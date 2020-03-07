Roxgold: A Look At The Q4 Results

We're now more than three-quarters of the way through the Q4 earnings season for the gold miners (GOAU), and we've seen a much better performance across the board. Not only have we seen more than 60% of miners beating earnings estimates, but we've also seen a substantial improvement in revenue beats. Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) is one of the most recent names to report its earnings, and while the company came in shy of estimates, it made up for this miss with massive exploration success. However, with the market mostly focused on earnings growth, we've seen the stock sell off a little following the FY-2019 report. For long-term investors who don't mind the jurisdictional risk, a re-test of the lows near US$0.62 would place the stock at 12x earnings, with the added potential for a second mine long-term given the success at Seguela. Therefore, while I am not long the stock currently, I believe the name is one worth watching for investors on further weakness.

(Source: Author's Table)

Roxgold reported its Q4 and FY-2019 earnings results Friday and finished the year with record annual gold production of 142,200 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $844/oz. Unfortunately, while these are very respectable figures, this translated to a 13% jump year-over-year on the cost side, and a 4% miss on the guidance provided in January 2019. Therefore, while it was a solid year with 7% production growth and costs 10% below the industry average, it was a decent miss compared to what the market was looking for based on guidance. This translated to adjusted annual earnings per share of $0.05 in FY-2019, down from $0.10 in FY-2018, or a 50% decrease. Let's dig into the operations a little closer below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company's Yaramoko Project had a solid year in FY-2019, with record production of just over 142,000 ounces, and strong gold recoveries of 98.2%. While this figure was down 40 basis points year-over-year from 98.6% for FY-2018, it remains above expectations of 96.9% for the life of mine, and 97.0% for FY-2019. Head grades were down significantly year-over-year, from 13.5 grams per tonne gold to 9.5 grams per tonne gold, a drop over 300 basis points. However, the culprit here was lower-grade development ore from Roxgold's Bagassi South deposit, which reached commercial production in Q3 2019. The good news is that despite these issues, mine reconciliation performance between the ore reserve and grade control model came in at 97% for Q4, only slightly below expectations. Besides, if we look at the chart below, we can see that head grades look to be troughing out here in the last two quarters. The company noted in the conference call that Bagassi South grades have ticked up a little to start 2020, with expectations for 8.0 to 9.0 grams per tonne gold for the year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

From a cost standpoint, Roxgold certainly had some challenges meeting guidance, but this was not entirely at the fault of the company. Roxgold initially guided for all-in sustaining costs of $780/oz, and we saw costs come in 7% higher at $844/oz. However, a portion of this increase was related to higher than expected government royalties, as the company's royalty on revenue jumps from 3% at sub $1,300/oz gold (GLD) to 4% at $1,300/oz or higher. Based on this, the company's total government royalty costs jumped over 30% year-over-year, from $7.5 million to $9.9 million. While this was not wholly to blame for the missed guidance, it did contribute to slightly higher all-in sustaining costs, affecting it by $19/oz. The company is in the mining business, not the gold price prediction business, so I would not put it at fault for this portion of the missed forecast.

(Source: Sedar.com, Roxgold Financial Statements)

If we look ahead to FY-2020 guidance, the initial guidance might look extremely underwhelming at first glance, with annual gold production of 125,000 ounces at the midpoint at all-in sustaining costs of $960/oz. This would translate to not only a 10% drop in production year-over-year, but also a more than 10% jump in costs year-over-year. Therefore, unless the gold price continues to hover above the $1,550/oz for the remainder of 2020, it's hard to imagine the company will be able to beat FY-2019 revenue of $181.9 million by more than 5%. In terms of margins, it's also possible we might see a minor contraction here year-over-year, as the projected 13% jump in costs will mostly offset the increase in the gold price. Therefore, for anyone scanning through the release quickly, there's very little to be elated about with this statement.

(Source: Company Website)

The silver lining, however, is that this jump in all-in sustaining costs for FY-2020 is not expected to last. The higher costs are tied to increased security infrastructure, as well as the Bagassi South decline development, which should be completed in the second half of 2020. The company seems quite confident that FY-2020 will be a one-off for higher costs, as it's guided ahead of time to similar production levels in FY-2021 and FY-2022, but at all-in sustaining costs of $800/oz at the midpoint. Therefore, while FY-2020 will be another mediocre year for the company unless the gold price stays above $1,600/oz, Roxgold should return to business as usual as a 50% plus margin producer in FY-2021.

(Source: Company News Release)

In addition to costs dropping back to more normal levels in FY-2020, the company is in an excellent financial position, with $42 million in cash and a net cash position of $16 million. While the company spent substantially last year, it's certainly got a lot to show for it, with $12.8 million in debt paid down, over 4 million shares repurchased, a new project where it's proven up 1 million ounces of gold, and Bagassi South underground development nearly complete. Therefore, while it's easy to look at Roxgold and wonder how it came away from 2019 without completely paying down its debt, I would argue that the company did an exceptional job pumping cash back into accretive growth initiatives for the long-term.

(Source: Company Website)

As I've pointed out in a recent article, the company's Seguela Project, which was acquired last year, is a game-changer for the company as it could become its second mine. Roxgold's biggest issue since it went into production has been putting up consistent production growth, and Seguela is a possible path forward to Roxgold becoming a 200,000-ounce per year producer. The company expects to release a Preliminary Economic Assessment at Seguela next quarter, and I would not be surprised if it outlined an operation with over 75,000 ounces of annual production, with projected all-in sustaining costs of below $800/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Assuming positive project economics, this would propel Roxgold from being a 130,000-ounce producer to a 200,000-ounce producer and would likely have a positive impact on consolidated costs as well. Finally, it would diversify some of the company's production away from Burkina Faso, which has been a more volatile jurisdiction as of late after last year's attack on Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF). It is too early to put concrete numbers on the Seguela Project, and what it might look like as a mine, but based on the understanding of the deposit and the bonanza gold grades at Ancien, it is looking like there's a genuine possibility this is the company's second mine.

While it's easy to look at Roxgold and say this was a disappointing year with an even bleaker FY-2020 ahead, I would argue this is the wrong conclusion to arrive at here. The company spent aggressively last year to get Bagassi South into production and made an extremely impressive acquisition in hopes of developing a new asset to bump up its annual production long-term. Yes, the company did guide for quite ambitious targets in FY-2019 and missed, but it is also trading at less than 4x operating cash flow, has a buyback program available, and has the potential to have a second mine on the way if success at Seguela continues. Based on this, I would argue that any drops down to the prior lows near US$0.62 are likely low-risk buying opportunities from a valuation standpoint, and I may consider starting a position in the stock if we were to see further weakness. For now, I see Roxgold as a Hold, but may switch my stance to bullish if we see another high-grade discovery out of Seguela.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.