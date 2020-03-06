Actually, There's Some Good News In This Week's Charts (Technically Speaking For 3/2-3/6)

While equity markets are off, there are few signs of any stress in the credit markets.

My Friday column is broken down into two parts. The first looks at the US economy through the economic lens provided by Geoffrey Moore and Arthur Burns, which divides economic indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators. The purpose is to see if the US recession probability is low, medium, or high. The second section looks at the charts for major ETFs that track the averages and large sectors that comprise the large indexes.

With the exception of today's employment report, today's column will focus on the financial market and money supply indicators. Let's concede two points about the non-financial market numbers: they're generally good and indicate moderate" or "modest" growth. But most are pre-virus, which means they're less than useful in the current environment. The financial market numbers, in contrast, function as a barometer of equity and bond market sentiment, allowing investors to "vote with their pocket-books."

Long-Leading Indicators:

One of the reasons the long-leading and leading indicators focus on the credit markets is these markets typically start showing stress long-before a recession starts. On that front, here are three Federal Reserve indexes that quantify financial stress: Notice that the St. Louis index (in blue) recently spiked a bit but is still at low levels. In short, there is nothing in the above data indicating that financial stress is picking up. This trend is confirmed by the dive in BBB yields: The only part of the bond market we should be keeping an eye on is the junk market: CCC yield spiked over the last few weeks, but are still well below the levels we saw during the oil market collapse in 2015-2016.

On the plus side, the Fed is continuing to pump liquidity into the economy:

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the commercial paper market: The commercial paper spread relative to the 3-month bill is now negative. This is largely a result of the Fed's surprise rate cut earlier in the week, which the market is now incorporating. Regardless of the reason, the above chart indicates that the short-term funding market is very liquid.

Next, let's take a look at the yield curve: The 10/7/5-year-3-month spread has widened sharply this week as a result of the Fed's surprise rate cut. This should mean that the recession probability has declined over the last week. But one could also argue that the combination of the second inversion in a year combined with the exogenous shock of the virus is sufficient evidence that the recession probability is higher. While I'm not sure that we're going to see a technical recession (two quarters of negative growth), the possibility of a slowdown is certain at this point.

And finally, we have the stock market: For a more in-depth look at the markets, please see my columns from earlier in the week.

Coincidental Indicators

The BLS released the latest employment report today. Rather than look at the monthly numbers, I use moving averages to strip out the noise. Here, the news is very good. The 3 and 6-month moving averages are approaching 250,000 while the 12-month moving average is 201,000. For an economy in its 11th year of expansion, these are very good numbers.

However, it's doubtful there's much virus-infused data above.

Conclusion: the financial markets are repricing risk and economic growth. The process is ongoing, but as of now, we can conclude that market participants see lower growth and a higher recession possibility.

Outside of the financial markets, this week's key coincidental indicator -- the jobs report -- was very strong.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables:

Remember -- this is a 1-week table. It contains a few key details. The long end of the government bond market posted a huge gain. The TLT was up 7.52% while the TLH advanced 5.16%. These are unheard of rallies for the stodgy-old bond market, indicating there was a clear flight-to-safety bid going on. Next, for the week, the QQQ was up a bit over 1%; the SPY was up fractionally while mid-caps declined modestly. The worst equity market performer was the IWC, which dropped by 2.6%. For weekly performance numbers, these aren't that bad. You could potentially argue that the large-caps may be trying to form a bottom. Sector performance was mixed. Defensive sectors -- which comprise a vastly smaller percentage of the SPY and QQQ -- had strong gains. Health care rallied almost 5%; real estate was up almost 4%. Of the remaining sectors, only two sectors dropped more than 2%: financials were off by 3.87% while energy had a big 6.12% decline. These aren't bad numbers overall.

Let's start with the four key inter-market charts: We're now bearishly aligned. Commodities (left) are near a 2-month low, as are equities (second from right). The bond market is in the middle of a very strong rally (second from left) while the dollar has sold off in reaction to the Fed's rate cut.

The 5-day SPY chart is actually better than you'd think: This week's price action has been dominated by a lot of big days, leading to the "whipsaw" effect, which is compounded by the fact that the lowest point on the chart is 7.35% below the absolute high. But most of the price action occurred in a narrower range (see the green box between 299-310), a 3.55% percent range to be specific. Despite the big gap lower on Friday, prices ended the trading session with a strong rally that ended at daily highs. Overall, you could make an argument that the above chart could be the market trying to form a bottom.

On the daily SPY chart, it still appears that prices are starting to coalesce around the 200-day EMA. Also, note that the volume, while still high, has started to come down a bit.

It also looks like the QQQ wants to consolidate, but slightly above its 200-day EMA.

Unfortunately, there's still a very big move to safety, which explains why the IEF rallied for the entire week. On the daily chart, it's beginning to look like the IEF is going parabolic, which is another way of saying "buying frenzy," or peak activity.

As we end the week, we can make the following three observations:

It looks like the larger-cap indexes are trying to consolidate at some level after their respective big sell-offs. But the sector performance is defensive sector-heavy. The Treasury market is still catching a huge flight to safety. But you could also argue that the chart is going parabolic, indicating we're near peak bond buying.

Add it up, and it appears the markets are trying to find some kind of stabilizing level. But that remains difficult due to the fluid economic backdrop.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.