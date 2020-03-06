Both Of Gold's Key Components Are Now Bullish

For the last few months, gold has had the benefit of a strong "fear factor" as investors retreat to the safety of the yellow metal in the face of mounting global health and economic concerns. Missing from the equation, though, has been a strong currency component for the metal due to the dollar's persistent strength for much of the past year. Finally, however, gold now has both a strong fear factor and a supportive currency component for the first time since 2018. Here, I'll explain why this development strengthens gold's chances of making a new record high in 2020.

Coronavirus fears continue to weigh heavily on the broad financial market, with U.S. equities caught up in a see-saw battle between buyers and sellers. In the past week, the major indices have swung wildly in each direction on a daily basis, with volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) being well above its long-term average - a reflection of the market's growing uncertainty.

The lingering fear on Wall Street is that the spreading COVID-19 epidemic will further disrupt trade and the global economy, as several nations declare travel restrictions and quarantines. This fear is clearly visible in the continued rush to safety, with havens like U.S. Treasury bonds and gold decisively outperforming most asset categories in recent weeks.

Rising bond prices (and collapsing yields), meanwhile, pushed the Federal Reserve into a corner and practically forced the central bank to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on March 3. The resulting drop in interest rates has had a decidedly negative impact on the U.S. currency. Typically, Federal Reserve rate cuts result in investors selling dollar-denominated assets in exchange for foreign assets. This in turn weakens the dollar's exchange rate, leading to a lower dollar index value (below), which can be seen here.

The dollar's latest decline is good news for gold investors, however, since a weakening greenback typically equates to higher bullion prices. The dollar's nearly 4% drop from its late February peak represents the largest such decline for the currency since late 2017. It also comes at a time when gold's safety-related demand is drastically increasing, thanks in part to the coronavirus. But with the metal's currency component now strengthening, the odds have increased that gold will eclipse its previous all-time high of $1,923 which was set on Sept. 6, 2011.

A stronger currency component also bodes well for the metal's intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook since gold's price typically trades inversely to the dollar's trend. Indeed, gold historically performs best when both its currency component and its fear component are in alignment. Since this is now the first time in over a year that both of gold's key factors are in sync, investors can likely expect to see new all-time highs in gold in the months ahead.

The following graph shows that gold is just $250/oz. below its 2011 closing high of $1,923. Gold needs to rise by an additional 15% in order to reach this previous high. Considering that gold has risen by nearly 30% since last June with its fear factor alone, the dual support of its currency and fear components should allow gold to achieve the additional 15% gain with relative ease, likely by the summer.

Meanwhile, falling interest rates will also serve to attract greater interest for gold among safety-conscious investors. Since gold doesn't have a yield, lower rates increase the attractiveness of holding gold versus holding low-yielding Treasury bonds. To that end, the plunge in the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Index (TNX) shown here should also play into the hands of the gold bulls.

Turning our attention to my favorite gold-trading vehicle, the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), this ETF confirmed a renewed immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal on March 4 by closing two days higher above it 15-day moving average. For tracking purposes, I'm currently long this ETF, and I recommend using the 14.93 level (the Feb. 28 pivotal low) as the initial stop-loss on an intraday basis for this trading position.

To summarize, gold now has the benefit of both a weak U.S. dollar as well as fear-driven demand. Together, these two factors should eventually propel gold to its highest level since the 2011 all-time peak. Even if the coronavirus is soon contained and ceases to be a concern in the U.S., investors will continue to worry about the intermediate-term global economic outlook since the disruptions the virus has caused to China's (and other nations') manufacturing outlook will take additional time to fully resolve. The uncertainty that will almost certainly persist until the global economy returns to normal will assure that gold's bull market remains intact in the months ahead. Accordingly, a bullish stance toward gold and gold ETFs is still warranted.

