What Now?

For investors the timing of the Coronavirus could not come any worse as rental of suits comes under pressure, certainly as events, conferences, and alike are being cancelled to a huge extent, making that 2020 could be off to a very poor start.

Hence 2020 might easily become another lost year as the outlook remains slightly uncertain. While the risk-reward for additional shorting/cautious stance might not be the best option going forward, I simply fail to see the appeal as EBITDA probably falls quite a bit below the quarter of a billion mark. This would only add to the woes of the company despite the deleveraging efforts, as 2020 is off to a very soft start.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.