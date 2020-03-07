Seeking Alpha
Long-Term Treasuries Go Haywire

by: Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

March 6's decline of 29 basis points in the yield will go down as the largest one-day decline in the yield on the 30-year since 2009.

For some perspective, there have only been 25 other days since 1977 where the yield saw a larger one-day decline.

With long-term interest rates plummeting, we wanted to provide an update on the performance of the Austrian 100-year bond. That's now back at record highs, begging the question, why is the US not flooding the market with long-term debt?

Take a good look at March 6's moves in long-term US Treasury yields, because chances are you won't see moves of this magnitude again soon. Let's start with the yield on the 30-year US Treasury. March 6's decline of 29 basis points in the yield will go down as the largest one-day decline in the yield on the 30-year since 2009. For some perspective, there have only been 25 other days since 1977 where the yield saw a larger one-day decline.

That doesn't even tell the whole story, though. As shown in the chart below, every other time the yield saw a sharper one-day decline, the actual yield of the 30-year was much higher, and in most other cases it was much, much higher.

To show this another way, the percentage change in the yield on the 30-year has never been seen before, and it's not even close. Now, before the chart crime police come calling, we realize showing a percentage change of a percentage is not the most accurate representation, but we wanted to show this for illustrative purposes only.

Finally, with long-term interest rates plummeting, we wanted to provide an update on the performance of the Austrian 100-year bond. That's now back at record highs, begging the question, why is the US not flooding the market with long-term debt?

