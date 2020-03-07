XLF Weekly: Retracement Rally Early Week Before Sellside Continuation To 25.03s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, provided 25.97s holds as support. This primary expectation did play out initially as price discovery higher developed to 28.25s in Monday’s auction where sell excess developed, halting the buy-side sequence. Rotation lower developed followed by balance, 26.64s-27.80s, through mid-week, before price discovery lower ensued, driving price lower through key support to 25.03s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 25.55s.

01-06 March 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher to 27.97s in Monday’s trade as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Buying interest emerged, 27.94s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers initially held the auction, driving price higher early in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 28.25s, near key resistance overhead. Sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower ensued 26.63s, as selling interest emerged, 26.74s/26.84s, into Tuesday’s close. Tuesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as rotation higher to 27.80s developed on net -18.4k delta, indicating distribution of shares (vs. accumulation). Buying interest emerged, 27.63s/27.77s, into Wednesday’s close.

Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Thursday’s trade. Price discovery lower continued to 26.15s near key support where buying interest emerged into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open through key support, 25.97s, developed in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 25.03s. Buying interest emerged there ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 25.55s.

This week’s auction saw a retracement rally early week toward key resistance where sell excess formed. Price discovery lower then resumed, ultimately trading through key support to new, near-term low, 25.03s, into the week’s end.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the sell-side breakdown at 25.97s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will result in price discovery higher to key supply above, 27.80s-28.39s/28.60s-29.20s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target the key demand cluster below, 23s-22s. Despite the larger structural damage to the buy-side, it is reasonable to infer a near-term relief rally will manifest before any resumed sell-side activity. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher provided 25.97s fails as resistance. With the failure of 29.75s as support, the larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now sell-side.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that based on one year’s data, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Bank America (NYSE:BAC) contributions to the prior rally have declined or disappeared in two weeks’ time (29bps, 43bps, -93bps, respectively). These three companies are the largest weighted holdings in XLF, and their response will remain key.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen a remarkable collapse from bullish extreme to bearish extreme essentially in two weeks’ time. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen a historic recent decline from extreme bullish to extreme bearish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. While both the broad market and financials are showing posture for a developing asymmetric bullish opportunity, caution remains warranted as some time is likely needed for lower prices to find acceptance before structural support can develop.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.