NG Weekly: Rotation This Week Between Key Support And Supply Overhead

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

As noted in last week's NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring failure of 1.64s as support. This probability path did play out as price discovery higher began early week to challenge key resistance, 1.75s. Sellers failed to defend there as buy-side continuation developed to 1.84s into Tuesday's auction. Balance developed there as selling interest emerged, driving price lower in Thursday and Friday's auctions to 1.71s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 1.70s.

02-06 March 2020:

This week's auction saw price discovery higher in Monday's trade as Friday's late buyers held the auction, driving price higher to 1.76s at key resistance into Monday's NY close where selling interest emerged, 1.75s. Monday's late sellers failed to hold the auction, driving price higher in Tuesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 1.83s, within key supply above into Tuesday's NY close. Tuesday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as balance developed, 1.83s-1.78s, into Wednesday's auction.

Wednesday's auction saw a failed probe of resistance as selling interest emerged, 1.84s, ahead of Wednesday's NY close. A second minor probe higher developed early in Thursday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 1.84s, where buyers trapped on a -4k contract delta on the up move. Price discovery lower developed through the EIA release (-109 bcf v -108 bcf expected), testing key support, 1.78s, as selling interest emerged into Thursday's NY close. A sell-side breakdown developed following Thursday's Globex re-open, as price discovery lower ensued in Friday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 1.70s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 1.70s.

This week's primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop as key resistance, 1.75s, failed. Price discovery higher then ensued to 1.84s within key supply overhead where selling interest emerged, driving price lower in the week's end. The price action into prior key supply (1.83s-1.88s) along with the trapping of buyers amidst selling interest and negative net deltas into both highs (-5k contracts and -4k contracts, respectively) were indications that the buy-side phase had likely terminated.

Focus into next week rests upon the market response to this week's pullback support area, 1.76s-1.72s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above 1.82s-1.84s/1.97s-2.02s respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target major supports below 1.68s-1.64s/1.60s. The highest probability path near-term remains buy-side, barring failure of 1.64s as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflect signs of potential structural low formation as the market trades to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high to the August 2019 low, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week's data shows MM net short posture decreased (-289k contracts), an approximately 20k contract shift, near 14-year low as Open Interest (OI) decreased modestly.

The MM short posture stands at -435k contracts, a decline from the 14-year high as the trend lower continues since early February. The MM Long: Short Ratio and MM Net Long Position As % Of Open Interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019 and current levels are more extreme. MM posture is now reflecting extreme pessimism with leveraged capital having materially increased short exposure at/near major lows. This type of development warrants caution on the sell-side as this type of herding behavior generally creates potential for abrupt price movement in the opposite direction. The large asymmetry in MM posture on the sell-side persists as the market trades into the 2016 secular low support area, 1.60s-1.85s.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.