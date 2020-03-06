The Market Feels So Off The Mark That It's Time To Consider These Contrarian Trades

The negativity is so extreme that it's time to look at the most hated sectors - except the cruise lines. They are a no-touch.

Watch the 10-year like a hawk. Right now the VIX is so offsides it's not useful to see the turn.

The indexes are swinging up and down. It's hard to get a handle on it, but to me, I see that we are bottoming.

We are bottoming, even though it doesn’t feel that way. The market is turning, albeit slowly.

I’ve been watching the indexes like I always do. It looks to me that the bottoming process is improving ever so slightly. Market swings tend to last longer than I always imagine, and I thought that this week would have shown a firmer bottom than it has. Of course, the overall market mechanics over being over-sold or running out of sellers has only so much influence on the indexes. Right now there are real reasons to have the bearishness that has taken hold against travel, entertainment, and transportation stocks, and all stocks. That might seem backward since the bearishness is due to this epidemic, and that has a direct effect on investment sentiment in general and especially the stocks of companies that are involved with social interactions. I would say that many of the technicians, these are individuals who monitor the mechanisms of the market, were already issuing warnings of a sell-off long before the virus caught hold of the worst of our imaginations. In fact, I know that it seems in the distant past, the market hit at an all-time high just a few weeks ago. More indelibly etched on our collective memory is the precipitous drop of greater than 10% in the immediately following days here.

Yes, hope is not a strategy...

As you can see from the chart above that we are still in an uptrend. My hope is that we close nearer to 3000 than to 2950. The gauge you must keep an eye on is the 10-year bond. If we can get back to the 1% handle next week then I would be more confident that we are bouncing decisively. I'm hoping for this on Monday or the first half of the week. I know that some wags who read this already are formulating their comments about how hope is not a strategy. I think at this point, even the most jaded traders are either clutching their “Rabbit’s Foot,” or tithed to their particular deity or confirmed their faith in whatever manner is customary. In our hearts we know that this moment will pass, the economy is basically quite strong. Did you see this morning’s employment numbers for February? They were fantastic:

Non-farm payrolls rose by 273,000 in February vs. a 175,000 estimate

The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5%. (the 50-year low).

Job gains were widespread, with health care adding 57,000. Most interestingly food services and drinking places both added 53,000 (what fear of social contact?).

December and January’s estimates were revised upward by a total of 243,000.

The January and February gains tied for best month since May 2018.

You will likely retort that the crisis hit toward the latter half of February. True, but isn’t it good to have strong momentum going into this fear-driven crisis? Once people get the “all-clear” signal which could happen this coming week when China publicizes that everything is returning to normal (true or not). Also, a large supply of tests will be available starting Monday. Everyone is expecting an exponential surge in the stricken. I remain sanguine that no matter how many carriers are discovered, that clearly the dead are not piling up in hospitals. It will dawn on the citizenry that the “end is not nigh” that it's not a re-enactment of the “Black-Death,” Bubonic Plague of the middle ages. Also, the principle of sell on the rumor buy on the fact should come into play.

This sense of hope is partly about humanity, and it's partly about wanting to win in the stock market and partly about preserving gains. Mostly it's about the confidence that this is just a market overreaction and the danger is just not there. I firmly believe, which let’s face it is just another way of saying I confidently hope, that this is just bad flu. All the signs that I look for whenever I attempt to judge the direction of events tell me that is what's happening. Yet, the reaction of individuals, and collectively the market reaction, and the shocking surprise 50 basis-point cut gives me pause. Still, the 10-year bond started the day close to 0.70% and now is at 0.76%. The 10-year bond is the key to this market now. The VIX is in crazy town and until it gets a 20-handle I don’t think you can gauge any kind of sanguinity with the market.

Think about Contrarian investments

All that said, I want to list the following names to spark your thinking process. At this point, I think that everyone who wanted to sell, has sold, and plenty of people who HAD to sell have sold.

Travel and Entertainment Names as Contrarian Names

Payments

Visa (V)

Mastercard (MA)

Discover Fin (DFS)

Disney (DIS)

Venues

AMC Theatres

Imax Corp. (IMAX)

Live Nation (LYV)

Six Flags (SIX)

Cedar Fair (FUN)

Transports

Delta (DAL)

JetBlue (JBLU)

Southwest Air (LUV)

United Air (UAL)

Boeing (BA)

Resorts

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Marriot (MAR)

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Payments: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, even Square (SQ), and Paypal (PYPL) have been hit hard. People are going to pay for things, these are essential companies. Venues, I really like Cedar Fair, and even Six Flags, as their big season is late spring, summer, and fall. If I'm right and the US has dodged the worst predictions, kids still want to go on rides or go to Disneyland.

DIS is just a screaming buy, isn’t it? The airlines really took it in the teeth, but they can respond fairly quickly once this blows over. I put BA on the list because for them there's a silver lining as the slowdown in flying will give the pilots a chance to get “air-time” on the simulators for training to fly the updated 737 MAX. As far as the resorts, my thoughts are that Macau already has reopened, and even though Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are hated I think China wants to show they are open for business they will promote Macau.

Have you noticed I didn't include the cruise lines? As hated as they are they aren't hated enough - yet.

The Market is Not Cooperating

At the time of this writing, the indexes have taken a leg lower. I'm not changing this note because I want to expose you to my thinking. At this point, the above chart is “offsides,” and if we close below 2850, it will ruin my weekend. It will mean that the bottom is uncertain. The 10-year is retreating to 0.70% again. I'm rubbing my chins so hard, I don’t think I’m going to need to shave this weekend. Haven’t we discounted the direst scenarios? I want to be a calming influence, I disdain fear-mongering, but the market is just not responding in a way that makes sense to me. I close this note with the S&P at near 2925, and that gives me something positive to hold onto. I made some trades earlier, and while I'm a bit shaken by this crazy market I'm going to hold on. Now as I'm completing my final edits the market is going my way. TGIF is all I can say at this point. We are now nicely above 2950, what a week!

My trades: I went long Amazon (AMZN) and Slack (WORK) again, and I'm still holding The Trade Desk (TTD), and Shopify (SHOP). All these trades are thankfully expressed via call spreads with April expiration. I went back short on the VIX via PUTs, $20 strike, and April expiry. I closed out my previous short attempt, mostly flat to help fund long-term investment. I also moved some trading funds into my money market fund attached to my brokerage account to represent “cash management.” I do this as a discipline. I “charge” myself a “fee” for each trade I make and set it aside. I will add this cash back into the trading account when I feel that it’s OK to put more funds at risk. It may seem silly but taking tangible action reinforces mindfulness in trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long AMZN, TTD, SHOP, WORK. ROKU via CALL Spreads, I am short the VIX via PUTs