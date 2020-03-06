Canopy Growth: Production Cuts Don't Make The Stock A Bargain

At $15, the market cap at $5.7 billion offers limited value with FY21 sales targeted at only $540 million.

The Canadian cannabis leader still needs to cut out of control operating expenses that still exceed net revenues.

With the stock only a few dollars from the multi-year lows, Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) finally made some substantial moves to restructure the company. My investment thesis remained bearish on the stock following some faint positives during the December quarterly report because the new CEO hadn't done enough to restructure the business and take excess production capacity out of the business. The Canadian cannabis LP made a big step after the close on March 4, and another dip in the stock could provide an opportune time to finally own the stock.

Restructuring Details

Canopy Growth announced the following restructuring details after the close:

Closing the greenhouse facilities in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia.

Eliminating 500 positions related to these greenhouses.

Not opening a third greenhouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

Recording a pre-tax charge of ~$700-800 million.

The major news is the greenhouses being removed from the cultivation production. The two licensed facilities had ~3 million square feet of production space. According to Financial Post, the facilities cost a combined $400 million to build back in 2018.

The mind-boggling statement from the company is that production is no longer needed due to federal regulations permitting outdoor cultivation. For such a reason, Canopy Growth now operates an outdoor production site which will play a major role in meeting demand for products relying on cannabis extracts.

The company provides no details about actual production from these facilities and expected quarterly production going forward. Canaccord Genuity's analyst Matt Bottomley estimated a 40% reduction to the company's Canadian footprint.

Not Over

This restructuring is likely just a start and not the end. The move addresses the over-production questioned after the FQ3 earnings report by MKM analyst Bill Kirk. The analyst estimates Canopy Growth has produced 115,000 kg more than the company has sold. He even estimates the company has enough inventory for 2.5 years of sales.

For the quarter ending December, the inventory balance soared to C$622.6 million. The company has seen inventories more than double since the C$262.1 million back at the end of FY19 in March.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ3'20 financial statements

For December, the company harvested 29,920 kg while only selling 13,237 kg. The amounts improved dramatically from the prior quarter where production was 40,570 kg, while sales were only 10,913 kg. Regardless, Canopy Growth was still producing double the sales level last quarter, with no signs of material improvements in the Canadian market to justify cultivation at these levels. Canopy Growth wasn't specific with this announcement, but these facilities should have the production capacity to produce somewhere above several hundred thousand kg per year.

This might solve their overcapacity issue, but the move doesn't solve operational issues. For FQ3, the company estimates that only C$8.1 million of the EBITDA loss was due to under-utilization of production facilities.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ3'20 MD&A

The company reducing cultivation capacity was a big first step to solving cash flow burn, but the other issue is to better align operating expenses with actual sales. For the last quarter, Canopy Growth cut operating expenses by ~C$10.0 million, but the total expenses were still C$150.3 million before stock-based compensation.

Yes, the company spent C$26.5 million more on operating expenses than the company generated in net revenues at C$123.8 million. Even seeing revenues grow C$20 million in the next few quarters won't even rightsize this equation.

Canopy Growth could generate C$200 million in quarterly revenues and gross margins in the 40% to 45% range and still not produce C$100 million in gross profits. The company still has over C$50 million in excess operating expenses to cut in the next year.

Going back to the EBITDA losses, the company assigned C$39.1 million to the areas of strategic investments and business development. Cutting production facilities doesn't get Canopy Growth out of areas where the company is investing in business units such as international operations that aren't ready to support a business yet.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that new CEO David Klein is quickly rightsizing the business for the current realities of the global cannabis market. At $15, the market cap will dip to $5.7 billion with FY21 sales targeted at $540 million. The company has ~$1.2 billion in net cash that the loss-generating business is quickly burning, so investors can't assume much in the way of a lower enterprise value to support the stock valuation here. Canopy Growth probably doesn't head any lower, but the stock still doesn't offer much value here due to the large restructuring needed in order to get the business closer to EBITDA positive.

