A Well Covered 6.2% Yield From Monmouth Real Estate

The market volatility in February has broken some big records. The decline from all-time highs has been brutal and left many investors looking glumly at their shattered portfolio values. The correction has taken no prisoners and few stocks have escaped the bloodbath. In light of that, investors are asking whether they can get safe yields that don't have the sort of price risk that they have seen recently. In other words, can we find stocks that have little to no response to the market declines but still offer a good yield? Our priority at High Dividend Opportunities is to find options that will allow investors to receive a high level of current income that will continue no matter what happens in the market, but at the same time, even in our portfolio there are certain picks that are further up the safety scale than others. We bring you one of the safest high yielders today.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is an eREIT that owns strategically-located class A industrial properties across the United States. While it's one of the oldest publicly-traded REITs in the U.S., MNR is a tiny gem that's under-appreciated and relatively under-followed. MNR owns 115 Class A industrial properties comprising a total of approximately 22.9 million square feet.

Source: Monmouth

The properties are diversified by location and currently MNR has properties in 30 states. Florida and Texas lead the states where MNR has a bigger geographic footprint.

Source: Monmouth presentation

MNR has a very large tenant list and caters to the industrial space needs of some of the largest and best known clients in the US and around the world.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Growth

MNR has one of the highest portfolio occupancies of any of the publicly-traded industrial REITs and minimum rollover risk for the next three years.

Source: Monmouth presentation

This low rollover would protect it handily in a recession as fewer properties will be subject to a reset at lower rates. This is a key reason we think that while MNR has a lower yield relative to our portfolio (currently 9.8%), it still deserves a place in it. On the flip side, should we return to heady growth, MNR will likely lag in passing on rent increases. What works for MNR in a recession works against it in high growth stages as it cannot rapidly pass those increases to its tenants.

Source: Monmouth presentation

FedEx Risk

MNR investors often bring up the risk that FedEx (FDX) presents to the company. With about half of its annual rent coming from FDX, we certainly do believe that this is an area that needs to be explored.

Source: Monmouth presentation

While the reliance on FDX exists, MNR's strategically-located portfolio is irreplaceable.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Even in a U.S. led recession, we do not expect FDX to start moving out of MNR leases. Those locations are highly strategic and the rents that FDX pays to its landlords (including MNR) are a very small part of the whole picture.

Source: FDX Annual report

Yes, FDX might downsize in some locations and the occasional redundant location could be shut down, however, there's no existential threat to MNR. FDX has actually been investing heavily in its business and we don't see that changing any time soon.

Data by YCharts

With a straight-forward business, limited expenses and solid tenants, MNR is well positioned to produce significant cash flow regardless of economic conditions. MNR has not cut their dividend since 1992, they even maintained it through 2009 when many other REITs were cutting theirs. While MNR is a strong REIT and the common trades at a discount to our estimates of its liquidation value, we bring you an even safer pick.

The Preferred Shares

Monmouth Real Estate Investment, 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock MNR-C (MNR.PC). The preferred shares offer the benefit of higher income and are even more secure than the dividends paid on the common shares as they are at a higher rung of the capital structure. Preferred dividends have to be paid in full before the common dividends can receive a penny.

MNR generated $34.7 million in adjusted EBITDA during the last reported quarter and paid $9.2 million in interest costs. Unlike most other REITs, MNR also includes amortization of financing costs in this number, making it a more conservative measure. That left $25.47 million in cash flow after interest expenses. MNR then paid $6.1 million in preferred dividends. Hence after interest costs, MNR's preferred dividends are covered in excess of 4X. The company officially reported an interest coverage of 3.8X, allowing plenty of cushion to keep paying out dividends to its preferred shareholders.

Are interest costs stable?

Investors can sometimes get fooled into buying what appears to be a well-covered yield because interest costs are temporarily suppressed. We saw that in the case of New Senior Investment Group (SNR) which had lumped all of its debt into variable rate loans just as the Federal Reserve embarked on a rate raising campaign. Each hike deteriorated the coverage of dividends and ultimately the dividend payment was slashed. MNR comes from the other side of the spectrum and prefers to take minimum to zero interest rate risk. It uses a slightly different debt structure than we typically see with REITs. MNR primarily relies on mortgages, with a relatively small revolving line of credit with a capacity of only $200 million. Most REITs we discuss use non-recourse mortgages with interest-only payments. MNR uses fully amortizing mortgages, which means that each payment includes both principal and interest. As a result, each payment MNR makes on their mortgages de-leverages their balance sheet. This makes its balance sheet extremely conservative and completely avoids the large periodic balloon payments that might create liquidity problems. The bulk of its debt is fixed rate mortgages with medium-term maturities. The weighted average on its fixed rate was 4.05%.

As of December 31, 2019, interest payable on these mortgages were at fixed rates ranging from 3.45% to 6.875%, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.05%. This compares to a weighted average interest rate of 4.03% as of September 30, 2019 and 4.08% as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the weighted average loan maturity of the Fixed Rate Mortgage Notes Payable was 11.5 years. This compares to a weighted average loan maturity of the Fixed Rate Mortgage Notes Payable of 11.3 years as of September 30, 2019 and 11.8 years as of December 31, 2018.

Source: MNR 10-Q

Despite the recent noise about the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, MNR is in no mood to speculate with its future interest rate costs and its latest acquisition was made via a 18-year fixed rate loan.

In connection with the one property acquired during the three months ended December 31, 2019, which is located in Indianapolis, IN (as described in Note 3), we obtained an 18 year fully-amortizing mortgage loan of $52.5 million at a fixed interest rate of 4.27%.

Source: MNR 10-Q

MNR's mortgage maturity schedule is excellent and in the next five years no single year of maturity represents a big risk to the company, even if we had a horrible recession.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Asset Cushion

The total sum of MNR's equity (common plus preferred) and debt is close to $2.7 billion.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Consensus analyst estimates are that the common shares have a liquidation value of closer to $16.00 a share. Hence more than $1.5 billion of common equity value stands as a cushion for the rather tiny $391.6 million of preferred shares. This translates into an asset coverage of almost 5X for the preferred shares, making them extremely safe.

Possible redemption

The preferred shares are callable in September 2021, hence as a precaution, it's best to purchase these under par value of $25.00 (adjusting for accrued dividends). That said, considering that MNR is issuing preferred equity every time the shares move above par, we think a call in 2021 is unlikely.

During the quarter, we raised approximately $15.5 million in equity capital through our dividend reinvestment plan. Of this amount, a total of $4.2 million in dividends were reinvested, representing a 26% participation rate. We also raised $43.2 million in net proceeds through our preferred stock ATM program with the sale of 1.8 million shares of our 6.125% Series C preferred stock at a weighted average price of $25 per share. Subsequent to the quarter-end, we raised an additional $27.7 million in net proceeds through our preferred stock ATM program with the sale of 1.1 million shares at a weighted average price of $25.04 per share.

Source: MNR Q1-2020 transcript

The company addressed the issue of possibly redeeming the preferred shares in the most recent conference call when the chairman of the board stated:

We are trying to build up a balance sheet that you can withstand changes in the economy, not be susceptible to increases in interest rate and we pay 6.125% for preferred and we could borrow money at 3%. And that makes a difference of between $5 million and $10 million a year. But we are very happy to do that because we are getting our portfolio free and clear. We have securities we can borrow against. We are really trying to build up a very strong financial statement so that whatever happens over the next couple of years, we are here for the long term and the long term view is excellent. The country is growing 2%, 3% a year. Inflation is 2%, 3% a year. Our properties are relatively new. We have $2.5 billion in assets. What are they going to be worth 10 years from now? You are really talking about large figures and I find it interesting, people look at $1 million, $2 million change in one year and actually we are looking at much larger numbers and the decision on the preferred we realized cost us money short term, but long term long, there is nothing wrong, as Michael points out than a perpetual preferred. And there is no cheaper capital than capital that you don't have to repay.

Source: MNR Q1-2020 transcript

For us, that language was unambiguously clear, there is no redemption coming.

Conclusion

Industrial REITs have enjoyed significant tailwinds from the rise of e-commerce. MNR is likely to continue to thrive, despite some noise on its FDX exposure. The preferred shares under par represent an even safer bastion for the conservative investor and while the shares can be called, we think this is extremely unlikely. Whatever happens in the economy, you can rest assured that these payments will keep streaming in.

