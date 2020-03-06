Financial Services And Consumer Cyclicals Sectors Declared The Most Dividend Increases March 2

$5k invested in this week's collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 8.23% more net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this early-March pack.

Financial Services companies with nineteen hikes showed the most increases the past week. Next best was the consumer cyclical sector with fourteen.

That week, Barron's listed 83 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.00021 per M to $8.25 annually and ranged upward from 0.2% to 471.4% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dogcatcher 3/2/2020 update for 82 of them.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your March 2 data from Barron's for 82 dividend paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts. YCharts could provide no additional data for one listing: Valley National Bancorp Pfd.A (VLYPP).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 32.32% To 64.15% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of March 2, 2021

Four of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 2, 2021, were:

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) was projected to net $641.54, based on the median of estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 75% more than the market as a whole.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) was projected to net $559.92, based on the median of target estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% less than the market as a whole.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) was projected to net $461.27, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% less than the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $419.17, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% smaller than the market as a whole.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) was projected to net $393.07, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% less than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) was projected to net $339.75, based on a median of target price estimates from eleven analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% under the market as a whole.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) was projected to net $329.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% over the market as a whole.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) was projected to net $315.48, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 25% over the market as a whole.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) was projected to net $315.48, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 40% over the market as a whole.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (PBT) was projected to net $313.23, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 55% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 40.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 4% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: mashable.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 3/2/2020 by yield represented five sectors and one variety of fund: one each from communication services, financial services, real estate, consumer defensive, two from consumer cyclical, and four closed end investment companies (CEICs).

Those single representatives from communication services, financial services, real estate, consumer defensive, and two from consumer cyclical, sectors placed second, fourth, seventh, ninth, fifth and tenth. They were: National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) [2], Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) (4), EPR Properties (EPR) (7), British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) [9], Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) (5) and Greif Inc. (GEF.B) [10].

Finally, the four closed end investment companies (CEICs)placed first third, sixth, and eighth, Wells Fargo Global Opportunity (EOD) [1], Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income (ERC) [3]; Wells Fargo Income opportunity (EAD) [6]and Wells Fargo Utilities & High Income (ERH) [8], to complete the top ten on the March 2 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten March 2 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 27.19% To 59.12% Upsides With (31) No Down-Siders Detected In The Top 30

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast An 8.23% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks As Of 3/2/2021

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 3/2/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors and closed end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 22.74% Vs. (33) 21.01% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 2, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 8.823% more gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced selection, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 46.13%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of March 2 were: Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS); Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA); Wells Fargo Dividend Global Opportunity (EOD); National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI); Wells Fargo Income Opportunity (EAD), with prices ranging from $3.80 to $8.00.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of March 2 were: Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income (ERC); Wells Fargo Utility & High Income (ERH); Greif Inc. (GEF.B); British American Tobacco PLC (BTI); EPR Properties (EPR), whose prices ranged from $12.26 to $60.82.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: mashable.com

Get The Entire Weekly Dividend Boosted 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.