Signature Update: Solid Now, Solid Later

Signature Aviation (OTCPK:BBAVF) initially caught our eye on infrastructure screeners when we discovered that Bill Gates was substantially invested, both through his foundation and the Cascade Investment family office. Their recession resistance really stood out, with only a 7% decline in sales when the recession post-financial crisis was at its height. We thought that the stock was a buy given the unjustifiable initial sell-offs triggered by the first Covid-19 announcements in late January, and we detailed our rationale in an article. After a brief respite, the sell-offs racked the markets again causing record drops last week. Yesterday, management gave the full-year earnings presentation, and we continue to think that this stock presents opportunity in a nervous market environment.

Backstops

One of the key things we were waiting for on the earnings call was information on how Signature would weather the Covid-19 environment, especially as a stock exposed to aviation. Management did not want to indicate any forecasts related to Covid-19 effects as it's too early to quantify but directional backstops were proposed.

(Image Source: ainonline.com)

The first was that high-value commercial aviation customers, instead of flying business, may opt for private jets. Sitting on a plane with prolonged exposures to recycled air will clearly increase your potential exposure to aerosols and viral droplets. Due to the fall in commercial aviation demand, fuel demand has taken a hit too, making private jets a more attractive option where business and first-class customers are looking for safer alternatives. Although Signature's exposure to ad-hoc private jet traffic is not as relevant, as they try to compete more with their network value, they will still see some stabilization from this kind of consumer decision making.

Furthermore, as seen from the resilience of Signature to the trade-war concerns last year, very little of their handled traffic is from China. Any traffic that might have been coming from China that has now stopped will not have a large impact on their business performance. Most of the aviators that Signature handles are corporate or relatively frequent UHNWI flyers. On a regional basis, both groups are likely to continue to conduct their activities in an ordinary fashion, since use of a private jet almost definitionally keeps you safe from being exposed to public health concerns. As such we can expect that fueling income likely to be quite robust. Even if jets end up being used less, the hangar rental income that they earn on grounded aircraft is an inherent backstop to any declines in jet activity that may unexpectedly impact the B&GA market.

Finally, the management referred to precedent with the SARS epidemic. According to them, the B&GA market held strong despite fears of deadly pandemic. Although Covid-19 is much more contagious, and has already spread much further than SARS ever did, the isolated nature of the FBO and B&GA market from commercial aviation means that even with the more rampant spread, the effects shouldn't be too acute.

The Signature Network

The Signature network is another key consideration for us while we monitor the stock. The reason it's an object of focus is because Signature has already dominated the market to the point where they handle a substantial portion of high value traffic. About 1,000 of the 17,000 jets that there are to handle globally are heavier jets with owners that make frequent use of them. To these sorts of customers, the Signature network has the potential to be valuable. The rest of the jets are owned by less frequent flyers who are going to be more price sensitive and less able to exploit the benefits of the network. Most of the locations that Signature doesn't already service handle these less valuable customers. Therefore, Signature doesn't have that much horizon for inorganic growth. These circumstances emphasize the importance of extracting as much value from the customer through the network and the non-fuel revenue that it can offer.

Reassuringly, people have begun to use the fuel purchasing card, with penetration rising from 3% to 9%. Not only does this indicate that a loyalty program is something that customers get value from, and that fuel revenue isn't being taxed by transaction services companies, it also is promising in terms of other sources of non-fuel revenue. The ability to spend the TailWins loyalty points at partner establishments like hotels gives Signature the power to refer valuable traffic, and provides benefits to customers inducted into the Signature ecosystem. Furthermore, this creates an avenue to get people to use the fuel and credit card, so that Signature can start generating revenue on a credit card model as well for fuel purchased. Also, given the pricing pressures on fuel right now, the loyalty program allows Signature to kill two birds with one stone by giving price breaks to card-holders only, bolstering their loyalty, while not having to completely capitulate to rationalization in the industry.

Furthermore, ELITE strengthens the network even at locations where a Signature FBO might not be present. It fills in the gaps and acquires customers that may not always be leveraging a private jet, but still want a concierge experience. Although we do not think that this is a particularly valuable business on its own, it can leverage the Signature network well.

The reason why the network development gives us confidence has to do with changes in the competitive panorama. Atlantic Aviation, the second largest FBO and nearest competitor to Signature, is up for sale like many of the other Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) assets. Since Signature is not interested in acquiring Atlantic because of the substantial anti-trust issues from location overlap, the acquirer is likely to be a financial sponsor. Due to the infrastructure-like economics of the FBO business and resilience of the B&GA markets, a financial sponsor will probably be more interested in leveraging the company and conducting some strategic bolt-ons than they will be trying to compete with Signature's network. This will give Signature the opportunity to consolidate its competitive positioning as the top-tier FBO.

Capital Deployment and Discipline

Capital deployment has been good. The EPIC acquisition has proven helpful in adding to the Signature network through the fueling card benefits, and is producing about $70 million present value in cost synergies assuming a 10x multiple. The Ontic disposal was conducted at a very accretive multiple in the sale to CVC Capital.

On the operations side, ground vehicle fleets were reduced in number by 20% and to more sustainable models, and access to biojet fuel is being provided in order to address environmental concerns, even earning them a FTSE ESG recognition. Their route positioning remains attractive through the continuous management of their FBO portfolio, with many regional routes being handled with no commercial aviation alternatives, making "Flygskam" risks less likely to materialize.

In terms of financial performance the firm has done well this year. Knocks to profitability are mainly associated with pricing pressures and the various one-offs related to their private equity model in the past couple of years. Tax management is also looking positive, with cash tax rates guided to seriously lag marginal tax rates by 10% as they have done in the past. Their success in generating cash meant that they also increased their dividend by 5%. Their EBITDA was flat in growth from last year, so we can apply the same simple valuation model that we did in our previous article to the full year data.

On a cash flow basis, we assume no-growth in perpetuity to be conservative. We have a post-Ontic disposal EBIT of $380mn based on FY 2019 annual figures. Considering a $2.3bn Net debt including leases and net of cash received for Ontic, we have an implied discount rate of 6.5% based on cash-tax rate NOPAT to reach the current enterprise value, which is more than reasonable for an infrastructure firm with these kinds of economics and long-term growth exposure to travel and business.

Possible Concerns

Although the picture looks good, there are some concerns. Covid-19 impacts are hard to predict, and if the backstops aren't enough we may see adverse outcomes in the next earnings, rendering an entry now sub-optimal. Furthermore, an Atlantic acquisition may not go as predicted, and might end up producing a worthy competitor to Signature that we might have to worry about in terms of network. They already have a similar fuel-card with credit card options as Signature, and if they are able to aggressively expand with the help of a sponsor there would be a competitive pressure.

Conclusions

Overall, Signature gives investors exposure to an under-followed industry which has caught the eye of sophisticated and active managers like Bill Gates' Cascade Investment. It is cash-generative and capable of delivering a reasonable dividend yield in the mid 3% range, while also consolidating its competitive positioning as a comprehensive network for the most valuable corporate and general aviation customers. We think that as Signature tones down in P/E like model, operating profit will improve, and the fruits of their competitive positioning will ripen. Risks are somewhat limited by inherent backstops in the model, including hangar rental revenue as detailed in our previous article, as well as mitigants in the market that they serve which are not as exposed to commercial aviation and Covid-19. As such, Signature continues to be a pick that lies somewhere in between safe-haven and value opportunity, and we think that investors would be wise to buy in before price discovery begins to take effect.

