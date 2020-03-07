WTI Weekly: Support Developed Early Week As A Rally To 48.66s Ultimately Failed Late In The Week

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the cautious, primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 46s as resistance. This expectation did not play out, in a typical sense, as buying interest emerged amidst buy excess early week, halting the sell-side sequence in Sunday-Monday’s trade. Key resistance, 46s, failed in Monday’s auction before price discovery higher developed to 48.66s in Tuesday’s auction. Selling interest emerged there as balance developed mid-week, 48.66s-46.50s, before a sell-side breakdown developed early in Friday’s auction on the OPEC developments, driving price aggressively lower to 43.28s, testing Sunday’s support ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 41.28s.

01-06 March 2020

This week’s auction saw a sell-side breakdown attempt below last week’s support upon Sunday’s Globex re-open, achieving a stopping point, 43.31s. Buying interest emerged, 43.70s, amidst buy excess, halting the sell-side attempt, driving price back above key support. Price discovery higher then ensued in Monday’s trade, initially toward key resistance, 46s, before a pullback developed to 44.85s. Rotation higher resumed as buying interest emerged, 45.99s, driving price through key resistance to 47.29s, into Monday’s NY close. Buy-side continuation developed early in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 48.66s, at/near the Sharedata average weekly range high target. Balance developed, 48.66s-47.31s, as selling interest emerged amidst a -3k contract net delta upon re-test of the high. Rotation lower to 46.46s developed into Tuesday’s NY close.

Rotation higher developed from Tuesday’s low early in Wednesday’s trade as balance continued, 46.71s-48.41s, as the “extraordinary” OPEC meetings began through the EIA release (+780k vs. +2.6 million expected). Buying interest emerged, 47.07s, ahead of Wednesday’s NY close. Narrowing balance developed, 46.63s-47.57s, into Thursday’s auction before a sell-side breakdown developed ahead of Thursday’s NY close where selling interest emerged, 46.31s. Thursday’s late sellers held the auction, driving price aggressively lower early in Friday’s auction as OPEC discussions produced no deal, achieving a stopping point, 43.17s, at/near key support in Friday’s London auction. Balance developed, 43.17s-44.17s, as buying interest emerged, 43.93s, into the NY open. London’s buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued to 41.05s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 41.28s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery lower, provided 46s held as resistance. This probability path did not play out, in the typical sense, as key resistance failed early week as price discovery higher developed toward key resistance above. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower, exacerbated later in the week by the OPEC narrative. This week’s rotation (761 ticks) traded beyond the weekly 2nd standard deviation range expectancy (729 ticks).

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

Looking ahead, response to this week’s key support, 43.31s, and subsequent breakdown will be key. The move into the 45-40 area represents rotation down to the multi-year (since 2016) major support/ low usage area, within the market structure. 42.33s-40s represents the last support area above the secular low support developed at 25.95s in 2016s. Markets experienced increases in volatility premium this week, indicating continuing signs of market stress. The primary expectation into next week is that the global doom and gloom narrative attributed to Coronavirus is overblown much like the Iran attack narrative of January at the highs near 64/65s. Buy-side failure at key resistance, 43.31s, will target key demand cluster below, 40.60s-39.20s. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key resistance area will target key supply clusters overhead, 46.50s-48.50s/49s-50.45s, respectively. While the near-term bias is sell-side, barring failure of 44.50s as resistance, the severity of the recent down move and location of the market at major support continues to warrant caution. The recent broader contextual question is what the next directional phase would bring following the intermediate term balance, 65.65s-50.52s. This week’s auction has seen a sell-side continuation below 50.52s and subsequent price discovery lower to major support.

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Similarly, from mid-December 2019 to mid-January 2020, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. In both cases, the market saw meaningful corrections. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+96k contracts), a decrease from last week as MM net long reduction continues while short posture increased (-112k contracts). MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-May). This divergence implies a broader neutral posture as the buy-side once again failed near major structural resistance, 64s, and the market subsequently traded to major structural support, 50s, where a sell-side breakdown occurred. While the recent selling is aggressive, price has returned to the major, multi-year support area, 44s-40s. Due to this week’s aggressive price movement and dramatic increase in volatility premiums across markets, this week’s COT will likely not tell the whole story and the response in the coming weeks at this major support will be very significant in the longer term.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

