Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/3/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/3/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Wayfair (W);

Energy Transfer (ET); and

DermTech (DMTK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Trinity Industries (TRN);

Intl Flavors (IFF); and

Alta Equipment (ALTG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

PayPal (PYPL);

Anaplan (PLAN);

Lululemon Athletica (LULU);

Knight Swift Transportation (KNX);

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);

Five9 (FIVN); and

Alpha Pro Tech (APT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trade Desk (TTD);

PNC Financial (PNC);

Palo Alto Net (PANW); and

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Passage Bio (PASG).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Spruce House Partnership BO Wayfair W B $15,420,000 2 Boze Brandon B DIR, BO Trinity Industries TRN AB $13,625,883 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $12,973,482 4 Frazier Life Sciences IX BO Passage Bio PASG JB* $9,900,000 5 Orbimed Advisors BO Passage Bio PASG JB* $6,719,400 6 Warren Kelcy L CEO, DIR Energy Transfer ET B $3,240,000 7 Donovan John DIR Palo Alto Net PANW B $3,002,055 8 Feldstein Andrew T DIR PNC Financial PNC B $2,984,506 9 B Riley Financial BO Alta Equipment ALTG B $2,632,436 10 Rtw Inv BO DermTech DMTK JB*,B $1,793,216

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Moyes Jerry BO Knight Swift Transportation KNX S $26,742,870 2 Wilson Dennis J O Lululemon Athletica LULU S $23,698,988 3 Ward Rob DIR Anaplan PLAN S $15,511,321 4 Millar Donna DIR Alpha Pro Tech APT S $13,631,439 5 Pentland Adele Louise VP, LO PayPal PYPL AS $9,977,658 6 Rainey John D CFO, VP PayPal PYPL AS $9,450,179 7 Foss Donald A BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $8,205,325 8 Falk Thomas DIR Trade Desk TTD S $8,077,433 9 Tansey Casey M DIR Inspire Medical Systems INSP S $5,819,939 10 Burkland Daniel P PR Five9 FIVN S $5,227,254

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.