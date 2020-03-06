Mallinckrodt Will Never Be Lawsuit Free Until Bankruptcy

Image Source: Forbes

Back in September, I anticipated distressed drug manufacturer Mallinckrodt (MNK) would witness a trading rebound due to the anticipated Phase 3 success of its artificial skin Stratagraft. Fast forward 6 months, Stratagraft indeed witnessed superb top-line results, but the trading rebound has continued for far too long. A disastrous opioid litigation settlement was only the horseman of the apocalypse, and I believe investors are ill-prepared for the risks ahead. Let us examine the evidence.

First of all, the company's H.P. Acthar Gel for the treatment of infantile spasms has seen its monthly Rx volume declined to pre-2013 levels. In a series of articles, I documented how the price of the drug was raised from $1 in 2001, to $50 in 2002, and finally reaching over $45,000 by the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, thousands of families have been devastated by the price hike, paying over $125,000 a year for the survival of their babies.

However, the company's deeply immoral tirade may be finally coming to an end. On March 3rd, the Department of Justice announced it would be suing Mallinckrodt, alleging the company evaded rebates on Medicare's coverage of Acthar pre-2013.

Mallinckrodt will likely pay a 9 figure sum in settlement considering the drug generated nearly $1B in sales in 2019. However, tales of the company's woes are far from over.

In January of this year, disgraced former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli allegedly orchestrated an elaborate scheme to prevent the commercialization of generic Daraprim for the treatment of opportunistic infections related to AIDS. After purchasing the drug in 2015, Martin Shkreli immediately raised its price by over 5,000% to $750. When generic companies tried to make a more affordable version of the drug, Martin barred them from purchasing samples or limited the manufacturing of the drug's active pharmaceutical ingredient.

When the news was first released, it should have immediately sounded alarm bells for Mallinckrodt shareholders because their company has been involved in the same controversy. Instead, the stock barely moved.

In 2013, Acthar's previous owner Questcor (Now fully owned by Mallinckrodt) acquired a generic competitor to its drug, Synacthen, and shelved the project in direct violation of antitrust laws.

To settle these allegations, Mallinckrodt promised the FTC it would spin-off a generic version of the drug and provide updates on its development in exchange for dismissing the lawsuits for a $100M fine.

Fast forward 3 years, there has been no generic version of Acthar on the market, putting the company in direct breach of its settlement terms.

I have a feeling the FTC won't be as kind this time around. If the administrative body decides to sue Mallinckrodt again, it could demand the company immediately surrender samples of H.P. Acthar Gel to be forwarded to generic companies to mimic.

Considering the severity of the infantile spasms condition, the FDA would surely put generics on high priority as to grant their express approval. In such an event, Acthar's sales would likely fall to zero.

Or, the FTC can impose another $1B fine on the company similar to the opioid settlement. Ironically, Mallinckrodt did not even benefit much from the Acthar price gouging ordeal. The vast majority of Acthar's profits either went straight to debt repayment or to fund futile R&D efforts. Since 2014, more than $500 M worth of clinical trials were conducted to investigate Acthar in various indications such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus. Many of these trials either failed or were poorly designed as to warrant abnormal levels of positive response from placebo cohorts.

As a result, more than $900M worth of Acthar's revenues may be going to zero within the next 2 years as more lawsuits materialize. Meanwhile, this isn't the only one of Mallinckrodt's segments which are going to zero. The company's Ofirmev (intravenous acetaminophen) will see generic competition launch this year. At the same time, its Amitiza for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome will also witness patent expiry. As for Inomax, Praxair's authorized generic (nitric oxide delivery system) has already launched after a court invalidated the company's patents and an appeals court dismissed Mallinckrodt's appeal. Furthermore, Mallinckrodt also divested its CDMO Biovectra segment for $250M, ending at least $41M worth of revenue flow each year.

When a branded drug encounters generic competition, its sales usually decline by more than 90% within 12 months. In all, more than $1.8B worth of Mallinckrodt's revenues are at serious risk of catastrophic decline.

If you thought Mallinckrodt's problem ended here, rest assured, there is even more to come.

As part of its global opioid litigation settlement, Mallinckrodt would be required to pay $1.6B to plaintiffs for its role in providing 41 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills during the opioid crisis. The company's generic pharmaceuticals segment would declare bankruptcy. If its assets are liquidated, over $700M of Mallinckrodt's revenues would be headed to zero. If it emerges intact from bankruptcy, then Mallinckrodt investors would need to suffer a 20% dilution as part of a restructuring settlement.

Let's do some basic math. At the end of 2019, Mallinckrodt had $790M cash on hand compared to more than $5.3B in debt. With the addition of the opioid litigation settlement, this puts the company's total debt at nearly $6.9B. The total amount of free cash flow generated by the company was between $500M to $600M in the past 2 years. Hence, it is difficult to see any other scenario aside from bankruptcy when its free cash flow would very likely resemble a slippery slope from here onward

Skeptics to this conclusion may point out Mallinckrodt's Stratagraft (Skin Donor Tissue) will likely see commercial success.

Sure, but let's put it into perspective. Currently, the biologic has not been approved by the FDA and has no revenues. If it is divested, then it will likely do so at a discount. On the other hand, if Malllinckrodt chooses to sell the product, then it would need to invest at least tens of millions in SG&A expenses. There would also be little return on R&D in the first 2 years as more physicians become aware of the product. At current liquidity levels, this is something the company can ill afford.

At the end of the day, Mallinckrodt's executive team has destroyed much of shareholders’ wealth. Every time the company moves one step forward, it takes two steps back. Ironically, bankruptcy may be the only "right" thing to do for the company to finally be free.

