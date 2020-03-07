A Look Under The Hood Of Domtar's 6.4% Yield

Its net cash flow margin drifted to a decade nadir. As of my analysis, UFS has disappointing mid-single-digit CROTC and CROCE.

While COVID-19 continues to fray investors' nerves, the S&P 500 is creeping lower and lower. But market-wide bearishness not only depresses stock prices, but also pushes dividend yields to the extremes. Domtar Corporation's (NYSE:UFS) dividend yield is approaching a record level of 6.4% amid volatility spawned by the mounting ramifications of the outbreak and increasing uncertainty.

With a few variables factored in, I expect UFS to at least maintain the quarterly DPS in 2020 even if its revenue contracts 15% in a bearish scenario. My outlook regarding capital appreciation is neutral, as I anticipate volatility in global stocks to remain and bearish sentiment to prevail if growth in the coronavirus cases does not face plateau or a decline in the coming weeks.

Most recent results

Domtar Corporation is the U.S. pulp & paper industry heavyweight. UFS owns production facilities in the U.S. and Canada, e.g., in Arkansas, Kentucky, Quebec, to name a few; as of end-2019, its total trade pulp capacity stood at 1.92 million ADMT (air dry metric ton).

In the 2010s, its revenue zenith was achieved in FY 2010; since then, the top line had drifted to a decade low of $5.067 billion in mid-2017, then rebounded, and since then had edged lower again. Its sales dynamics can be easily explained by the unfavorable paper market demand trends like the death of traditional newspapers and rapid digitalization.

It has two reportable segments: Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. In 2019, both divisions delivered bleak results. The first one, the flagship segment with an 83% contribution to the total sales (before intersegmental eliminations), posted revenue 4.2% below the 2018 result. The Personal Care division's sales contracted 4.7%; total sales were down 4.3%. Expectedly, weaker revenue added pressure on margins. The company switched to a Q4 loss; the 2019 GAAP net earnings plummeted close to the lowest level since 2010 and amounted to just $84 million.

The charts that encapsulate UFS's 2010s history

There are a few matters that must be on a dividend investor's watchlist: cash flow, capital efficiency, and the capital expenditures trend. We need to have a grasp of how the company generates cash and how it allocates funds to generate returns. To gain these insights, I would like to assess a few cash flow-based metrics I often use in my analysis: Cash Return on Total Capital, Cash Return on Capital Employed, and organic FCF conversion.

All figures computed by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha

The chart above illustrates that FY 2011 was a year of the company's zenith. Both CROTC and CROCE approached a decade record, while organic free cash flow that shareholders lay claim to (computed as the difference between operating cash flow, working capital, and capital expenditures) was 4x higher than in 2019. These results were bolstered by higher revenue, which, in turn, propped the highest net income in nine years. So, most likely, the apogee of the company's performance had already been passed.

Another intuitively evident takeaway here is that UFS's capital efficiency is mediocre. UFS has never been a champion of cash flow-based returns, at least in the 2010s. It had not reached the 20% milestone I prefer to see; the highest CROTC it delivered was 11.2%, while Cash Return on Capital Employed touched only 8.4%. Moreover, in 2019, CROTC approached just 6.6%, which is an utterly disappointing result. CROCE dived to 5.3%. The company has also delivered the lowest operating cash flow margin since 2011.

A few of my dear readers might question my cash flow-based approach and point to the fact that metrics with operating income or EBITDA in the nominator should be taken into account instead of net CFFO based, which are exposed to the gyrations of working capital. In this case, I will answer that EBIT-based Return on Total Capital tells precisely the same story. It had reached an acme of 11.4% in 2011 and since then had been creeping lower to just 4.4% in 2019.

On the positive side, UFS's free cash flow conversion deserves appreciation.

Computed by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha. 2017 FCF conversion is expressed as null as that year UFS had negative GAAP net income.

That was partly achieved because of relatively low capital intensity (its average Capex/Sales in 2011-2019 was 4.4%), as UFS has not been expanding its asset base. Instead, total assets have been shrinking. Net property, plant & equipment have also been creeping lower.

Created by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha

In 2019, it allocated slightly more funds to capex, 4.9%, compared to 3.6% in 2018.

So, thanks to moderate investment activity, in 2019, it converted 223% of GAAP net earnings into FCF. Moreover, it had a solid $267 million cash flow surplus even in 2017 when it failed to turn an accounting profit.

An important remark worth making is that I would not take into account inorganic FCF that includes all investing activities (e.g., acquisitions and sales of PP&E), as UFS had not made meaningful acquisitions since 2014; also, its sales of assets contributed to cash flows only marginally (e.g., brought $1 million in 2019).

Dividend coverage

Domtar has been increasing the DPS for nine years. Annual dividend paid went from just $21 million in 2010 to $110 million in 2019. The dividend growth trend was bumpy. After startling hikes in 2012-2014, the growth decelerated. In 2019, DPS went up by only 3.45%. It is explainable given revenue, margins, cash flow, and capital efficiency trends I discussed above.

So, the principal question is if dividends and buybacks have been covered by FCF.

All figures computed by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha

Thankfully, since 2011, dividends have always been backed by organic free cash flow. The coverage ratio fluctuated, but anyway has always been above 100%.

However, 2019 FCF covered only 57% of the total shareholder rewards (including buyback). While it is somewhat worrisome, share repurchases are irregular and might be postponed if needed.

2020 dividend estimates

Analysts anticipate UFS's 2020 revenue to creep down by only 3.5%. In this scenario, I reckon the possibility of dividend reduction is meager. Assuming unchanged net CFFO margin (around 8.5%, the lowest in a decade) and increased capital intensity due to unchanged capex (outflow of $255 million), UFS will likely still be able to generate over $173 million in annual free cash flow, adequate enough to cover the dividend 1.6x.

In the bearish scenario, if revenue contracts 15%, organic FCF might hit $122 million. Of course, we can emulate an extremely bearish scenario amid the full-scale recession and severely deteriorated market environment. In this case, Domtar's revenue contracts 20% (and it inevitably turns loss-making). In this model, the ailing company will have around $100 million in free cash flow, not adequate to fully fund $110 million in dividends, but still solid enough.

Obviously, there is a possibility that UFS will shift focus to debt reduction and scale dividend back even if it has enough FCF to cover it and allocate funds to debt repayment, but this step is unpredictable. The company has a relatively acceptable Debt/Equity of 39.5% together with $61 million on the balance sheet. Its net debt/EBITDA before items stands at 1.6x; net debt/net operating cash flow hit 2x in 2019. It has no scheduled debt maturities in 2020 (see page 99 of the Form 10-K). Receivables securitization matures in 2021; its 4.4% unsecured notes (par amount of $300 million) mature only in 2022.

Conclusion

UFS is somewhat a boring stock. It has no impressive growth prospects, and an idea to invest in the paper might look as reckless as to invest in the ailing coal industry, because the death of the traditional publishing buried growth prospects of paper & pulp industry. That partly explains why Domtar has sector-beating value metrics that specify its "A" Value Grade.

For a broader context, it is valued at EV/2020 EBITDA of only 5.7x. Its Forward EV/Net CFFO stands at just 5.8x (with my rough 2020 cash flow estimates factored in).

However, investors should not overlook that the company's Personal Care segment is somewhat recession-proof and can buttress total sales and cash flow even if the economy melts down.

But let me make it clear: alas, I believe UFS is not a dividend growth stock. Revenue stagnation means Domtar's dividend growth will not continue ad infinitum. However, the bright spot is that in the medium term, its DPS looks secured, adequately covered by operating and free cash flows, as UFS is not on a shaky footing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.