First Solar's Bizarre Correlation To Solar ETF Weighs On Positive Long Term Outlook

First Solar and Tesla have a lot in common. Both face challenges but both are the Western Hemisphere's leaders in important new technologies. First Solar is under-followed.

The latest Armageddon thesis is that module prices will flatten margins to zero within a few years. Management continues to take bold actions, recently announcing they are exiting project development.

Are Passive Investors Distorting FSLR?

In many ways, First Solar should be the antithesis of the rest of the solar panel industry. While most of the public excitement has been around rooftop panels for homes, First Solar is solely focused on utility scale installations that are much more economically viable. While the vast majority of solar panels are made in China by Chinese companies funded by the CCP, First Solar is an American company that produces many of its panels in Ohio.

First Solar is the archetype of American innovation and business excellence. It is the only major solar panel manufacturer in the western hemisphere.

Yet you wouldn't know it by looking at its stock chart. First Solar soared to $300/share just before the financial crisis before plummeting in 2008. The stock was torched in 2011 amid competitive pricing, disastrous EPS misses, and the departure of CEO Robert Gillette, who later went on to shake up ServiceMaster. Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson predicted a "full scale collapse" as he shorted the stock.

The share price bottomed out in 2012 and has remained well under $100 since. This is despite the fact that the manufacturing capacity of the company has increased about 3-fold. Cash flow from operations has risen from a paltry negative $33M to $1.34B in 2017, before the company began a total overhaul of its production lines and a massive capacity expansion. A new management team turned the company around and has taken bold steps, such as the Series 6 retooling and expansion plan.

First Solar has survived a washout of domestic solar companies and today, is basically the only American solar panel manufacturer of any scale remaining. Solar is likely the future of energy. The costs just keep declining. It is a company of unique US strategic interest. It would be a juggernaut if the US ever passes a green infrastructure bill. At its peak it was valued at nearly $28B yet is valued at about $4.8B today... why is that?

The answer might have something to do with passive investing that targets the "green energy" sector as a whole. Take for example the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN). TAN is diversified across multiple geographies, over 20 is concentrated in Asia, mostly in some of the largest solar panel producers such as GCL-Poly. There are many passive solar and "green tech" investment vehicles, TAN is one of the most popular.

Again, China dominates solar panel production. With recent tariffs and an awakening in the US regarding China's strategic technology goals, one would expect First Solar to have a low correlation to a diversified ETF that has 20%+ of its holdings held in companies that should move inversely (a negative correlation).

But in reality they are highly correlated. Looking at First Solar from 2012 onward, the correlation is over 99% when we smooth the data out to a monthly basis. This is highly bizarre. We don't have all of the answers, but we began to suspect something unusual was happening when the share price seemed to react negatively in unison with Chinese rivals on news that should have been a positive for the company.

First Solar 2020 Update

Every year or so there seems to be some new impending doom thesis for First Solar. Remember when thin film was a dead technology? Remember when the company was in crisis because it was skipping the Series 5? Remember the rumor that Series 6 panels couldn't get the right certifications? Remember when module prices were going to destroy the company? Remember when First Solar was expected to be crippled at the knees by bifacial panels?

None of these Armageddon theses have ever come to fruition and although there have certainly been challenges both for the company and the industry. Currently, the fears are that First Solar will be selling panels at zero margin in 2022~2024 based on current spot prices. To some, First Solar's exit from project engineering and project development has bolstered this thesis.

Management tells a different story. For one, they are getting noticeably more "Wall Street savvy", shooting down the bifacial Armageddon theory directly on the most recent call. Secondly, management went on to explain that First Solar is leaving the project development business because the industry is changing and it makes more sense for First Solar to focus on core R&D rather than expanding the geographic presence and technical capabilities of their development arm.

In this more competitive environment, there remain opportunities for project developers to make sensible margins. However, for us to remain competitive in the long term we would need to invest in enhancing our capabilities and offerings to the market to reflect this new development paradigm, while maintaining a competitive cost structure. Any such investment needs to be compared with our primary investment thesis to increased module R&D and add manufacturing capacity and improvements. Accordingly, our focus is not to create internal capabilities that already exist externally.

Why should we believe them? Because they have a good track record. First Solar's management team has managed the company in both a financially responsible and bold way. A recent report by CSIS highlighted this. More recently the current team made the decision to scrap the Series 5. The idea of scrapping the Series 5 and retooling the entire production capacity to jump to the Series 6, while simultaneously undertaking a massive expansion, would have aghasted most executives and boards. It was the kind of radical moves you would expect from a nimble Palo Alto start up, not a public company. With production coming online and top bins at 435 watts, it's probably time to recognize that decision as a success.

An exit from the project development business is a sign the industry is changing. This is perhaps more of a positive than a negative. Perhaps the future is not a portfolio of solar mega-projects but a vast array of smaller corporate and community projects. Perhaps companies pursuing their own climate goals will want American solar panels, and perhaps they will continue to pay a premium for them. 60 Minutes recently profiled an effort to rebuild the power grid of an island in the Bahamas based on this concept.

First Solar is Tesla's Unloved Cousin

Our estimates are that solar + tracking + storage will eclipse Combined Cycle Natural Gas (CCNG - the cheapest form of traditional utility-scale energy) before the end of the decade. This is based on LCOE projections available from BNEF. Fixed solar panels without storage is already the cheapest form of energy in most instances.

Well before this price supremacy there is likely to be a green infrastructure bill in the United States. This is a top initiative of the DNC. At some point they will ask, who might actually build that? When they do, they will likely be disappointed to find out that most of the US solar panel industry was destroyed by Chinese competitors. First Solar will inevitably be in a unique position, for as long as the company continues to survive (and hopefully thrive). Europe recently announced similar legislation so aggressive that Bloomberg called it an "economic revolution".

In the age of the economic cold war, the success of companies like Tesla and First Solar is highly important to US strategic interests. Tesla is not the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, that's China's BYD. It is however our manufacturer of electric vehicles. Much the same way, First Solar is not the largest manufacturer of solar panels... but it is the largest one that is American by far.

Few investors seem to recognize First Solar, perhaps because they do not realize the inevitably of the price supremacy solar will have, the speed at which that is coming, and the implications it will have for the US energy industry. Will we replace our refineries and pipelines with Chinese panels? Wall Street analysts that cover the company are aware of this dynamic, but they will only acknowledge it in private conversations.

Investors do realize that electric cars are the future, and a legion of loyal shareholders has flocked to Tesla as a result. At one point they valued Tesla more than Ford and GM combined. They happily dive into the technical details and shrug off financial concerns. It's worth pointing out that both Tesla and First Solar are riding the cost curve of batteries down.

Tesla has many challenges, but it also has opportunities deeply rooted in transformative technology. Investors should look at First Solar the same way. First Solar is currently sold out until sometime in 2021 at fixed prices, and is selling as far in advance as 2023. First Solar has a differentiated technology in a commodity industry. The current module spot prices and future margins are a challenge that First Solar will have to navigate (provided the Chinese competitors can really sustain these low prices). We are optimistic that First Solar will, and remain long the stock.

For more background information on the company please refer to our series on First Solar.

