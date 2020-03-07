REITs Surge On Another Wild Week

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Fear, incorporated. The coronavirus-related volatility continued on a wild week for U.S. equity markets following the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis. Stocks ended the week with gains following a series of historic intra-day fluctuations including the two largest one-day point moves in history on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The moves in the equity market, however, were relatively modest compared to the historic rally in U.S. government bonds following an emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve and a pledge of coordinated monetary policy actions by the G-7 central banks to combat the potential near-term economic dislocations by the CV-19 outbreak.

(Hoya Capital, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Following a slide of 11.3% last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished the week higher by 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) gained 450 points on the week that saw the two largest one-day point gains in history. Investors and institutions piled into safe-haven U.S. government bonds in a historic magnitude, sending the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) plunging by another 42 basis points - the largest one-week decline since 1987 - to end the week at 0.71%. Unlike last week, the domestic and yield-sensitive equity sectors including real estate and utilities got to participate in the upside as well. The broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) surged 4.2% on the week, with 14 of the 18 REIT sectors finishing higher by at least 2%, led by residential, technology, and prison REITs.

Just as last week's strong housing data was lost in the volatility, employment and income data was also extremely strong across the board this week, indicating that the U.S. economy enters this period of uncertainty on quite steady footing. Perhaps more economically important, mortgage rates dipped to historic lows representing a potentially massive natural economic stimulus to provide fuel to a recently resurgent housing market. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported a surge in refinancing applications - up 224% from last year - while the MBA Purchase Index, a leading indicator of existing sales, is higher by 10% from the same week last year. Homebuilders and residential REITs led the Hoya Capital Housing Index to gains of 1% on the week. As we pointed out in our Homebuilders report, recent trends suggest that lower rates should be a considerable tailwind for the U.S. housing industry in early 2020.

Unlike last week which saw seemingly indiscriminate liquidity-driven selling across all equity sectors, rationality returned to the trading patterns this week. The domestic and yield-sensitive sectors leading on the upside, led by a nearly 8% jump from the Utilities (XLU) sector ETF. The Energy (XLE) sector dipped another 6% on the week, however, as crude oil prices plunged after OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on a production cut. Technology and domestic-focused sectors, including utilities, commercial real estate (VNQ) and residential real estate, have been the relative outperformers so far this year. For the year, REITs are lower by 2.3% compared to the 7.6% decline from the S&P 500, which is still off by more than 12% from recent highs.

While there were far fewer signs of investor "panic" this week, there was certainly no end to the media-driven hysteria and political punditry which is especially unfortunate at a time when dissemination of accurate and unbiased information is absolutely critical. Despite a substantial increase in testing across the globe last week, the number of active CV-19 cases continued to decline last week and is now 30% below the mid-February peak, driven by a substantial decline in active cases in China, the illness' epicenter. Currently, the CDC states: "For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low."

Real Estate Earnings Wrap-Up

Fourth-quarter earnings season for the REIT sector was generally better than expected, with roughly 45% of REITs beating prior guidance (above the 35% average beat-rate) while a solid 35% of REITs raised full-year guidance. The final few stragglers in the REIT sector reported earnings this week including UMH Properties (UMH), Retail Value (RVI), Diversified Healthcare (DHC), and Global Medical (GMRE). The trends that dominated 2019 continued in the fourth quarter with the residential, industrial, and technology REIT sectors continuing to record strong growth while the retail and lodging sector continues to struggle, trends that appear poised to be further amplified by the near-term impacts of the CV-19 outbreak.

This week, we published Industrial REITs: Not Immune From Contagion. Industrial REITs have delivered relentless outperformance over the past half-decade, powered by the "need for speed" in consumer goods delivery, surging another 48% in 2019. Riding the e-commerce wave, demand for well-located logistics assets has far outpaced supply during the past decade. Rents have roughly doubled since 2015, rising another 8% in 2019. Industrial REITs didn't skip a beat from the trade war, but CV-19 poses a different kind of threat. These REITs have become increasingly more levered to U.S. consumer spending and its stellar fundamentals will be put to the test in early 2020. The long-term secular tailwinds, driven by domestic e-commerce demand, should resume following a potential near-term slowdown in leasing activity.

Roughly a dozen REITs finished the week with double-digit gains, highlighted by residential REITs American Homes (AMH), Sun Communities (SUI), Mid-America Apartments (MAA), and Equity Lifestyle (ELS). Prison REITs led the overall gains this week as GEO Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW) were helped by the faltering odds of a Sanders Presidency as the "moderate lane" of the Democrat party coalesced around Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. Hotel and low-productivity mall REITs were among the biggest losers this week with double-digit declines from Washington Prime (WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and CBL & Associates (CBL).

We'll analyze each of the major sectors over the next several weeks in our REIT Rankings series. To date, we've published our quarterly analysis on the Apartment, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Industrial, Data Center, and Mall sectors and plan to analyze the Single-Family Rental and Cell Tower sectors next week.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Strong Jobs Report in February, With A CV-19 Caveat

Employment data was strong across the board this week, headlined by Friday's nonfarm payrolls report which surged past expectations with 273k net gains, beating estimates of 175k, according to the BLS. The caveat, of course, is that these reports are largely based on data before the impacts of the CV-19 outbreak. However, these strong reports should certainly not be discounted and in fact may be even more important as a gauge of the economic "momentum" before the virus outbreak. It is now clear that the U.S. economy enters this period of uncertainty on stable footing. Earlier in the week, ADP data showed that private employment jumped 183k vs. 170k expected. The U3 unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.5%, matching the 50-year lows. Net revisions to the prior two months added 85k jobs while the labor force participation rate remained steady at 64.4%, the highest since 2013.

One of the most real-time indicators of labor market conditions is initial jobless claims data, and the normally overlooked data every Thursday morning will surely become a closely-watched report in the coming weeks. Initial and continuing jobless claims haven't shown any real signs of cracks either as both metrics remain near historic lows. After trending slightly higher in the weeks before Christmas, the last two months have been solid and brought the 4-week moving average back down to 213k, near the historic lows of around 202k. Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims continue to remain near historically low levels, coming in at 1.729 million in the latest report versus the historic low of 1.642 set in November 2019.

Despite the historically low unemployment rate, wage growth remained solid but in-check in February with average hourly earnings for all employees rising 3.00% year over year, roughly in line with estimates. Lower-income jobs, however, continue to see wage growth above the broader averages. Nonsupervisory wage growth rose by an impressive 3.32% in February. Real wage growth, as measured by real average hourly earnings or real disposable personal income per capita, has been near cycle highs for most of the past year. Core PCE inflation data released last week showed that core inflation rose 1.62% last month, as inflationary pressures remain muted after a brief inflation scare in 2018, bringing the year-over-year rate of real wage growth to 1.38%.

Consistent with the strong construction spending data earlier in the week, as well as the relative rejuvenation in home construction data over the last year, hiring in the residential construction sector provided a solid boost to overall job growth in February. Residential construction added 10k jobs in February while nonresidential construction on buildings added 3k jobs. As discussed in our Homebuilders report, we expect the homebuilding sector to be a source of strength in 2020 given the highly favorable interest rate environment, assuming a base-case scenario of a near-term economic slowdown related to CV-19 followed by a recovery in the back half of 2020.

Strong growth in the construction sector helped to power a relatively strong month for the goods-producing jobs sectors following a moderating in hiring throughout 2019. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, saw significant growth in 2018 but job growth in these sectors has slowed since mid-2018 as the combination of slowing global economic growth, lower oil prices, and trade tensions weighed on the US manufacturing, mining, and construction sectors. Construction added 42k jobs last month while manufacturing gained 15k jobs. The mining and logging industry gained 4k jobs in February. Overall, goods-producing sectors gained 61k jobs from last month and added 230k jobs over the last year.

Job growth in the services sectors, which accounts for roughly 85% of total jobs in the US, has trended sideways since early 2017, but had seen several solid months of growth since late 2018. Retail hiring recorded a very strong month in December, but fell back in January and February on a seasonally-adjusted basis, subtracting 7k from the total this month. Hiring in the professional services category has seen solid and accelerating growth since late 2016, adding another 41k jobs in February. Healthcare and education employment, which had decelerated slightly over the past few months, added 54k in February while the leisure and hospitality sector also added 51k. Government hiring added 19k to the total figure. Services-producing sectors contributed 164k jobs from last month and added 1,997k over the last year.

2020 Performance Check-Up

Taking a step back and analyzing the performance so far in 2020, we note that REITs are lower by roughly 2.0% this year compared to the 7.6% decline on the S&P 500. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as cell towers, manufactured housing and data center REITs top the charts so far this year, while storage REITs have also performed well this year. Homebuilders are now higher by 2% this year, but remain nearly 20% below their recent highs earlier this year. At 0.73%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by a remarkable 121 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 250 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

While it'll surely be overshadowed by CV-19 coverage, it'll be another fairly busy week of economic data in the week ahead, highlighted by Consumer Price Index inflation data on Wednesday and Producer Price Index data on Thursday. Economists are expecting a 2.3% year-over-year in the Core CPI index, steady with the rate last month. Core producer prices, meanwhile, are expected to rise by 1.7% from last year. As noted above, initial jobless claims data will also be closely-watched in the weeks ahead, as well as consumer and business survey-based data including Consumer Sentiment data on Friday.

