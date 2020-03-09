Slack: Strong Short Opportunity On Earnings

Earnings will be a reality check for those holding the stock, and I recommend playing it in the short direction.

Slack is unprofitable, will still be unprofitable in the near future, and only bolstered by hype.

We usually do not run earnings trades on stocks with little data, so I write this with the warning that this trade is more speculative than most of my earnings plays. I am shorting Slack (WORK) into earnings. The data I do have support the trade, and my thesis on the company itself is bearish.

WORK is reporting its fourth quarter earnings on March 12. Whether it rises or falls, one reliable aspect is that, as per my backtests against expected movements (as measured by the average movement of a stock in the market), WORK underreacts to news. That is, earnings will be more slowly priced in than usual (read: compared with other stocks), implying that we can ride post-earnings drift.

Still, on the short side, I would suggest taking profits sooner than later. WORK’s investors are strongly bullish on this stock and constantly looking for dip-buying opportunities. You can see in its chart that the company has remained relatively unscathed during the recent correction.

Work has risen against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). (Source: Stockcharts)

Building a Markov chain on WORK’s price action is illuminating. A Markov chain with states {up, down, white, black} - the former two indicating WORK opening higher or lower, respectively, and the latter two indicating WORK ending higher or lower, respectively – is shown below, with transition probabilities displayed connecting the states. You can see that in the past month, the dumb money (read: those trading at the open) has always bought the dip:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

The smart money is not buying the dip. This does not mean they are not bullish, though, as you can see that 80% of the time the smart money is buying with momentum. Still, the smart money is engaging in slightly more selling than buying, yet the stock remains bolstered by the overwhelming bullishness of the smart money – aggressive dip-buying at the open.

This buying pattern is often seen in hype (or glamour) stocks. Indeed, WORK is a hype stock, as its price is entirely based on hope for future profits, the company being unprofitable. Most analysts do not expect WORK to become profitable in the near future, either:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Even if investors are buying the hype, I don’t think the valuation is justified in light of Slack’s lack of differentiation. While the CEO claims the company to be a novel type of technical tool, services similar to Slack have been around since I first began using the Internet, back in the 90s (e.g., IRC). Slack's advantages (e.g., clean conversation threading, team notifications, etc.) over its current competitors are few and cannot be sustained, should other companies decide to copy them.

In addition, chat apps tend to come and go, being hype-driven themselves. Remember ICQ and AIM? They too provided novelty at one time but were eventually replaced by apps with staying power – those that were built with clear barriers to entry (e.g., Skype, positioning itself essentially as the telephone of the Internet).

Previously using Slack myself, I no longer use it. I find myself on Discord instead, which I admit is better than Slack. Still, I would not invest in Discord even if it were public. I wonder, too, if apps like Discord or Skype will soon be replaced by novel technology. Those that stay around tend to be bought out by mega tech corporations (e.g., Skype and Microsoft) and thus supported as well as integrated with a company that already has staying power; a chat app is unlikely to be a moat that supports an entire company.

WORK investors are banking on an office chat app becoming profitable in light of free, better, and easier alternatives. Slack’s popularity is in part because it filled a need other chat apps could not fill. It replaced previous chat apps due to its internal search engine and chat history, but those functions now exist in Slack’s peers (e.g., Discord).

In addition, I wouldn’t be surprised for Slack’s focus on office productivity to bite itself in the ass. Anyone who has used Slack need only think about how much time is wasted through notification spam and through, ironically, its ease of use (How many “hey” messages without content have you received from your co-workers, resulting in waiting with no response, which then results in you responding to find out what your co-worker wanted in the first place?)

I believe others see what I do, which is probably why the short percent is so high (currently 24% of float). The interesting thing about WORK is that it is in a constant state of battle between aggressive shorts and aggressive dip-buyers (supported by their smart-money momentum buyers). I think the reality wakeup call is earnings, when the company must publicly state that it is not profitable and nor does it predict itself to be profitable.

WORK is relatively new to the market, so speculators are not too concerned with negative earnings so long as the company has potential. But as more earnings reports go by, investors will be in a war of attrition – “When are profits coming?” can only be asked a number of quarters before the clear answer, “never,” becomes obvious. With the market becoming bearish, I see investors having even more reason to ditch WORK in favor of safer holdings once earnings shows again that WORK cannot produce a profitable business.

Here’s my play:

Sell Mar27 $26.50 call Sell Jan21 ’22 $13 call Buy Mar27 $25.50 call

If you don’t like short calls, go with long puts:

Buy Mar20 $27 put

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.