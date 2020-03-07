Earthstone Energy: Hedges Buy It Time To Wait For Better Oil Prices

Earthstone has fewer hedges in 2021, but I'd expect oil prices to at least partly rebound by then. $50 WTI oil should be okay for Earthstone in 2021.

The hedges will allow it to minimize cash burn while delivering significant production growth if it chooses to stick to its original 2020 plan.

Earthstone is well hedged in 2020 with 78% of its expected production hedged at a bit over $60.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) released its 2020 guidance and Q4 2019 results in late January. Production was very strong at 17,380 BOEPD in Q4 2019, resulting in it exceeding the top end of its full-year 2019 guidance by around 9%. As a relatively small producer, its production tends to spike with clusters of well completions, which was the case with Q4 2019's 43% production growth compared to Q3 2019.

For 2020, Earthstone's production is expected to be down from Q4 2019 levels, but up around 20% from average 2019 levels. It has some strong hedges in place, so that production growth should not result in tremendous cash burn at the current low strip prices, although 2020 production is also seeing some boost from 2019 capex spend. There is the potential for Earthstone to trim its production growth with WTI in the mid-$40s though. Although it is well hedged, the well-level returns at mid-$40s oil aren't great and it may want to reduce its cash burn.

Earthstone appears to be scaling up well and should be worth somewhat more ($4.00 to $5.05 per share) based on a 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple and $45 to $50 WTI oil.

Earthstone's Guidance

Earthstone's current 2020 guidance looks fairly strong, with expectations for 15,500 to 16,500 BOEPD in production, with a $160 million to $170 million capex budget. This represents 20% production growth over 2019, with a 21% reduction in capex (based on guidance midpoints), although this is also helped by an estimated $50 million in 2019 capex that mostly affects 2020 production.

2020 Outlook

At 16,000 BOEPD production in 2020, Earthstone looks capable of generating $174 million in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices, which includes approximately $45 WTI oil. Earthstone may receive close to zero for its natural gas due to a combination of weak Henry Hub prices and wide WAHA differentials.

Earthstone's hedges may add another $42 million in value at current strip prices, with around 78% of its oil hedged at a bit above $60 per barrel. It also has around 43% of its natural gas production hedged at a WAHA price of $1.785, which is well above current strip.

Earthstone has a much smaller amount of hedges in 2021 though, so it will need improved oil prices by then.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 3,737,600 $43.00 $161 NGLs (Barrels) 1,109,600 $11.00 $12 Natural Gas [MCF] 5,956,800 $0.20 $1 Hedge Value $42 Total Revenue $216

With a $165 million capital expenditure budget, Earthstone would end up with around $238 million in cash expenditures. This suggests around $22 million in cash burn.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $34 Production Taxes $11 Cash G&A $20 Cash Interest $8 CapEx $165 Total Expenses $238

The cash burn is expected to result in significant 20% production growth over 2019 with Earthstone's current budget. It should be noted that Earthstone previously mentioned that around $50 million of its 2019 capex budget was allocated to projects that would mostly affect 2020 production though. Without hedges and with that 2019 spend happening in 2020 instead, Earthstone would probably be looking over $100 million in cash burn to achieve that production growth. If it had no hedges or spillover capex effect and wanted to maintain neutral cash flow at low-$50s WTI oil, production growth would probably be minimal.

Earthstone could also reduce its production growth for 2020 to around 12% and probably end up around neutral cash flow.

Valuation

Using a 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple (which I've mentioned before as an appropriate multiple for it), Earthstone would be worth around $4.00 per share at $45 WTI oil. This assumes that its net debt reaches around $178 million by the end of 2020. Earthstone's debt remains reasonable at around 1.6x unhedged EBITDAX in this scenario, although it will want to be careful with its credit facility borrowings to guard against a possible borrowing base reduction due to low oil prices.

At $50 WTI oil, Earthstone would be worth around $5.05 per share instead. If it gets to the 16,000 BOEPD production level, Earthstone will become fairly efficient and get closer to the 20,000 BOEPD level that its fixed cost structure is designed for.

Conclusion

Earthstone Energy has delivered excellent production growth without becoming overly indebted so far. This may continue into 2020 as well, with its hedges allowing it to potentially grow production by 20% without massive cash burn. Even at $45 WTI oil, Earthstone's leverage would only end up at around 1.6x unhedged EBITDAX by the end of 2020.

Earthstone has been helped by improving capital efficiency, as it has reduced its D&C costs per lateral foot from $1,008 in 2018 to $845 in 2019. This is an improvement from the $865 YTD cost it reported in September and suggests that Earthstone is currently around its $825 target D&C cost per lateral foot.

Earthstone appears to be a solid value at its current share price, although it will probably want $50+ WTI oil in 2021 in order to at least maintain its production levels without cash burn, given its smaller amount of hedges then. Earthstone should be worth $5+ in a $50 oil scenario.

