Travel Centers Of America - Tremendous Upside Through Better Management

Travel Centers of America (TA) represents a compelling value opportunity with a potential equity upside of 3x-4x the current stock price. New management is set to deliver better operating results and TA's real estate value is a significant underappreciated asset.

TA is a collection of 261 travel centers, 51 of which are owned, operating in 44 states and Ontario, CA. TA operates 232 and franchises 29 of these travel centers. The company does business under the TA and Petro brands. These centers offer fuel and non-fuel services including full-service restaurants (Quaker Steak & Lube, Country Pride, Iron Skillet) and QSR's as well as truck repair facilities, and various amenities for long-haul truck drivers (e.g., showers, overnight parking).

Service Properties Trust (known as SVC) is the landlord for 179 TA and Petro locations. SVC has a 3.5% annual rent escalator and 3.0% of the excess non-fuel revenues. SVC also owns 8.2% of the common stock. We believe SVC has begun the process to improve the value of the TA investment through several actions starting in 2019. First, SVC renegotiated its rent arrangement with TA to improve TA's cash flows through both current and future rent reductions. Second, TA changed its corporate structure from an LLC to a Maryland Corporation to improve its marketability to a broader shareholder base. Finally, last fall TA hired its first outside CEO, Jonathan Pertchik. Most recently, TA hired CFO Peter Crage. Both executives have successful workout and operational turnaround experience.

There Is Significant Real Estate Value

TA owns 51 of its 261 travel centers. The typical travel center has over 25 acres of land and parking for 200 tractor trailers/100 cars, diesel and gas fueling points, a truck repair facility, a QSR or FSR, and a travel store, lounge, showers, etc. In January 2019, TA acquired 20 travel centers from SVC for $310 million or a little over $15MM/center. If we applied a $15MM value to each of its 51 owned centers, the asset value would approximate $765 million. Net of $329 million in debt, the equity value would be $436 million or over $50/share.

This compares with a tangible book value of $526 million or $63/share and a current stock price of $13/share. As an aside, TA recently closed on a $16.6 million mortgage on its TA West Greenwich travel center at an LTV of 66% of its $25 million appraised value. We believe TA's significant competitors, Pilot (part owned by Berkshire Hathaway) and Love would find this real estate very attractive given its proximity to interstates across the U.S.

New Management Is Expected to Manage Costs Lower

We believe there is the potential for significant cost improvement in the TA operations. While fuel sales are the lion's share of total revenues, its margin is very low with limited opportunity for improvement given the competitive nature of the industry. The bio-diesel tax credit is a very important government subsidy for the fuel division that was retroactively renewed for 2018-2019 and will generate over $70 million in refunds for TA throughout 2020. Non-fuel sales, however, have the most opportunity for margin improvement. If we re-cast TA's financials to a more sensible breakdown with revenues and expenses relating to gross profits (Table 1), we see swollen non-site related SG&A expenses. With proper budget oversight, we believe management could better delineate true site level expense allocations and manage down the non-site SG&A expense ratio.

Table 1

TA Recast P&L 2017 2018 2019 Non-Fuel Sales Store & Retail 730,658 732,220 756,854 Truck Service 642,961 671,385 674,203 Restaurant 416,277 416,736 425,090 Non-Fuel Sales 1,789,896 1,820,341 1,856,147 Non-Fuel GP 1,052,737 1,109,876 1,129,729 GP Mgn 58.8% 61.0% 60.9% Fuel GP 280,926 320,027 378,718 Rent/Royalty 18,021 16,143 14,143 Total GP 1,333,663 1,429,903 1,508,447 As a % of GP Site Level Opex 872,667 914,730 943,810 % Mgn 65.4% 64.0% 62.6% SG&A 146,015 148,027 155,474 % Mgn 10.9% 10.4% 10.3% Real Estate Expense 274,850 283,476 257,762 % Mgn 20.6% 19.8% 17.1% Depreciation & Amrt 89,379 83,179 100,260 % Mgn 6.7% 5.8% 6.6% Total Expense 1,382,911 1,429,412 1,457,306 Op Inc (49,248) 491 51,141 2018 SG&A Adjusted for Comdata settlement

The opportunity in TA's Non-fuel business segment may be dramatic if we consider hypothetical operating margins for each non-fuel category. Using a conventional operating margin for its largely franchisee operated restaurants in the 7% range, store/retail margins of 10% and TA's unique truck repair operations (e.g., including managing repairs with Amazon's highway rolling stock) operating at a 15% margin (well below auto-dealer 50% margin level), non-fuel operating margins could have an operating income base over $90 million even after loading a generous level of corporate overhead. While this is all hypothetical, it speaks to the opportunity before management.

Table 2

Op Mgn Hypotheticals 2017 2018 2019 Store & Retail 10% 10% 10% Truck Service 15% 15% 15% Restaurant 7% 7% 7% Hypothetical Op Inc Store & Retail 73,066 73,222 75,685 Truck Service 96,444 100,708 101,130 Restaurant 29,139 29,172 29,756 Total 198,649 203,101 206,572 Corp @ 6% (107,394) (109,220) (111,369) Hypothetical Op Inc 91,256 93,881 95,203

The Truck Repair Franchise and IHOP Offer Potential

TA offers truck repair facilities at 244 locations staffed with service techs. These sites sell truck parts and tires and offer oil changes and other maintenance services. TA also offers emergency roadside truck repair services through a fleet of over 600 vehicles. TA has a list of trucking customers that it offers maintenance and outsourced call center services under contract including Amazon. If we consider the truck service business as a standalone entity generating $675 million in revenues, we believe there could be substantial earnings power potential in this business unit.

Separately, TA is converting 94 of its full-service restaurants from the Country Pride/Iron Skillet brands to IHOP over the next few years. At $1.1 million per unit, the is an expensive proposition but TA believes this represents a 20% IRR opportunity. Early conversion indications are promising.

The Company's Future Normal Free Cash Flow Is Promising

We expect TA's new CEO/CFO to take a laser focused approach toward improving free cash flow and return on capital. Moreover, we believe sustainable capital spending (e.g., keeping travel centers modern) rests in the $70-$80 million level or $280K/site. The capital budget for 2020 of $118 million includes $20 million for IHOP conversions, $11 million for a new building at a site, and catch-up IT projects. With greater cost discipline and a tapering of capital spending as the IHOP initiative winds down, free cash flow could improve materially: Using a conservative 2021 base of $140 million in EBITDA (which should be quite conservative after the cost control/capex initiatives), we can see a line of sight toward dramatically higher normalized free cash flow in the $30 million range or over $4/share as noted in Table 3.

Table 3

2021 Estimates $ Amount Notes EBITDA $ 140 D&A $ 105 Interest $ 29 Pre-tax $ 6 Cash Taxes $ 1 $264 million in Fed NOLs Net Income $ 5 EPS $ 0.60 8.3MM Shares Add back D&A: 105 Less "Norm Capex" $ 75 Normal FCF $ 35 Normal FCF/Share 4.22

Conclusion

TA's landlord SVC is taking tangible steps to improve the valuation of TA given its 62% decline since 2016. Its real estate value is dramatically higher than the share price with locations that are hard to replicate. Finally, new management with proven track records have been hired to improve the cost structure and increase revenue opportunities for the business. These actions could materially increase earnings power and ultimately lead to a sale to a larger, better financed operator like Pilot or Love at a value approaching or exceeding book value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.