Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/3/20

Includes: DMTK, ET, IFF, TRN, W
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/3/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Wayfair (W);
  • Energy Transfer (ET); and
  • DermTech (DMTK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF); and
  • Alta Equipment (ALTG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • PayPal (PYPL);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU);
  • Knight Swift Transportation (KNX);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
  • Five9 (FIVN); and
  • Alpha Pro Tech (APT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • PNC Financial (PNC);
  • Palo Alto Net (PANW); and
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Spruce House Partnership

BO

Wayfair

W

B

$15,420,000

2

Boze Brandon B

DIR, BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

AB

$13,625,883

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$12,973,482

4

Frazier Life Sciences IX

BO

Passage Bio

PASG

JB*

$9,900,000

5

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Passage Bio

PASG

JB*

$6,719,400

6

Warren Kelcy L

CEO, DIR

Energy Transfer

ET

B

$3,240,000

7

Donovan John

DIR

Palo Alto Net

PANW

B

$3,002,055

8

Feldstein Andrew T

DIR

PNC Financial

PNC

B

$2,984,506

9

B Riley Financial

BO

Alta Equipment

ALTG

B

$2,632,436

10

Rtw Inv

BO

DermTech

DMTK

JB*,B

$1,793,216

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Moyes Jerry

BO

Knight Swift Transportation

KNX

S

$26,742,870

2

Wilson Dennis J

O

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S

$23,698,988

3

Ward Rob

DIR

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$15,511,321

4

Millar Donna

DIR

Alpha Pro Tech

APT

S

$13,631,439

5

Pentland Adele Louise

VP, LO

PayPal

PYPL

AS

$9,977,658

6

Rainey John D

CFO, VP

PayPal

PYPL

AS

$9,450,179

7

Foss Donald A

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$8,205,325

8

Falk Thomas

DIR

Trade Desk

TTD

S

$8,077,433

9

Tansey Casey M

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

S

$5,819,939

10

Burkland Daniel P

PR

Five9

FIVN

S

$5,227,254

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.