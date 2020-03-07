XLE Weekly: Balance Early Week Before Sell-Side Continuation Developed To 42.38s Into Week's End

Rotation lower developed through mid-week to key support before a sell-side breakdown attempt developed in Friday’s trade to 41.89s ahead of the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week's auction was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 43.85s as support. This week's primary expectation did play out as price discovery higher developed early week to 47.99s into Tuesday's auction. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence before price discovery lower resumed to key support, 43.51s, in Friday's trade. A sell-side breakdown attempt developed there, driving price lower to 41.89s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 42.50s.

02-06 March 2020:

This week's auction saw price discovery higher in Monday's trade as last Friday's late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed to 47.16s as buying interest emerged, 46.89s/47.05s, into Monday's close. Monday's late buyers initially held the auction as price discovery higher continued early in Tuesday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 47.99s, near key resistance. Structural sell excess developed there, 47.99s-47.35s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed to 45.15s where buying interest halted the pullback ahead of Tuesday's close.

Balance developed, 46.75s-45.67s, in Wednesday's auction as the sell excess above held amidst a net -230k delta at the balance high (indicating distribution rather than accumulation of shares). Buying interest emerged, 46.61s/46.70s, into Wednesday's close. Wednesday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Thursday's trade, driving price lower to 44.28s. Buying interest emerged as balance developed, 44.28s-45.10s, into Thursday's close. Thursday's late buyers also failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Friday's auction at key support. Selling interest emerged there, as a sell-side breakdown developed, driving price lower to 41.89s, where sellers trapped amidst buying interest ahead of Friday's close, settling at 42.50s.

This week's auction saw key support hold early week as a retracement rally developed to 47.99s at/near key supply overhead. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence before price discovery lower resumed and a sell-side breakdown attempt developed to 41.89s into the week's end. Within the larger context, the market continues to deal with the structural damage of last week's selloff.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week's sell-side breakdown at key support, 43.52s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this support will target key support below 40-37s. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 47-48s/49s-49.78s, respectively. The highest probability path for next week is sell-side barring 43.52s failing as resistance. The larger context now shifts bearish below 53.37s.

Looking under the hood of XLE, we see that its performance is really a tale of two stocks, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). They account for approximately 22% and 21% of the entire ETF, respectively. Further, their performance is responsible for -414bps and -942bps, respectively, of XLE's current yearly performance. As goes Chevron and Exxon, so goes XLE.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index, collapse to bearish extreme continues this week. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, saw a similar behavior as widespread risk-off behavior dominates markets. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral posture as the market absorbs the recent action. That said, these types of posture levels have been excellent buying locations in recent years.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.