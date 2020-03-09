Newtek Business Services: Back In The Saddle Again

Co-produced with PendragonY and Trapping Value

While we sold Newtek Business Services (NEWT) back in July, we still liked the company and continued to monitor it, waiting for an attractive re-entry price. That point has now been reached due to the recent brutal market sell off.

Source

Why we sold NEWT

Data by YCharts

The chart above was the main driver in our decision to recommend the sale of Newtek to HDO subscribers on July 7, 2019. We had originally recommended the purchase of this stock on Oct. 25, 2016. As you can see, the total return for that period was about 104%. Although we recommended the sale, we still liked the company. The dividend was not only safe but also likely to increase given that NEWT pays out less than half of its total dividend for the year in the first half of the year. However, the capital appreciation was such that we saw more compelling opportunities elsewhere.

At HDO, part of how we get high yields is that we invest in companies that have severely beaten-down share prices but still provide great value. When the price appreciates to the point that the valuations are not that attractive anymore or do not meet the yield criteria of our subscribers, we dispose of it from our portfolio. For NEWT, that point for us was reached in July of last year.

How has NEWT done since our sale?

Since we still liked the company as a potential investment partner, we continued to monitor it, waiting for the market to do what it does best. Along with reporting two more very strong quarters, it also met its 2019 annual dividend payout guidance of $2.15 which represented a 19.4% increase from 2018. It also crushed the initial 2019 guidance of $1.84 in dividends. We want to own BDCs with well supported and high dividends.

Source: Investor Presentation

We were concerned when the SBA loan volumes reported for Q3-2019 came in lower than the same time period in 2018. These concerns were eliminated on Jan. 10, 2020, when NEWT reported record volume of SBA 7A loans, up 23% compared to Q4-2018. The year on year increase was also a very healthy 11%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Above is a list of the Q3 performance highlights for the company. The big thing to note is that both NAV and the ANII (the adjustment is mostly adding in the realized gains it gets on the loans it sells) showed a comparative increase. Having both NAV and income increase in the same quarter (while paying a larger dividend than the year before) is fairly rare for BDCs. We want to own BDCs that can do this on a regular basis.

Why get back into NEWT now?

Data by YCharts

One reason we added NEWT to the portfolio originally was that it had a better than average total return. During the last six years it has done well in that regard and handily beat larger more popular BDCs like Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN), Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) and Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC). We crystallized our substantial capital gains by selling NEWT in July 2019 before the price corrected to a more reasonable level.

Source: Investor Presentation

Management issued their dividend forecast for 2020 at a very attractive $2.19. The above slide shows us how conservative management has been about their dividend forecasts. In each of the last four years, the original forecast has been beaten by the amount actually paid out, most of which tends to come in the second half of the year. So far this year, NEWT has announced a $0.44 dividend for Q1. At this point, counting the Q1 dividend, NEWT will hit this year’s projected dividend if it just pays out what it did in the last three quarters of 2019. That has not been its typical practice.

Ignoring the big increase from last year, the average increase over the initially projected dividend has been approximately 4%. Given that average, it's quite possible that NEWT might hit $2.28 in 2020 dividends.

The dividend payment guidance of $2.19, and the market price as of the close on March 6 gives it a yield of approximately 11.5%. The yield combined with the strong fundamentals has prompted us to go long at this price.

Conclusion

NEWT is a great company and a solid BDC. Being internally managed helps ensure that management is aligned with shareholders. While we sold it back in July, that was not due to anything wrong with it but was solely due to the high price the shares were commanding. The yield is more than 11% and that makes the price attractive to us again.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWT, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.