Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: February 2020 Update

Another month in the books; another step towards financial freedom.

Actually, speaking of dividend growth, February was the perfect sort of month to remind me why I love dividend growth investing so much. Admittedly, my net worth decreased in a meaningful way as the market sold off in the final days/weeks of February. However, neither fear nor panic invaded my peace of mind. A focus on my passive income stream allowed me to maintain my cool, focus on the fundamentals of my holdings and the stocks on my watch list, and avoid the fear running amok in the markets. During February, I made 14 trades. Yet, only one of them was a sale (and that sale involved locking in massive profits on what appeared to be an overvalued stock so that I could redeploy the funds into other high quality names with much higher dividend yields and much lower valuations).

When I think about market sell-offs, I think about this chart provided by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Source: JPM Market Insights

I’ll never forget the first time I saw this chart. It spoke volumes to me. Thankfully, by the time that I came across this data, I had already established a successful track record in the market, so the data didn’t cause me to doubt myself as a money manager. But, this graphic did inspire guilt and remorse.

When thinking about this graph, I often wonder whether or not the “Average Investor” returns are calculated accurately. I acknowledge that this is exactly the sort of chart that an asset manager would produce when attempting to persuade retail investors to pay for their services. For a while now, I’ve felt as if professional managers are oftentimes deceitful when attempting to convince a mom or pop investor that it is impossible for them to do well on their own. Granted, I’ve also had personal issues with several professional financial managers who mismanaged my family’s resources before I decided to fire them and take the reins as a self-directed investor. Honestly, from a financial freedom point of view, this was the best decision I ever made. Needless to say, I may be a biased on this subject. But, assuming the data is close to being correct, it’s clear that most investors are making decisions that are causing significant harm to their financial well-being.

It pains me to think that so many other investors are failing financially. Money isn’t everything, but it sure helps in life. And without meaning to sound blasé, I’ve found that finding success in the market isn’t all that difficult. It requires discipline, patience, intestinal fortitude, and a tad bit of intellect. I’m not here to say that beating the market is easy, because it’s not. But, I am willing to say that it’s fairly simple.

I know I went on a bit of a tangent there, but there’s a reason. Let me circle back to the trades that I made during February. As you will see shortly (I’ll discuss them individually in a moment), I didn’t fall prey to fear and sell my positions into the weakness. The primary reason that the average investor fails is because of human nature. Most people fear change, especially the abrupt kind. Rather than maintain an even keeled, reasonable mindset when volatility strikes, most people are quick to give into both fear and/or greed. These emotions rule the market (in the short term, at least) and cause investors to chase momentum and buy at the top and then subsequently give into fear and sell on the way back down.

One of the first lessons that most investors learn is to buy low and sell high. That seems simple enough, right? I’ll actually make it even simpler, by cutting it in half. When you’re a dividend growth investor, you don’t necessarily even have to worry about the selling high part. All you need to do, over the long term, is accumulate shares of high quality companies at fair or better prices and hold onto them over the long term. The vast majority of the time these blue chip names will remain successful and patient investors will benefit directly from their operational success via a reliably stream of rising dividends.

In short, here’s my basic formula for success in the market: identify a high quality company that is generous to shareholders with its cash flows, wait for an attractive valuation, buy shares, hold, and re-invest the dividends. Rinse and repeat. Simple, right?

It might seem like it, yet, as the chart above makes clear, not only do the majority of investors fail to match the broad market’s performance, but when compared to every major asset class and the basic 60/40 and 40/60 portfolio models, they underperform (drastically).

This is because of irrational decisions that lead to entering and exiting the market at the wrong times, rather than experiencing its wealth building potential over the long term. Historically, when thinking about individual stocks, the lion’s share of capital gains come during a select few really good days. It’s easy to miss these days if you’re scared of regular market exposure and/or trying to time it. Furthermore, dividends make up a large percentage of long-term shareholder total returns, and if you’re trading stocks instead of owning them, you will likely miss out on many of these payments as well.

With all of this said, looking back at my actions and performance during February, I’m pleased with what I see. No matter how many times you tell yourself that you won’t lose your cool, totally lose sight of your long-term financial goals, and sell into weakness, you don’t know how you will react during a week when the market falls double digits until you’ve lived through it.

I’ve dedicated time and energy towards preparing for an eventual bear market because I know that it’s during volatile times like this that fortunes are made and/or lost. And now, in hindsight, I can truly that say I was never close to bailing on my strategy. I never lost faith in my dividend growth ideals. Instead, when others were panicking, I remained vigilant, looking for values to scoop up that would increase my passive income stream.

Dividend Income Report

This seems like about as good as a transition that I’m going to get, so let’s segue from the preamble to my February passive income results. As you can see on my monthly dividend income graphic below, throughout the market volatility, my passive income continued to climb at a steady pace. My dividend income was up 12.9% y/y for the month of February. This follows an 11.7% y/y increase during the month of January. Year to date, my dividend income is up 12.2% y/y.

At the end of January, I noted that I was only on pace for full-year dividend growth of roughly 4.5%. Yet, the combination of dividend increases that were announced during the last 30 days or so (9 of my holdings raised their dividends during February) and the capital that I put to work during the sell-off thus far (I came into the year holding ~11% cash and now I’m down to roughly 8.5% cash) has pushed my expected full-year dividend income up to a level that now represents 8.97% y/y growth. I’m hoping to put more cash to work during any further macro weakness. Furthermore, I expect to see many more dividend increases before the year is over, and at this point in time, I feel confident that 2020 will be yet another year of double-digit dividend growth for me. Instead of focusing on the market’s meltdown, I’m focused on this.

Dividend income is much more predictable than short-term share price movement and being able to fairly accurately predict where my passive income stream will lie in the coming years allows me to sleep well at night, regardless of what’s going on during the day to day basis with regard to market volatility.

As I’ve mentioned in prior monthly recaps, all of these y/y dividend growth figures have been generated 100% organically. I haven’t added money to my brokerage accounts in roughly 3 years due to my wife returning to graduate school. But, now that she’s working I hope that this changes in the near future. We renovated our kitchen in January/February. I plan on buying a new air conditioning unit in the coming months. But, after those major expenses, I hope to be able to begin to contribute to our savings on a regular basis during the second half of 2020 and this should really supercharge the portfolio’s dividend growth.

February Capital Gains

Although my primary focus is on my dividend income stream (this isn’t just the case during down months, when my portfolio is posting nice gains, I’m still primarily interested in dividend growth because ultimately, it’s my passive income stream that will allow me to retire, not my unrealized gains. I say this, because as I’ve mentioned in the past, I want to be able to pass along the passive income generating machine to my offspring when my time on Earth is over with and therefore, I’d prefer not to sell assets in retirement, but instead, live 100% off of the income that they generate), I know that readers want to know how the portfolio’s monthly and year-to-date performances are shaping up. I’m always happy to give the people what they want in this regard.

During February, the value of my holdings fell 8.01%, compared to the S&P 500, which was down a bit more than 10%. I’m not surprised to see this outperformance. As I’ve noted before, the lion’s share of my holdings are blue chip names, which oftentimes results in low beta. During times when investors flock into more reliable, defensive names, my portfolio tends to shine. Year to date, the value of my holdings has fallen by 8.23%, which is slightly better than the ~-8.5% performance of the SPY thus far. It’s nice to have a slight edge, performance wise, relative to the market so early on in the year. And, being that my portfolio yields more than the SPY by roughly 40 bps (right now, my portfolio’s forward yield is 2.34%), once dividends are factored into equation, my relative outperformance should increase. I’ve beaten the market 6 out of the last 8 years; here’s to hoping that 2020 makes that 7 out of 9.

Current Holdings

Core Dividend Growth 47.63% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $103.78 11.72% Walt Disney DIS $94.94 5.07% Microsoft MSFT $51.04 3.94% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $48.38 2.94% Cisco CSCO $32.64 2.40% Johnson and Johnson JNJ $113.52 2.04% BlackRock BLK $418.93 1.89% Qualcomm QCOM $61.60 1.76% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 1.58% United Parcel Service UPS $99.41 1.55% PepsiCo PEP $90.68 1.54% Honeywell HON $128.65 1.41% Amgen AMGN $130.50 1.29% Intel INTC $30.55 1.10% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 1.09% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 1.07% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 0.99% Pfizer PFE $31.94 0.93% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.74% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $58.22 0.60% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.60% United Technologies UTX $111.84 0.58% 3M Company MMM $148.84 0.41% McCormick MKC $71.43 0.39% High Yield 18.16% AT&T T $36.68 4.30% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 2.11% Altria MO $50.08 2.16% Brookfield Renewables BEP $32.81 1.06% AbbVie ABBV $67.05 0.95% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $127.90 0.89% International Business Machines IBM $142.91 0.84% Brookfield Infrastructure BIP $41.87 0.82% STORE Capital STOR $20.46 0.78% Dominion Energy D $63.65 0.78% National Retail Properties NNN $37.54 0.73% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.71% Reality Income O $51.09 0.65% Verizon VZ $44.42 0.61% Enbridge ENB $31.07 0.45% Invesco IVZ $23.72 0.32% High Dividend Growth 15.23% Visa V $71.01 3.28% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.77% Comcast CMCSA $37.70 2.54% Broadcom AVGO $231.38 2.33% Nike NKE $58.75 1.92% Mastercard MA $74.15 1.34% Home Depot HD $184.52 0.55% Lowe's LOW $95.77 0.50% Non-Dividend 6.03% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 4.37% Amazon AMZN $849.74 1.66% Special Circumstance 4.43% Boeing BA $126.32 2.45% Nvidia NVDA $110.55 0.87% ViacomCBS VIAC $28.27 0.65% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.46% Cash 8.52%

February Trades

I came into the month heavily invested in equities. Generally speaking, I tend to be anywhere from 85%-90% invested in equities because of the reliably increasing passive income that they provide. Frankly put, there isn’t another asset class that I’m aware of that can generate the same type of results that dividend growth stocks can in this regard. However, in recent months, I have upped my cash holdings at bit because I was having a really hard time finding attractive deals and I feared that the market was overvalued. Yet, I still only carried roughly 10% cash, meaning that I was at high risk of losing money (at least, on paper) during a downturn.

Expectations are everything in the market (and in life, in general) and I knew that being so heavily weighted in stocks meant that I was potentially at risk to suffer outsized losses during a major macro event like the recent COVID-19 scare. Yet, understanding these risks ahead of time allow me to maintain a sharp focus on the financial metrics that matter most to me and my family, which is why I’ve been able to use my passive income stream as an anchor amidst the market storm and focus on the fact that while the value of my holdings decreased in the last 29 days, the purchasing power of my passive income stream increased significantly.

With regard to this purchasing power, I’ve focused primarily on adding higher yielding names thus far into the recent macro weakness. Being that I have a limited cash pool, I like the idea of bolstering my dividend income stream as much as possible early on during a potential prolonged correction so that I will have more dividend cash available on a monthly basis to put to use should the market weakness last longer than my current cash position.

Selective Re-Investments

First and foremost, let’s start by talking about my monthly selective re-investments. Since I began to make regularly re-investments again, starting in 2020 (when my wife was not working, I allowed 100% of my passive income stream to pool into my cash position), I’ve focused on building out my Microsoft (MSFT) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) positions.

Although these two names definitely don’t fall into the high yield category, I do believe that they are two of the highest quality companies in the entire market. They also happen to offer strong dividend growth/shareholder return prospects, which is why I want to own overweight positions in both of them.

I’ve owned MSFT for years and I already own a large stake, which represents roughly 3.9% of my portfolio. But, this overweight position is not large enough for my liking; I have such strong bullish long-term conviction on MSFT that I want to increase its weighting to the 5% area.

I just recently bit the bullet (with regard to valuation) and started building a BAM position. My BAM position is still relatively small, at just 0.6% of my portfolio. I want to eventually increase BAM’s weighting to the 2-3% range.

On February 5th, I made my selective re-investment, picking up shares of BAM at $62.78 and MSFT at $180.40. To be clear, I don’t find either of these prices to be all that attractive from a valuation standpoint. But, as I’ve said before, when it comes to selective re-investments, I view these purchases are more asset allocation oriented. Stocks like MSFT and BAM rarely go on sale, so I’m happy to simply buy a few every month, regardless of share price, because over the very long term, I wholeheartedly expect the share prices of both companies (as well as the dividends they pay) to rise much higher.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

The next trade that I made was on February 20th. In short, I wasn’t planning on being very active during February, but when the recent sell-off began, I couldn’t resist beginning to leg into the weakness.

On 2/20/2020, I initiated exposure to ViacomCBS. Admittedly, this is not the highest quality dividend growth name. VIAC recently raised the dividend, but before that, it was frozen for several years. A prolonged frozen dividend like this is usually enough to keep my out of a stock. However, after its recent sell-off, VIAC shares became too cheap for me to ignore.

I first bought shares at $30.44, thinking I was getting a pretty good deal (at this point in time, they were down more than 43% from their 52-week highs). Then, the market weakness really took hold of the market and VIAC shares plummeted further. I continued to buy, scooping up shares at $28.72 on 2/20, $28.37 on 2/21, $27.34 on 2/24, $25.55 on 2/25, and most recently, $22.90 on 3/3 (I know this most recent purchase should fall under the March review, but since I’m talking about building my VIAC position here, I’ll mention it). Right now, my VIAC cost basis is $28.27. I will continue to buy small lots of shares as they fall until I hit my weighting target of roughly 1% of my overall portfolio. Today, VIAC represents ~0.65% of my portfolio (but my cost represents ~8% and this is what I’m more concerned with).

I realize that the recent weakness started after Q4 results missed expectations. The company’s free cash flow guidance fell short of the market’s targets; however, management guided for solid guidance for 2020 with regard to revenue growth, EPS growth, and FCF growth, leading me to believe that the drastic extent of the sell-off is irrational.

Source: Q4 CC Slide Show, page 14

Maybe these figures missed the market’s expectations; however, when I started buying, shares were trading for less than 6x forward earnings. At $22.90, VIAC is trading for just 4.3x the mid-point of 2020 guidance. Give me a company with a 4x P/E multiple that is expected to post mid-single-digit top- and bottom-line growth, grow its cash flows, and pay a ~4% dividend, I’ll take the bait, even if the dividend growth history isn’t stellar.

To me, it appears as though VIAC is priced to go out of business. Yet, management appears to be confident in its short-term prospects. At these valuation levels, it doesn’t take much in the way of multiple expansion to generate a strong double-digit CAGR in the coming years. VIAC is a deep value contrarian play for me, with a high yield kicker. If shares rebound in the short term, allowing me to lock in significant gains, I’ll be happy to do so. But, in the meantime, I’m fairly happy to keep averaging down into this position and collecting the hefty dividend yield.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

United Parcel Service (UPS)

In an effort to save on word count, I’ll simply refer everyone to this recent focus ticker piece for whoever is interested in why I recently added to my UPS position. I bought UPS shares 3 times in February. On 2/24/2020, I bought at $98.52. Then, on 2/25, I added again at $94.01. And finally, on 2/28, I purchased another lot of shares at $88.39.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

International Business Machines (IBM)

The very first purchase that I made in February came on 2/4/2020, when I re-established my IBM position in light of the news that Ginny Rometty was stepping down from her CEO role. I initially bought shares for $147.60. I covered my thought process there in this focus ticker article. When the macro sell-off began, I had an opportunity to average down into my newly initiated IBM position, and on 2/27/2020, I added to that stake at $133.53. My next price target on IBM is in the $120 range.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Altria (MO)

Altria is a name that I’ve been bullish on for a while now. I think fair value is close to $60/share, so needless to say, I’ve been in the undervalued camp when it comes to MO for well over a year now. I’ve carried an overweight MO position for years now due to the reliable high yield, and when MO traded down to the high $30s last September, I missed the boat. I regretted that as I watched shares rise back up towards the $50 level. Well, when recent weakness arrived and MO fell back down towards 52-week lows, I wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice. I added to my position at $38.94 on 2/28/2020, locking in an 8.62% yield in the process.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

And lastly, we arrive at my only sale during February: Domino's. I bought my DPZ position back on 7/16/19 for $250.35. Here’s the article I wrote at the time highlighting my bullish stance. More recently, on Feb. 20th, DPZ posted an impressive earnings report which included a 20% dividend increase that sent shares soaring from the $300 level to new 52-week highs of $381.86. At the time, I told subscribers that I thought this move was overdone, but I was still planning on holding my potentially grossly overvalued shares because of their fantastic dividend growth prospects. However, when the market began to crumble, I changed my tune. Simply put, I saw way too many blue chips with much higher yields trading at discounts to hold an overvalued name like DPZ that carried a dividend yield of less than 1%. I locked in profits of roughly 50% at $375.97. These shares were held in a ROTH account, so there were no negative tax implications. I still hold onto that cash; right now, I’m considering simply redeploying it back into DPZ shares now that they’re trading in the $340 range. I’m also considering adding to other beaten down growth stocks, such as Facebook (FB), which looks really attractive to me around $180. Time will tell, but either way, I’m happy to have locked in such large gains because in a market like this, cash is king.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Conclusion

At the end of the day, my goal here isn’t to nail the bottom with regard to the recent sell-off. To me, attempting to perfectly time bottoms is a fool’s errand. Instead of guessing just how long the COVID-19 fears will last or speculating with regard to how much the economy will slow down or how far EPS estimates will fall, I’m happy to stay disciplined with regard to the price targets of my watch list and slowly, but surely, accumulate shares of high quality names at attractive valuations. Best wishes to all during this market sell-off!

