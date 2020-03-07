Roku: Bullish After A 44% Sell-Off

After a 44% sell-off over the past few weeks, I gave another look at the story and decided to initiate a long position.

Fast-growing disruptors like Roku tend to be punished harder in the context of a market correction, creating a timely long-term opportunity.

Since then, KPIs of the platform have continued to improve, both in streaming hours and ARPU (average revenue per user).

I pushed back against chasing it due to concerns over valuation, with the company trading at more than 18 times sales at the time.

Members of the App Economy Portfolio have pressed me to take a stance on Roku when the shares were trading above $160 in November 2019.

I'll admit it. I have misunderstood Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) for quite some time.

You see, I'm a cord-cutter myself, and a happy user of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chromecast. For a long time, I was having a hard time understanding why Roku would have a sustainable business model as a simple aggregator of OTT (over-the-top) applications.

Only once I realized that Roku was a pure-play in CTV ads (Connected TV advertising), one of the fastest growing segments of the programmatic advertising space, did I realize I had been wrong all along.

After publishing a bullish thesis on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) back in 2018, I have covered multiple times the importance of the rise of programmatic ads and specifically CTV for members of the App Economy Portfolio.

Roku is emerging as the clear leading service-agnostic platform offering an all-in-one place to select and enjoy TV content. As a result, the company is poised to drive publisher's interest and ARPU higher via its CTV ads.

CTV ads offer the best of two worlds:

The targeting of programmatic ads you usually see on mobile or desktop, optimized and cost efficient.

of programmatic ads you usually see on mobile or desktop, optimized and cost efficient. The engagement of TV ads, capturing the viewer attention with high-quality setup and high completion rate.

In the context of a market correction with a lot of uncertainties surrounding the novel coronavirus, fast growing companies tend to be hit the hardest. Roku has been no exception, falling 44% off its all-time-high in the past few weeks. This naturally creates a fantastic opportunity to get shares of Roku at a much more affordable price.

What made me come around and start a long position in ROKU?

Let's review.

Source

Programmatic CTV ads

According to a forecast from MAGNA, the digital share of US ad spending will rise from 45% in 2017 to 60% by 2022. Digital offerings in advertising can be very precise and at scale. Ad tech growth has become inevitable.

Programmatic advertising alone is projected to grow at a 22% CAGR. Even by simply growing with the market, Roku is already positioned to grow at a very rapid pace.

It's reasonable to expect that linear TV advertising spend will continue to shift to CTV, reflecting growing investments in ad-supported streaming services as they attempt to compensate for the cord-cutting trend.

Total ad spend in CTV is forecasted to exceed $10 billion by 2021 according to eMarketer.

Roku is perfectly positioned to benefit from multiple tailwinds:

Rise of digital marketing

Rise of connected TV ad inventory

Rise of programmatic ads with publishers and brands looking for measurability and optimization they have become familiar with on desktop and mobile platforms.

Secular shift from linear TV to OTT streaming service

Who's the real competition?

Roku is making money from two main sources:

Platform revenue (CTV ads) = 63% of revenue in Q4 FY19 (+71% Y/Y)

(CTV ads) = 63% of revenue in Q4 FY19 (+71% Y/Y) Player revenue (hardware) = 37% of revenue in Q4 FY19 (+22% Y/Y)

Just like first-party providers in the gaming industry such as Sony (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox, the business model is built on a low-margin hardware used as a gateway to the real value: the ecosystem.

With an expected continued fragmentation of the streaming industry, a robust TV ecosystem is becoming increasingly important, and consumers expect to be able to browse and easily access a wide-range of content the same way they do on their smartphones.

According to IHS Markit, Roku has become the leader in smart TV OS in 2019. This was the result of sales of its hardware, as well as partnerships with TVs from various brands, including China's TCL.

In the first quarter of 2019, shipments of Roku-based sets represented 37% of Smart TVs in North America.

Source

IHS Markit did not include gaming consoles in the analysis, but they have increasingly become home entertainment platforms, offering app stores that go beyond gaming.

Their reach remains far short of Roku's numbers if we look at the streaming TV platforms devices in use in the US. According to Strategy Analytics, Roku has been the leading platform since early 2018, growing its market share aggressively. Meanwhile, PlayStation and Xbox have plateaued.

Source

The real competition to Roku is a mix of:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its Fire TV OS that could take a leading position in Europe.

(NASDAQ:AMZN) and its Fire TV OS that could take a leading position in Europe. Google with its Chromecast and Android OS, with YouTube driving a lot of engagement on TV.

with its Chromecast and Android OS, with YouTube driving a lot of engagement on TV. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) with its native TV OS Tizen.

(OTC:SSNLF) with its native TV OS Tizen. Other smaller TV OS or hardware solutions.

With Roku being the only company in the mix that is narrowly focused on offering the ultimate service-agnostic experience to users, the company is well positioned to thrive in the secular shift away from cable. But the sheer size and marketing capacity of its competitors is certainly something to keep in mind.

Higher engagement resulting in higher ARPU

With the rise of Roku's market share, user engagement has followed.

The company crossed 10 billion in quarterly streaming hours, and the ARPU has delivered a very consistent and predictable growth around 30% Y/Y.

Source

Roku is firing on all cylinders by optimizing the three pillars of its growth:

User growth via partnerships with TV makers, hardware sales.

via partnerships with TV makers, hardware sales. Engagement growth with users spending more time watching content.

with users spending more time watching content. ARPU growth with revenue per user/hour improving over time.

This trifecta of revenue growth could drive Roku up and to the right for the foreseeable future, even assuming tough competition in new markets outside of the United States.

Financials to celebrate

Roku achieved a pretty phenomenal FY19:

Revenue growth = 52% Y/Y to $1.1 billion.

Platform revenue growth =78% Y/Y to $741 million

Gross profit margin at 44% of revenue.

10 million incremental active accounts in 2019, reaching 37 million.

Streaming hours increased by 16 billion hours Y/Y reaching 40 billion

ARPU increased $5.19 YoY to $23.14 (trailing 12-month basis)

Roku monetized video ad impressions more than doubled in 2019

If we look at the recent business strength, revenue growth has been oscillating between +40% and +60% since mid-2018, illustrating that the momentum has been very strong over six quarters and counting.

Data by YCharts

Now, turning to the rest of the income statement, Roku has a stable gross margin slightly above 40% and reasonable marketing cost around 15% of revenue.

The company is not profitable yet, but economies of scale should eventually materialize in FY21 and beyond.

Data by YCharts

I like to put past share price action in perspective of the fundamentals of the business. You can easily tell by the chart below that ROKU shares were trading ahead of themselves late 2019, and the recent sell-off is a welcome opportunity to accumulate shares.

Data by YCharts

The growth path ahead

eMarketer has done a fantastic job projecting Roku's ad revenue growth as soon as late 2018. So, I wanted to emphasize here their breakdown of what defines the next leverages for the company looking forward.

Source

1. Selling publishers' inventory: Instead of taking a cut of the ad-revenue from an ad-supported publisher streaming on Roku such as Hulu, Roku gets access to sell some of the publisher's inventory in exchange for the extended audience reach it provides.

2. Subscriptions: Roku gets paid when a user subscribes to a new video service via the Roku platform. This model is similar to the iOS and Google Play stores. This makes Roku a platform similar to Amazon Prime Video.

3. Giving publishers audience-data access: Since 2018, Roku is allowing publishers to match their own data to Roku's to optimize their inventory on the platform.

4. Display ads: Banners and themed overlays on the homepage.

5. Channel recommendations: A mix of editorial choices and paid placements, similar to a Game of the Day feature on an app store.

6. Selling ads for its own channel: Roku launched its own ad-supported channel in 2017, The Roku Channel, and maintains full control of its inventory.

7. Sponsored shows: Another form of sponsoring similar to linear TV strategies around live events.

8. Email marketing: Editorial and paid emails to suggest content.

9. Remote buttons: Publishers pay Roku to place dedicated buttons on its remotes.

10. Deals with TV manufacturers: TV makers like TCL, Sharp, and Hitachi use Roku's software for their connected-TV products. The TV gains an OS at a low cost, and Roku gets an all-important user acquisition tool to drive a continued flow of people to the ecosystem over time.

Bottom Line

After missing the premise of ROKU before its fantastic 2019 run, I pushed back against the idea of chasing it when was trading at 18 times sales last November.

Over the past few days, I have celebrated the recent sell-off as an opportunity to start a position with a multi-year time horizon.

Icing on the cake, in a hypothetical long-lasting stay-at-home economy that could be triggered by the novel coronavirus, ad-supported home entertainment is likely to be a thriving business.

As far as the market vicissitudes go, things could get much worse before they get better. I will gladly build a larger position over time if the opportunity to buy shares at a much lower price presents itself.

If you are looking for a portfolio of actionable ideas like this one, please consider joining the App Economy Portoflio. Start your free trial today! The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more. While keeping in mind some of the best recommendations from experienced gurus of Wall Street such as Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Burton Malkiel or Philip Fisher, I am trying to beat the S&P 500 index by a significant margin. Here are some of the trends reflected in the portfolio:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG, ROKU, TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.