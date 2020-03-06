Black Knight Acquires Collateral Analytics For Automated Appraisal Tech

The stock appears fully valued at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

With the transaction, BKI adds additional appraisal analysis tech to its existing offerings.

Quick Take

Black Knight (BKI) has announced the acquisition of Collateral Analytics for an undisclosed amount.

Collateral has developed real estate transaction analytics software for the appraisal firm market.

With the deal, BKI adds automated appraiser-centric data and analysis capabilities to its offerings.

While mortgage rates are dropping, increasing interest in refinancing activity, medium-term negative effects from the coronavirus may hamper consumer real estate demand, causing customers to become more cautious, so my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Honolulu, Hawaii-based Collateral was founded to develop tools to analyze real estate activity primarily for residential product types.

Management is headed by Dr. Michael Sklarz, Ph.D, who was previously Head of Analytics at Fidelity National Financial and Director of Research at Prudential Locations.

Below is an overview video of Collateral:

Collateral’s primary offerings include:

AVMs

Analytics

Portfolio Review

Risk Profiling

Agent Market Info

According to a 2018 market research report by McKinsey & Co., while 'traditional variables are highly predictive of real-estate values, nontraditional variables are also powerful drivers.'The chart below asserts that more predictive power can come from nontraditional variables:

The report goes on to state that by using non-traditional data as additional information in combination with traditional data sources, market participants can make more informed risk management and valuation decisions

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Black Knight didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Black Knight had $15.4 million in cash and equivalents and $2.1 billion in total liabilities of which $1.5 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $355.9 million.

In the past 12 months, Black Knight’s stock price has risen 31.6% vs. the U.S. IT industry’s rise of 21.5% and the U.S. overall market index’ rise of 9.1%, as the BKI chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been equal to or positive in ten of the last ten quarters, as the chart shows below:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $10,090,000,000 Enterprise Value $11,670,000,000 Price / Sales 8.56 Enterprise Value / Sales 9.91 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 29.38 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $331,160,000 Revenue Growth Rate 5.67% Earnings Per Share $0.79

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $59.34 versus the current price of $65.61, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

BKI acquired Collateral to add its comprehensive appraisal-centric data sets to its existing tools for appraisers, lenders, investors and government agencies.

As BKI stated in the deal announcement,

The Collateral Analytics team of analytics and technology professionals is primarily focused on building and delivering automated valuation models [AVMs], collateral and mortgage risk tools, as well as the application of sophisticated analytics to a wide range of real estate-related databases. Collateral Analytics is also innovating with new digital solutions that enable valuation professionals to be more efficient in the field. These digital apps integrate with a centralized collateral system that enables lenders and appraisal management companies to manage risk and quality.

Furthermore, for the time being BKI will continue to operate Collateral as a separate business line with Sklarz running it.

I presume BKI will work in the background to integrate the technologies into its existing platform and sunset the standalone entity in the future.

BKI’s stock performance in the past year, even with recent market gyrations, has been impressive.

With management’s estimate of $2.00 in earnings for 2020, the stock has a chance to hold its recent gains.

However, in 2020 the firm will likely contend with two opposing forces, reduced interest rates increasing demand for mortgage refinancings, but potentially reduced economic activity due to uncertainties in the U.S. over the effects of coronavirus on consumer activity and propensity to spend.

My DCF shows the stock to be likely fully valued at its current level. Given the stock market’s current mode of ‘repricing risk,’ I would expect a short-term plateau at the least, and potentially longer-term questions about growth potential.

My current bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

