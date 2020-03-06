The Best Biotech Stocks To Buy Now

The threat of declining earnings because of reduced economic activity caused by the spread of the coronavirus, Covid-19, has finally overtaken the unbridled optimism that's been fueled by seasonal tailwinds, a resolution of impeachment worries, and decreasing trade tensions.

As a result, our overbought/oversold indicator has shifted dramatically in the past three weeks to levels suggesting risk/reward favors buying down days in the strongest sectors and industries. Specifically, only 20.9% of stocks in our 1,600-stock universe are trading 5% or more above their 200 DMA, down from a peak above 50% on January 23rd. This ratio can go lower given we reached 11.9% at the bottom in January 2018, but now could be a time to begin deploying money into top sectors, industries, and stocks on weakness as it was to reduce exposure in January.

If so, then, it could be wise to consider buying healthcare stocks, including Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). Both are top-ranked biotech stocks in our research, and each has upcoming catalysts that could support higher share prices in 2020.

Why biotechnology?

We explain our methodology in-depth here, but our rankings are based on forward earnings growth expectations, earnings beat history, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, future valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Once scores are calculated for individual stocks, they're aggregated by sector and industry, allowing us to rank them from best to worst. Currently, the healthcare sector is the top-ranked large-cap and small-cap sector and its highly-rated in mid-cap too, suggesting industries within it are worth a closer look.

Although stocks in other healthcare industries can be considered (see the table at the bottom of this article), biotechnology stocks are particularly intriguing because share prices are tied more to specific catalysts, such as clinical trials, than to economic activity. Because of this, biotech stocks may offer insulation against earnings headwinds caused by Covid-19 reducing spending.

Top-rated biotech stocks to buy

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals revamped itself in April 2019 by spinning off non-core, clinical-stage assets as a new company, Cyclerion. The move better positions the company to continue to drive growth for Linzess, its IBS disorder drug, and expand its portfolio into other gastrointestinal disorders.

The revenue opportunity is big. Over 70 million Americans suffer from a GI disease and demand for Linzess has turned it into the most prescribed drug for IBS-C or chronic idiopathic constipation in the U.S., with global sales of $803 million last year.

Ironwood splits profit on Linzess with collaboration partner Allergan (AGN), but its share of profit, plus one-time milestones and the sale of Linzess active ingredient, still resulted in total revenue of $428 million in 2019. That was good enough for it to deliver its first full year of GAAP-accounting and non-GAAP accounting profitability and for it to beat earnings estimates in each of the three quarters following its Cyclerion spin-off.

Linzess success is encouraging, but upcoming clinical trial results could be the real reason to buy shares now.

Ironwood began enrolling patients in a phase 2 mid-stage study evaluating MD-7246 in abdominal pain associated with IBS-D last May, and results from that study are anticipated mid-year. If the data is positive, then it would add confidence to the company's thinking that 7246 can offer patients a non-opioid, pain reliever alternative for various GI diseases.

An important data readout is also approaching for IW-3718 in refractory GERD. Two phase 3 trials that could enable FDA filing for approval are expected to wrap up later this year and if they're successful, then 3718 could be on track to become the first prescription drug targeting reflux to win FDA approval in 30 years.

Of course, there's no guarantee MD-7246 or IW-3718 will cross the finish line, but if they do, each could add hundreds of millions in sales given the size of their addressable patient populations. An estimated 8 million to 10 million patients suffer from refractory GERD in the U.S., despite currently available treatments, and 50 million Americans deal with lower GI pain, including 16 million people with IBS-D.

It also doesn't hurt that Linzess's future has become more certain. Earlier this year, Ironwood inked yet another deal with generic drugmakers that effectively pushes out the threat of generic competition until 2029 when TEVA Pharmaceutical (TEVA) can begin sales. Given Linzess ongoing success puts Ironwood on the firm financial footing and upcoming trial catalysts could spark investor optimism, shares could march markedly higher.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals markets Nuplazid, a treatment for Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP), a condition that can hamstring up to 50% of all Parkinson's patients. In trials, Nuplazid decreased hallucinations and delusions without worsening the primary motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease better than placebo.

In 2019, Nuplazid's revenue grew 52% year-over-year to $339 million. Management outpaced analyst's estimates in each of the past three quarters and for the full year, the company's loss improved to $235.3 million from $245.2 million in the same period in 2018.

Like Ironwood, ACADIA's current success may not be the biggest reason to buy. In December, it reported positive trial results for Nuplazid's use in dementia-related psychosis, or DRP, clearing the way for an FDA filing mid-year and potential approval by the end of 2020. If approved, Nuplazid could provide welcome relief for many, including those with Alzheimer's disease.

The company also expects to report data by year's end for Nuplazid in major depressive disorder (MDD). There's a high clinical trial failure rate in MDD, though, so investors should keep optimism in check. Further out, phase 3 data from a trial evaluating a second compound, trofinetide, in Rett Syndrome is anticipated next year.

In 2020, Nuplazid revenue should exceed $440 million, up about 30% from 2019. The uptick in sales will be largely offset with spending ahead of an FDA decision on the PDP indication, though. Management plans to bump up its sales force to 500 people from 200 people. As a result, losses are likely to continue for a while.

Nevertheless, better than expected performance is reassuring and new commercial sales from the PDP label expansion kicking in next year could be substantial given ACADIA pegs the treated DRP population at 10 times larger than the PDP population. An MDD win that could pave the way toward another label expansion could wind up being gravy, but again, that's a high-risk indication when it comes to trial success.

More top healthcare stocks to consider owning now

Although Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals are among my favorite healthcare stocks to buy, they're far from the only stocks in this sector that investors can consider owning. Every week, we custom screen for the highest-scoring names by sector, and this week, we shared the following list of top-rated healthcare stocks with our subscribers. As you can see, the list cuts across healthcare, including diagnostics, medical instruments, and medical devices.

HEALTHCARE 3/5/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-SPECIALTY & GENERIC 105 95 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 100 101.25 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 92.5 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 103.75 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 98.75 Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 100 102.5 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 101.25 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 100 RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 102.5 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL 95 87.5 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION 95 98.75 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 98.75 Allergan plc (AGN) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 96.25 Humana Inc. (HUM) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 95 97.5 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 93.75 Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) HEALTHCARE HOME HEALTH CARE 95 97.5 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 92.5 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 97.5 Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) HEALTHCARE HOSPITALS 95 98.75 DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 95 101.25 Masimo Corporation (MASI) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 93.75 Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION 90 90 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) HEALTHCARE BUSINESS SERVICES 90 87.5 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL 90 91.25 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 90 88.75 ResMed Inc. (RMD) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 90 92.5 STERIS plc (STE) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 90 87.5 Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 90 90 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 90 91.25 Endo International plc (ENDP) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-SPECIALTY & GENERIC 90 91.25 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 90 90 Insulet Corporation (PODD) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 90 92.5 Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 90 90

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IRWD, ACAD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.