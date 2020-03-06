Why Buybacks, Buyback Yield And Total Yield Are So Important When Stocks Are Falling

I also provide examples of real public companies that have large buyback companies, and why you should buy them now.

In every case, investors in the company which buys back shares, all other things equal, will outperform, in total return terms, investors in the company that only pays dividends.

I provide four examples of the returns for three theoretical companies: 100% buybacks, 100% dividends, and 50% buybacks/50% dividends paid out. The last example is buybacks when stocks fall.

Buybacks provide real value to shareholders. This article will explain the math of why that's so.

Why Buybacks and Buyback Yield Is So Important

I write articles about stocks that have large buyback programs. The buyback yield is the dollar amount of annual buyback dollars spent divided by the market value of the stock. This article will explain why buybacks and buyback yield are so important, especially now that stock prices are generally falling.

Often I get the complaint from readers that you can't spend buyback yield. You can only spend the dividend yield paid out. But the truth is the exact opposite. I will show you why.

Another complaint is the buybacks should be spent on dividends since it provides nothing to shareholders. So then why are so many companies spending large amounts on their buybacks? In fact, many companies that pay dividends have even larger buyback programs on top of their dividends. In this case, the total yield, buyback yield plus dividend yield, comes into play.

The reason is that buybacks provide higher total returns to shareholders. There's both a tax advantage element plus a capital gain element to this advantage. I will give you some examples of how the math works.

Examples of Buybacks versus Dividends

Let's create two companies, Company A, which pays out 100% of free cash flow in buybacks, and Company B, which pays out 100% of free cash flow in dividends. I will show that Company A always will produce a higher return for shareholders.

Now here are the assumptions that will not change. The market value of both companies is $10 billion. There are 1 million shares outstanding. Therefore, the starting price of the investment is $10 per share ($10,000 million divided by 1,000 million shares). In addition, both companies produce $500 million in free cash flow. Company A buys $500 of stock each year. Company B pays out $500 million in dividends. The tax rate on the dividends to investors in Company B is 25%.

Company A. Here's what will happen to Company A investors over five years:

Here's how to read this table. Year one the company is able to buy back 50 million shares (i.e. $500 million divided by $10 per share). That leaves 950 million shares outstanding. Since the market value stays level in this example, the new price per share must be $10.5263 per share. This is because at the end of the year the $10 billion market value divided by 950 million shares is equal to $10.5263 per share.

Now during Year 2, the stock price is higher at $10.5263, so the company can only buy back 47.5 million shares. As a result, there are now 902.5 million shares outstanding. That moves the stock price to $11.083 (i.e. $1 billion divided by 902.5 million).

And so forth, such that by the end of year 5 the stock price is now $12.9236 per share. That's a 29.236% gain over five years, or a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 5.26% per year over five years.

Now note here. There are no taxes. The stock price has made this unrealized gain of 29.2% through tax-free compounding. Only if the investor sells, which is optional, will taxes be paid. (Also, the long-term rate is lower than the dividend income rate, but more on that below.)

Company B. Here's what will happen to Company B investors over five years:

Each year, the investor collects $0.50 per share. But since he pays taxes on the dividends, the net return is 3.75% per year (you can use any tax rate you want here - the point is taxes must be paid on the dividend income).

So the stock price stays at $10 as well. Therefore the accumulated value is $11.875 over five years. This works out to a CAGR of 3.50% per year.

Therefore, you can see that Company A investors outperform Company B investors:

Company A investors will end up with $12.924 per share of accumulated value over five years, vs. $11.875 for 100% dividends. This is an outperformance of 10.5% on the original $10 investment per share by the investors in Company A.

What If A Company Pays Out 50% of FCF in Dividends and Buys Back Shares With the Remaining 50% of FCF?

We can easily model this out as well. Let's call this company Company C. It spends $250 million on buybacks and $250 million each year on dividends. Will investors in it still outperform the 100% dividend payout company?

The answer is yes. But not as much. Here is the model for Company C:

From this table, you can see that the after-tax gain for the portion of the dividend paid out plus the gain in stock price from the buyback portion results in a stock price and cumulative after-tax dividends of $12.362 per share at the end of Year 5. In other words, it was a 23.62% gain over five years, and a CAGR of 4.33%.

This is still a 4.87% higher ROI than the Company B investors who ended up with $11.875 per share in accumulated after-tax value at the end of year 5.

But it's less than the $12.9236 per share in accumulated value in Company A, or 29.25% of the accumulated value, and a CAGR of 5.26% per year.

What If Stock Prices Fall? Will Company A Outperform?

This is where things get complicated. Yes, in general, investors in Company A will outperform Company B. But it depends on how the stock falls, and of course, how far the stock falls.

The main reason is that investing in stocks that are falling in price, but the company is buying back shares, will lead to a larger buyback program. By the end of five years, all things being equal, the accumulated value will be higher.

Here's an example: Company A's stock falls 5% each year during Year 1 and Year 2. Then the price rises.

This shows that the price falls to $9.50 in Year 1, but the ending value is $10.5556 for Company A, since it has bought back more 2.63 million more shares at the $9.50 rate (i.e. 52.63 million shares less 50 million shares in the case where the price was stable at $10 per share). In Year 2 the price falls 5% from $10.5556 to $10.028, so the buyback amount bought back was 49.86 million shares. However, in Years 3 through 5, the stock price rises and the amount of shares bought back is close to the number of shares in the original example.

As a result, the company is able to buy back 229.5 million shares over five years, vs. only 226.22 million in the original example. Therefore, the accumulated value is slightly higher, at $12.9954 per share, vs. $12.9236 in the case of 100% buybacks with a stable price.

However, this clearly outperforms the case where 100% of FCF is used for dividends:

Now, let's be realistic. If the stock falls for five years straight, then the buybacks will take longer to work out on a positive basis vs. the case where the company just paid out 100% in dividends.

However, this brings up an additional benefit of buybacks: They tend to ameliorate the downturn in a stock price. The pressure of having a constant buyer in the market for a stock effectively tends to act as a support base absorbing constant sellers.

In addition, there are other benefits to buybacks vs. otherwise. First, the investors' stake in stocks with buybacks increases. This benefits the investor in case of future dividends, spin-offs or even the sale of the company. That's one reason why Buffett tends to invest in companies with large buyback programs.

Second, the dividends per share tend to rise faster at companies with buybacks. This is because even with a stable dividend cost over time, the lower pool of shares for the dividends increases the dividend per share. I have shown this effect in many of the stocks in my articles. Third, there's a comparable effect on earnings per share and tangible book value per share, but these are not as practical as the increase in dividends per share.

Examples of Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

Below is a list of stocks with large buyback programs and which also pay out a large dividend yield. This provides the best of both worlds: High dividend yield and high buyback yield. Therefore, they have high total yields:

I have written about a number of these stocks in prior articles. For example, in my article on ConocoPhillips (COP), I point out that the company has announced a $25 billion buyback program. Its market value is only $53 billion or so. I estimate that the company will do at least $3 billion per year, but it could be much higher than that. COP has a 9% total yield.

Similarly, Wells Fargo (WFC) has a massive buyback program. I recently wrote about this in Seeking Alpha. Their buyback program last year was $24 billion. Its market value is $170 billion or so. That represents over 13% of its market value.

The same is true about Prudential Financial (PRU), and you can read about my recent assessment of their buyback program. PRU stock has a 7.7% buyback yield and a total yield of over 13%. My article on Medifast (MED) shows that the stock has a 5.5% dividend yield and a 5.5% buyback yield. Lastly, eBay (EBAY) has been spending more than $4.2 billion on buybacks, even though its market value is only $30 billion. I argue in my article on EBAY that the stock is significantly undervalued as a result.

