Virgin Galactic Is Dangerously Overvalued

The latest market capitalization is $5 billion, representing an astounding 1,568x multiple on revenue, even after its value has been roughly halved since their recent all time high.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is significantly overvalued with very little upside potential and better positioned competition. While it's an interesting project to follow and we wish them success, they still have no date for commercial operations after 15 years, with countless delays along the way.

Projected to start flights in 2020 with two spacecraft. Unfortunately they still only have one complete with just a single passenger holding powered flight test.

Still have no FAA license to fly commercial passengers, and until that point they are legally unable to start space tourism operations.

No ownership of the spacecraft technology that underlies their entire business and a concerning amount of redactions from said license.

Burned through $1.4 billion over 15+ years with no commercial operations, only $480 million remaining as of January 1st.

Burned through $210 million in 2019 and projecting increased expenses each year.

While still having not started operations nor having the licenses needed, they also have a projected net loss of $104 million for the first year they do start flying customers.

Growing competition will cut into their already small target market, many are also in a better position to capitalize on both industries VG is targeting.

A Brief History

Founded in 2004 to pursue spacecraft technology funded by Paul Allen and developed by Scaled Composites (SC). In 2019 they went public through a company called Social Capital Hedosophia (SCH) via an SPAC reverse merger, which is moderately concerning given SCH's past. The full history is interesting and, in my opinion, relevant to the value investor, but it's also outside the scope of this article. For those that are interested I've gone into much deeper detail in a separate blog.

SCH Red Flags

License Agreements

Spacecraft technology license (Owned by Mojave Aerospace Ventures)

Spaceport America Lease (Price $225 million, Length 20 years)

FAA Registrations

Morgan Stanley's Valuation

Back in December of 2019, Morgan Stanley put out a bullish analysis for Virgin Galactic with a price target of $22. This placed the stock on a massive surge that's continued until the recent market decline, rising from a starting point of $7.85 to its high of $42.49 on February 20. Interestingly, you only have to look at the initial source to see how insane this valuation has become. Let's take a look at the largely ignored by the market but very important points Morgan Stanley made in the analysis that triggered this surge.

They value their space tourism operations as being worth no more than $10 per share. Note that they haven't even started these operations yet and hypersonic P2P is both uncertain and potentially a decade away.

They value the opportunity cost of betting on their hypersonic P2P operations as an additional $12 for a $22 price target.

Bull Case: The fully realized hypersonic P2P projected operations get priced in at an additional $38 from the opportunity cost for a $60 price target. This would be after the company completes "Phase III", it's currently on "Phase I" with "Phase II" not scheduled to start until 2023.

Bear Case: Liability and market concerns may cause the price to get as low as $1.

So, where are we? As of today the price has already greatly exceeded the opportunity cost of betting on their hypersonic P2P operations, as much as 93% more in fact as of recent all-time-high. The price has gotten closer to fully realizing the hypersonic P2P operations at only 41% to go, which seems to me a little bit ridiculous given how distant and uncertain it is. Not only have they not even started their space tourism operations, but they only have one ship finished with two in development and a total of five planned for 2023. Since the recent downward trend of the market, the price has dropped to just above their opportunity cost at $23.50. However, we still believe this is a significantly inflated price and will share some of these reasons below.

Licensed Spacecraft Technology Risks

We think Morgan Stanley overlooked some very important information that has a major impact on valuation. The most important of which is probably that VG does not actually own the underlying technology powering SS2 or WK2, they license it. Perhaps as concerning is said licensing agreement having nearly every important detail redacted. Not just redacted, but for the bizarre reason of being "immaterial" and "likely to cause competitive harm." Some of the redactions include exclusivity period and royalties.

While they claim WK2 and SS2 under their proprietary assets, what they fail to mention is that these are simply design patents, all transferred by SC. The utility patent for both the spacecraft and hybrid rocket system are still owned by MAV. And, of course, we don't even know what the terms of the licensing agreement are because everything of importance is redacted. A short collection of most redactions are shown below, followed by some risks in their most recent 10-K.

We rely on licenses from third parties for intellectual property that is critical to our business, and we would lose the rights to use such intellectual property if those agreements were terminated or not renewed. If we fail to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be impaired and we may lose valuable assets, generate reduced revenue and incur costly litigation to protect our rights.

Profitability Risks

As of their FY19 10-K, they only have $480 million in cash and cash equivalents remaining of the $725 million they inherited from SCH. Clearly they're burning through cash fast and the company projects these losses to continue rising as they work towards starting space tourism operations. While they do project operations starting this year, they still don't have the licensing required nor any date in sight. With a projected net loss of greater than $100 million for the first year they do start operations, this presents an increasingly greater risk of failing to reach profitability as time passes. The company summarizes as much in Item 1A of their 10-K.

We have incurred significant losses since inception, we expect to incur losses in the future and we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability. We were formed in 2004 after the basic architecture of our spaceflight system had been proven in prototype form, which in itself had taken several years. In total, development of our platform and capabilities has required more than $1 billion in total investment to date. In 2016, the FAA granted us our commercial space launch license with a limited number of verification and validation steps that must be completed before the FAA will clear us to include future astronauts on our spaceflights. We may require substantial additional funding to finance our operations, but adequate additional financing may not be available when we need it, on acceptable terms or at all.

Space Tourism Company Projections

SEC 8-K Source 2020 2021 2022 2023 Ships Built 2 3 4 5 Annual Flights 16 115 170 270 Annual Passengers 66 646 965 1565 Average Capacity Filled 68.7% 93.6% 94.1% 96.6% Launch Rate 549.6 Hours 76 Hours 51.5 Hours 54 Hours Total Revenue (Tickets) $21mm $195mm $376mm $562mm Total Revenue (Other) $10mm $15mm $21mm $28mm Total Revenue (All) $31mm $210mm $398mm $590mm Revenue Growth 834% 93% 49% EBITBA Margin 5.5% 36.7% 46.4% EBITBA Amount -$104mm $12mm $144mm $273.875mm

Extrapolated Projections 2020 2021 2022 2023 Passengers Queued 606 640 832 1,648 Preorder Queued 606 540 0 0 Operational Queued 0 100 832 1,648 Passengers Flown 66 648 965 1,565 Same Year Passengers 0 8 133 0 Ticketed Revenue $21mm $195mm $376mm $562mm Rollover Revenue (Preorder) $4.476mm $47.12mm $0 $0 Rollover Revenue (Operational) $0 $8.5mm $70.7mm $133.025mm Same Year Flyers Revenue $0 $2mm $33.325mm $0 New Deposits Revenue $16.5mm $137.38mm $271.976mm $428.975mm New Passenger Signups 100 832 1,648 2,600

I believe these projections are overly optimistic for several reasons. First of all, when looking through the history of VG, they have had at least 15 missed deadlines since 1999. They still aren't ready to fly customers up, further testing is required and FAA licenses must be acquired.

Secondly, while they have two additional SS2 vehicles in development since at least September of 2019 with a projected total cost of $40 to $60 million, there haven't been any updates since.

Thirdly, there is a growing level of competition. Blue Origin for example has had a similar series of missed deadlines, most recently expected to start taking passengers in 2019 along with VG, but with the backing of Bezos has none of the financial risks. They also have a lower base cost of $200,000 and an additional orbital option on top of suborbital trips Further competition is discussed further down.

Finally, the wait time. With the exception of 2022 passengers will all have to wait 1+ year before launch, and they have no plans to build more than five spacecraft at this time. This will only scale to a certain point, by 2024 they are only capable of flying 60.2% of the previous years deposits, the next year they'll only be capable of flying 43%, and so on.

Space Tourism Market

Their target market is, unsurprisingly, high net worth individuals exceeding $10 million, and their projections rely on that number growing. However, despite selling the first ticket in 2004, they had only accumulated a peak of 700 tickets sold by 2014. At that point ~3% had requested refunds primarily due to delays and safety concerns, and they stopped accepting new sales. As of 2020 they still haven't resumed ticket sales, and the number of reservations has dropped down to 606 as of their November 12th 8-KA, representing just under a 13.5% drop in reservations. Given they're really the only game in town, that doesn't appear to match the expected interest.

From their latest annual report they received 7,957 expressions of interest, up from "over 3,000" in September. This may seem substantial until you realize anyone can do it for free through their website, it's really just a glorified mailing list. There's no way to know what the conversion rate is, but we would be surprised if it was anywhere close to so much as 10% given there's no requirements coupled with high public interest. I'm sure a few of you will probably fill out one yourselves after finishing this article, as have no doubt many other investors without the intention of making a deposit.

Space Tourism Experience

So what exactly do you get for your $250,000? Well, not much, but it all depends on your perspective. The Kármán Line is an attempt to define the boundary of space, which we'll use as a reference. As of the most recent flight test of SpaceShipTwo, VSS Unity VF-01, they reached a peak altitude of 55.9 miles. While this doesn't quite meet the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale designation of 62 miles, it just barely surpasses the U.S Air Force and NASA designation of 50 miles. You get one incredible view, and "several minutes" minutes of floating in space. The amount of time in which passengers experience weightlessness ranges depending on where you look, it was specifically "3-4 minutes" in their September 5th 8-K while it's "several minutes" in their more recent November filing, and up to "six minutes" from other sources. We think five minutes is a reasonable estimate.

So you get several minutes at the cusp of space, where you get the experience of weightlessness and a fantastic view. As incredible as that experience must be, what sort of repeat customer rates can they expect? We believe the ratio of repeat customers will be near zero which limits target market to not just those with a net worth of $10+ million and the interest but also those that have never flown before, including from any competition. We also believe the ratio of their market willing to wait 1-2+ years is far smaller than projected.

Business Strategy (Phase I, II, II)

hypersonic P2P Market Potential

While VG notes a significant market opportunity of $900 billion in commercial aviation market, this is really meaningless as it doesn't address what rate of that market they can take. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) more narrowly projects an $800 billion market exclusively for hypersonic P2P by 2040, which is a more accurate projection but still seems to me to be significantly more than expected. In order to come up with a projection of my own, We took the $900 billion 2019 global airline revenue along with the 12% making up business travel. If we apply an incredibly generous 10% CAGR that would result in 12% of business travel reaching just over $645 billion.

This is only one half of the story though, while business travel may reach $645 billion, how many of those would make the switch to hypersonic P2P? The average business trip cost $1.3k, with only 34% or $442 making up the ticket cost. Obviously the vast majority of this segment would never be able to afford hypersonic P2P unless they significantly dropped the cost to 2-3x normal ticket prices. Even for the extremely few highly wealthy people that could justify the prices, when will they use it? Most short routes are unlikely to be worth the extra expense, leading only a fraction of a fraction of the market. This could change but it's an undeniably high barrier of entry in the foreseeable future.

There is little reason to have confidence that Virgin Galactic will achieve commercial hypersonic P2P, much less any time in the next decade. They have been promising suborbital for a decade now and still haven't taken a single customer up. Their first and last passenger, VG's Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, was taken little more than a year ago. Most importantly they aren't even planning on starting Phase II for three years. They also face potential competition ranging from Aerion to Boeing to Space X and have no uniquely strong position relative to them, in fact they have a weaker position in many respects. Boeing is already planning a hypersonic passenger jet, as mentioned earlier. This is all highly speculative in the first place as they still haven't so much as started commercial operations for space tourism.

Competition (Boeing)

Boeing's investment wing HorizonX Ventures has already been investing in hypersonic, including $20 million into Virgin Galactic specifically. Not only is this a relatively small amount but they've invested significantly more in other companies like Aerion, which is a private startup developing a Supersonic commercial jet. They also made this investment in Virgin Galactic at a valuation of $1.5 billion only a few months ago while it currently sits at nearly $5 billion. Finally, they've already released a Mach-5 commercial airline concept. Clearly Boeing is betting big on hypersonic P2P and they're in a better position to capitalize on it with significantly fewer risks of reaching that point.

Competition (Blue Origin)

The "Billionaire Space Race" includes Space X, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and Breakthrough Starshot. It's usually never a good idea to bet against Bezos, and his Blue Origin is specifically targeting space tourism as part of its strategy. It's also, like Virgin Galactic, expected to have already started taking customers before continuously facing delays. Unlike Virgin they have virtually no financial risk with the backing of Bezos, in a far better position to scale up if needed, own their own proprietary technology, and have more offerings including orbital travel, and a lower base price with a higher altitude.

Competition (SpaceX)

SpaceX, Musk's entry in the billionaire space race, has already dabbled in space tourism and planning on launching its first customers next year. While it will be far more expensive than suborbital offerings by Virgin Galactic, it's going to cut into nearly the entire ultra wealthy market, leaving VG a subset of their already small target market. Who is going to want a six minute tops trip to experience suborbital microgravity when they can experience five full days floating through space at an altitude greater than the ISS? A glimpse of the curvature of the Earth versus marveling at the blue marble below you.

Conclusion

Virgin is bleeding money right now and unlikely to reach business operations before the end of the year. They don't own their own spacecraft technology which presents a massive risk of their entire business model imploding. Growing competition has better offerings while in better financial shape. There is a strong chance VG will completely run out of money again before reaching commercial operations. Liability and regulatory issues prevent even further risk of both starting and maintaining operations, as well as presenting many unexpected expenses.

Due to all these risks of never reaching profitability we don't recommend buying until such time they have the licensing required to start commercial operations. For less risk averse investors we value the company at $720 million, taken from a 1.5x multiple of their $480 million remaining cash and cash equivalents, representing $3.68 per share. There are also 27,457,235 outstanding warrants at a price of $11.50 which, if exercised, changes our valuation. In this case, accounting for both dilution and $313,758,203 in additional cash, we value the company at $1.19 billion representing $5.34 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.