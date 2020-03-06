Pentair Is (Still) Overpriced

Although the shares have come down in price since I last wrote about the name, they are still not cheap enough in my estimation.

Back in mid-December, I wrote a piece suggesting that Pentair PLC (PNR) was overpriced. I spoke favorably about the company, suggesting that it is a reasonable buy in the $35 mark. Now that the company has released updated financials, and the shares are closer to my target, I thought I'd check in on the name. The problem that I cited earlier persists, but at a far lower magnitude. The company is excellent in my estimation, but the shares are expensive relative to their long-term average. That said, unlike last time when all I could recommend was to wait for shares to drop, there is an alternative to that mind numbingly boring strategy at this point. I think selling the puts I write about below makes the most sense, as doing so creates a win-win trade. I outline my reasoning more fully below.

Financial Update

It seems (as of Q4 last year anyway) that, per the graphic below, management was upbeat about the immediate future and was forecasting EPS in the neighborhood of $2.50-$2.55, or about 18% higher than those of 2019. This would be quite a feat, especially given that net sales growth was expected to be anemic. The company seems to have a history of high earnings growth in spite of low revenue, given that over the past six years, revenue has only grown at a CAGR of about .08%, while operating income has grown at a CAGR of 19.8%. Also, per the graphic below, free cash flow remains quite healthy in my estimation. The seeming ability to generate strong free cash and higher earnings on the back of modest sales growth is one of the features I find most compelling about this business.

I also like the fact that management has treated shareholders very well, having returned just under $3.26 billion to owners over the past six years alone. Fully $2.01 billion of this came in the form of stock buybacks, and $1.248 billion came in the form of dividends. This combination of stock buybacks and earnings growth has driven EPS at an annualized growth rate of 22%.

Finally, Pentair is one of the few companies I've reviewed over the past year that has actually reduced leverage on its balance sheet. Specifically, long-term debt today is only 34% of what it was in 2014. This has obviously reduced risk generally, and has had the impact of reducing interest payments at a CAGR of 12.8% (from $110.4 million to $82.5 million annually).

In short, there's nothing I dislike about the financials of this company. I was hesitant in mid-December because I thought valuations were stretched. Given what's happened since I last wrote about the business, I must now address the stock itself.

The Stock

With apologies to my regular readers, I now present the pre-recorded section of the article (and most of my other articles). Investing is challenging because we need to not only find great companies that can grow their cash flows well over time. At least as important is to not overpay for those future cash flows, because the more an investor pays for something, the lower will be their subsequent returns. My strict adherence to this truism has led others to use words like "obsessed" and phrases like "stop going on about it" and "yeah, I get it, now let me get back to sleep" etc. All joking aside, though, investors must access the future cash flows of a business via the public markets, and that presents both opportunities and risks. When the market remains manic for too long, we convince ourselves that this is a kind of "new normal" and that it makes sense to buy. This is a risky attitude for the long-term investor to take in my view.

Both the risks and opportunities inherent in public markets lead to the need to remain disciplined about not overpaying for a stock.

I try to avoid overpaying using a few methods that range from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. When I last looked in on Pentair, investors were paying just over $22 for $1 of future earnings. That multiple is down by about 14% as the graph below demonstrates, which is certainly a step in the right direction. My problem is that, even now, the shares remain expensive on a P/E basis relative to their historical norm.

In addition, I like to look at the assumptions embedded in price. If the assumptions about the future of the business are too optimistic, I tend to avoid the name. I unpack these assumptions by using the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the "g" (growth) variable to work out what the market must be assuming about the perpetual growth rate of the business. The more optimistic the forecast, the more risky. At the moment, the market seems to be forecasting a perpetual growth rate of 5.3%. This is a bit too optimistic in my estimation. Given that the shares are still overpriced, even after dropping dramatically since mid-December, I'd recommend holding off buying at these levels. Thankfully, there's an alternative to simply buying shares and hoping.

Options to the Rescue

In my previous article on the company, I made much of the fact that my usual strategy of accessing a great business that was trading at a rich valuation wouldn't work. The reason for this was that the premia on offer from the short puts simply wasn't high enough. At the time, the strike price that I was willing to sell at was $35, and the May puts with that strike were bid-asked at $.20-$.80. I concluded that it was pointless to sell puts at that strike with that premium. Fast forward to today, and the shares are down significantly, and I'm still willing to buy the business at $35. Given that the shares are trading only about 11% higher than that, and given that the market is, shall we say, "jittery" at the moment, the premia are much better. For that reason, I'll be selling the August puts with a strike of $35. These are currently bid-asked at $1.20-$1.65.

Holding all else constant, if an investor simply takes the bid at that price, and is subsequently exercised, they'll buy this business at a dividend yield of about 2% and a P/E multiple of 13.8. The last time the shares traded at this price was March, 2016. It's obviously possible that these puts will be exercised, but in that circumstance, I'd be happy. If the shares stay above $35 between now and then, I'll simply pocket the premia, and I'm obviously happy about that also. Thus, I think investors would be wise to sell the puts at this strike as this trade creates a "win-win" for them. If the shares rally from these levels, investors pocket the premia. If they drop, the investor will be obliged to buy this business at a price that represents a great entry point on an excellent business.

There are risks to this strategy, as there are to all forms of investment. The primary risk is that the investor will be obliged to buy the business at the agreed upon strike price, while the shares continue to decline past the strike price. To use this company as an example, it's obviously possible that the shares will be "put" to the investor at $35, and the market continues to drive the shares lower to, say, $30. That circumstance obviously generates a paper loss. In my view, the risk is mitigated by two other considerations. First, by definition, being forced to buy at $35 at some future date is preferable than buying at today's price of approximately $38. Second, the premia received mitigates the risk somewhat, obviously. In the hypothetical example I just described, the unrealized capital loss wouldn't be $5, but would be $3.80. Again, this is superior to the unrealized capital loss of $8 faced by an investor who simply bought today. In my view, part of successful investing involves minimizing loss, and this strategy is perfect for that.

Continuing on the topic of risk briefly. Someone might (naively) argue that the safest strategy is to do nothing and hoard cash. Such a strategy generates no risk (apart from inflation and opportunity cost) and generates no return. The short put strategy is, in my estimation, not an alternative to holding 100% cash. It is a much safer alternative to simply buying shares. If the risks described above are too great for the investor, I would recommend they leave the field of stocks altogether.

Conclusion

In my estimation, the situation that I wrote about last December persists, but obviously far less egregiously. Management is great, the company itself is excellent in a host of ways, and management seems to be upbeat about the future. The problem now, as then, is the shares. They remain (slightly) overpriced at the moment in my view. Unlike before, though, the premia on offer for the strike I'm willing to sell are sufficiently high to make selling them worthwhile. If the shares rally from these levels, investors who sell these puts simply pocket the premia. If they drop, we're obliged to buy a great business at a great price. For investors such an obligation is hardly a hardship.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold the puts mentioned in this article this week.