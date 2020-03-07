The Coronavirus Shouldn't Make These 4 REITs Sick, But It Could Make Them Bargain Buys

We’re going to keep our heads on straight, using times like these to eye up stellar companies at intensely attractive prices.

So the Federal Reserve is doing its best to get ahead of that with preemptive rate cuts.

The fear remains that the coronavirus will severely impact our way of life.

This article was co-produced by Nicholas Ward and edited by Brad Thomas.

We wrote a recent article about which real estate investment trusts should hold up best in the current coronavirus panic.

Our conclusion was that office, data center, and net lease REITs were likely the lowest-risk property sectors right now.

“The net lease sector always has been recognized for its predictable sources of income. Its tenants are generally longer duration (10-year-plus) who therefore provide sustainable cash flow and dividend growth. “These REITs’ (spreads have) been hurt by share price pullback. However, retreating 10-year figures remain supportive of the underlying value proposition.”

Not long before that, we also were working on Q4 recaps of all the major triple net REIT plays. Partially because of their sleep well at night (or SWAN) status, investors were paying outsized premiums to own them.

(At least that was true before the fearmongering hit. And we’re guessing it will be true again after the fearmongering has faded away.)

This also was partially due to the there-is-no-alternative (TINA) market environment created by consistently low interest rates. Essentially, income-oriented investors are being forced into equities, thereby raising premiums on blue-chip REITs.

None of that changes our perspective on valuation though. Not even close.

Photo Source

Watch Your Price, Watch Your Profits

We simply don’t believe in buying in at unreasonably elevated prices and historically high multiples.

Discipline and patience are key in the kind of markets the year began on. And, based on historical experience and study, we always expect to be rewarded for that practice.

Sometimes that’s through selloffs like the one late February and early March have ushered in – panics that put even the highest-quality names on sale.

Just this week, the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond hit all-time record low yields. It has been trending downward for decades now. However, in recent years, the yields on fixed-income investments have crossed below the threshold of expected yields provided by equities, and even broad market index funds.

Right now, the 10-year is hovering around 1%, hence the reason why investors are flocking to stocks.

Source: CNBC

Elsewhere around the globe, the situation is even more noteworthy. There’s roughly $12 trillion (yes, trillion) in negative-yielding debt floating around the world right now.

Admittedly, that figure is well below the peak of roughly $17 trillion that we hit during the summer of 2019. But still, we think it’s safe to say it doesn’t bode well for savers.

Source: Bloomberg

Lately, we’ve seen more governments loosen their monetary policies even further to combat the COVID-19/coronavirus-caused economic pain. In other words, the TINA market likely isn’t going to end anytime soon.

Now, back in the U.S., we haven’t seen a major economic impact from COVID-19 yet. And we might not at all. Recent reports related to job growth, consumer sentiment, and other major economic metrics have remained positive.

Yet the fear remains that the coronavirus will severely impact our way of life. So the Federal Reserve is doing its best to get ahead of that with preemptive rate cuts.

Only time will tell whether or not this aggressive easing will help economies persevere in the face of a global pandemic. However, we do know it’s not going to cure this virus one way or the other.

That’s why – with all due respect to the Fed – we expect to see continued volatility until there’s clarity on COVID-19’s ultimate impact. Or until the media stops printing intensely angst-ridden headlines on the topic.

For the record, that last statement is made with all due respect to the media. But let’s be honest and acknowledge that it does have some reason to promote worst-case scenario possibilities, regardless of the actual facts.

Let’s also acknowledge that 1,000-plus point swings in the Dow – to the upside and/or the downside – point toward rampant speculation, with fear and greed easily taking over.

For our parts though, we’re going to keep our heads on straight, using times like these to eye up stellar companies at intensely attractive prices.

Stellar companies like these net lease REITs below.

Net Lease REIT We’re Tracking No. 1

We’ve written about WP Carey (WPC) twice since its most-recent earnings report. You can access the deep dive we did back in late January here. And here’s the Q4 recap we wrote back on Feb. 21.

WPC is probably the most diversified REIT in the triple net space. Its property holdings span many industries and geographical locations across a large international portfolio – something none of its peers on this list can claim.

The company ended 2019 with roughly 1,300 properties and a 98.8% occupancy rating.

Meanwhile, its core real estate funds from operations (FFO) increased by roughly 8% in 2019, though it’s guiding 2020’s AFFO to be in the $4.86-$5.01 range, which would essentially represent flat performance.

WPC’s growth projects are slightly lower than its blue-chip peers, but its (safe) dividend yield is one of the highest. It’s a good company to hold, at the right price.

Our fair value estimate is $76, which would put it in line with its 16.5x trailing 12-month FFO multiple. As such, shares were roughly 10% overvalued in late January during our last deep dive.

Then, on Feb. 28, they hit that price. Briefly. Only to bounce back up. We take this as a sign that our evaluation is right on point.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Today, WPC trades for more than $84/share again. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was more near-term volatility that pushed it back down toward recent lows.

If that ends up being the case, we’d view it as a bullish opportunity all over again.

Net Lease REIT We’re Tracking #2

National Retail Properties (NNN) ended 2019 with more than 3,118 properties in its portfolio. It also boasted an impressive 99% occupancy ratio and a weighted lease average of 11.2 years.

Its FFO growth for 2019 was 4.2%, and its AFFO was up 4.47% on the year. Without a doubt, NNN is one of the best triple net plays out there.

During the past 25 years, shares have returned an average total of 13.6%. In terms of long-term wealth generation, it doesn’t get much better than that. Plus, the company hit its 30th consecutive annual dividend increase last year, giving it one of the best track records in all of REITdom.

Its FFO payout ratio ended the year at just 72.2%, which bodes well for more such increased in 2020.

All things considered, our fair value estimate is $50/share. This represents a TTM P/FFO multiple of 17.8x, which is well above the company’s 20-year average of 14.8x. And it’s just slightly below its 10-year average of 18.3x.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

When we published our Q4 recap on Feb. 14, shares were trading at $57, representing about a 12% premium. But we noted how it was a buy on any weakness that pushed it down toward the $50 area.

Some readers were quick to point out that NNN almost always trades high. The way they saw it, we were therefore being overly conservative with our price target.

Yet two weeks later, shares fell to a new 52-week low, right below our target.

NNN shares have rallied roughly 10% since then. Yet they’ve still proven our point nonetheless: That patient investors are oftentimes rewarded regardless of how unlikely it might seem.

Net Lease REIT We’re Tracking #3

STORE Capital (STOR) is the youngest company on this list in terms of its lifespan as a publicly traded stock. Yet, since its 2014 IPO, shares have generated an annualized 19.9% rate of return of 19.9% – a definite best in class.

At the end of 2019, it held 2,504 properties with a 99.5% occupancy ratio. STOR also has a 14-year weighted average lease, the longest out of our four.

The company generated AFFO growth of 8.2% in 2019. And management recently provided 2020 AFFO guidance of roughly 4% at the mid-point.

Then there’s its dividends, which is one of the fastest growing in the mature, triple net space. In Q3 2019, STOR announced a 6.1% dividend increase.

By the end of the year, its AFFO payout ratio was roughly 70%. So we expect more raises in the years ahead.

Thanks to all that, STOR ended 2019 trading at roughly 18.6x TTM AFFO. At its recent peak valuation late that year, shares were trading for more than 20x.

Our fair value estimate, however, lies at $30/share, representing around a 15x TTM AFFO.

When we published our Q4 evaluation, the stock was trading for roughly $35, or 17.5x. And we were simply not feeling compelled to buy it at that valuation with the likelihood of slowing growth ahead.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

We wanted to wait for the right price.

That hasn’t quite happened since, with STOR bottoming out in the $32 area. However, the future is up for grabs, so we’ll see what happens from here.

Net Lease REIT We’re Tracking #4

Last, but certainly not least, we arrive at Realty Income (O). This stock is probably the best-known triple net play thanks to its monthly dividends.

The company has a 596-consecutive-month dividend streak… so far.

At the end of 2019, O’s portfolio consisted of 6,483 properties with a 98.6% occupancy ratio.

It posted 12.3% sales growth for the year and a 9.5% increase in net income per share. Meanwhile, FFO rose 5.45% FFO and AFFO was up 4.1%.

As for Realty Income’s 2020 guidance, it called for:

FFO growth of 5.77%

AFFO growth of 6.33%

Net income growth of 5.1%.

Investors are rightfully bullish on the company’s future prospects. However, when we published our Q4 update on Feb. 20, shares were trading with a TTM P/FFO ratio of 24.1x. That’s well above the stock’s 20-year average of 15.9x.

As you can see on the FAST Graph below, it’s now in overvalued territory.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Our fair value estimate is $65, representing a 19.7x TTM FFO multiple. This too is well above historical averages, yet we believe O warrants a premium in today’s low-yield environment.

When we published our last update on the company, shares were trading for roughly $80/share. That’s why we had it listed as a hold, adding that conservative investors with overweight positions might even want to consider trimming their stake.

Overall, Realty held up better than its peers in the last few weeks, which is to be expected. Shares didn’t make new 52-week lows, which would have pushed them into buy territory.

With that said, they still did fall, proving that even best-in-breed names have the potential to go on sale.

That's All Folks...

At the end of the day, this article isn’t meant to brag about our price targets. Nor is to make people who purchased at elevated premiums feel bad.

We want all investors to succeed and reach their financial goals in the market. So we wrote this piece simply to hammer home the idea that the markets have a tendency to reward conservative, patient investors.

It’s admittedly not fun to wait around for weakness. And when it arrives, it’s oftentimes difficult to put aside the fear that generally comes with it.

Yet it’s during times like these that value investors are able to really increase the quality of their portfolios. Knowing that, we hope the continuing pullback proves once again that there’s no need to chase stocks…

Just wait patiently. Eventually, they’ll come back to you.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Managing Risk Is What We Do Best iREIT on Alpha is the fastest-growing marketplace service with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I am/we are long O, STOR, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.