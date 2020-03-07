MIN: A 9% Yielding Conservative Bond CEF To Buy Now

The MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) with $475 million in total assets is a taxable-bond closed-end fund that invests across U.S. Treasuries and investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds. With an average effective duration of 4.0 years and a high-quality credit profile, the fund is one of only a few conservative type bond CEF investments meant at capital preservation. MIN currently yields 9% achieved through the regular use of return-of-capital distributions making it a compelling income vehicle. While the exposure here is similar to alternative passive intermediate maturity bond ETFs, income-focused CEF investors should consider MIN to lower portfolio risk in the current market environment.

Background

MIN occupies a typically overlooked segment of closed-end-funds by investing in short maturity U.S. Treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds. The ticker symbol itself, "MIN", is meant to convey a profile of relatively minimum volatility in the context of an income-focused strategy. In contrast, the vast majority of taxable bond CEFs have a higher effective duration or lower average credit quality implying higher risk. By this measure, MIN is a lower-risk and lower-reward type fund that can serve as a defensive position in the context of a diversified portfolio.

The MIN fund composition is allocated between 40% weighting in Treasuries, 49% in high-grade corporates, and the remaining in small positions from other segments. In terms of credit quality, 80% of the fund is in "A"-rated securities or better, with 46% being in U.S. Government and Federal Agencies issuances or AAA notes.

(Source: MFS)

Discount to NAV

To be clear, MIN still carries market risk based on its structure as a CEF with the dynamic that the share price can trade a varying spread to its net asset value. In periods of extreme market stress, as has been observed in recent weeks, a generalized market sell-off can result in a widening of the discount to NAV driving a drawdown in the total return performance of the fund. MIN is currently trading at a discount to NAV of 6.6%, which compares to a five-year average of 7.5% and a range between -13% and -3% over the period. By this measure, shareholders could see a capital loss depending on the timing of the purchase and sale. Nevertheless, we see the current low interest rate environment favorable to the fund dynamic.

Data by YCharts

Performance

When comparing the performance of bond funds, it's important to place the returns in the context of their segment, credit quality, and duration exposure. Using some widely-traded exchange-traded funds for comparison purposes, we think MIN sits between the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) in terms of risk and return profile.

BSV and BND both feature a combination of Treasuries and U.S. corporates like MIN. On the other hand, compared to MIN's effective duration of 4.0, BSV is more conservative with an effective duration of 2.67, while BND has on an average long-dated bond portfolio with an effective duration of 6.26. In an environment of falling interest rates, the choice of positioning on the yield curve is a trade-off between total return appreciation potential and risk.

In the last five years, MIN has delivered a 16.8% total return to NAV which assumes the reinvestment of all distributions on a cumulative basis. This compares to 12.6% for BSV and 20.8% with BND. It's worth noting that MIN outperformed BND on a total return basis to its market price with a 23.6% return over the last five years. Over this period, the fund benefited from a narrowing discount to NAV over the period. The relative performance of the funds is similar to different time frames.

(Data by YCharts/ table author)

It's expected that MIN underperforms long-dated bond funds in an environment of falling interest rates and stable credit spreads. Still, what we like about MIN's risk profile and short-to-intermediate duration profile is that it should outperform long-dated bonds in the event interest rates rise or experience higher volatility. While we're not expecting long-term rates to necessarily trend higher from here, we see risks that long-dated bonds are "overbought" and a correction in yields higher could lead to losses from current levels with more aggressive higher duration funds. MIN offers a good balance of capital preservation and returns potential.

Distribution

The real attraction or advantage in MIN over a corresponding passive bond market ETF is going to be its income structure and yield profile. As mentioned, the fund currently distributes a monthly dividend and yields 9.0%. While approximately 70% of the payment is classified as a return of capital distribution, the other 30% that is based on investment income is more closely related to a real "dividend".

(Source: MFS)

For reference, the return of capital payments are untaxed but reduce the shareholder's cost basis and effectively defers the tax liability to when the fund is ultimately sold. CEF investors often take advantage of this dynamic for tax planning purposes although these strategies are beyond the scope of this article.

Continuing with our example of ETF comparison, what we find is that the corresponding "dividend yield" of MIN at 2.69% is higher than both BSV and BND above each with a 2.22% and 2.56% yield respectively. One way to think about the total distribution payout is that for investors that choose to take the cash option, and not automatically reinvest the payout, the income represents a level of flexibility to redeploy capital into other areas of the market.

Data by YCharts

The last monthly distribution was $0.02825 per share. The actual amount varies slightly depending on the underlying interest income of the portfolio. The other consideration here is that should interest rates continue falling, i.e. the Fed cuts to zero, the distribution would likely need to be adjusted lower to be sustainable. Nevertheless, it's expected that the maturities within the portfolio and corporate bonds would maintain some type of spread to Treasuries and offer a yield above the Fed funds rate, so the portfolio should maintain an overall positive yield in any interest rate environment. It's assumed there is a lag between when the Fed cuts its interest rate before the yield to maturity of the fund is impacted.

(Source: MFS)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Taking a defensive approach to the market in the current environment makes sense. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak represents a historic event that has wide-ranging economic implications beyond the public health crisis. The potential is that the outbreak results in long-lasting disruptions to activity impacting economic growth and corporate earnings. We recommend investors increase exposure to fixed income and, more specifically, short and intermediate maturity bond funds.

Our point here is not to argue that MIN is "better" or worse than any other passive bond ETF, but simply that within the CEF universe, the conservative risk profile investing in Treasures is unique. We'd also mention that the fund manager MFS also offers the MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) which has a similarly high credit quality profile but concentrated in mortgage-backed securities.

We favor MIN over MGF given its lower effective duration at 4.0 compared to 5.6 for MFG, lower expense ratio at 0.68% compared to 0.74%, wider discount to NAV, larger yield at 9% compared to 7.75% for MGF, and slightly higher performance profile.

Takeaway

Investors concerned about market volatility or the potential for an extended deterioration in the macro environment should look to increase fixed income exposure. MIN is a quality conservative bond-focused closed-end fund that can serve an important function of diversification and limiting portfolio risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.