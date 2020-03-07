New York Community Bancorp To Benefit From Rate Cut

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) stands to benefit from the recent Fed rate cut because it has a liability-sensitive balance sheet that leads to a somewhat inverse relationship between interest rates and net interest margin. As a result, NYCB’s margin is expected to improve this year following the rate cuts, providing support to the bottom line. Moreover, the company’s earnings also are expected to be driven by decent loan growth on the back of a robust pipeline. On the other hand, raising of the internal minimum wage and slight rise in provisions charge is expected to somewhat limit bottom line growth. The estimated target price for December 2020 suggests a decent upside from the current market price, hence, a "bullish" rating on the stock is appropriate.

Liability-Sensitive Balance Sheet to Benefit Earnings in a Declining Interest Rate Scenario

NYCB is mainly a real estate lender, which makes its balance sheet liability sensitive. This means that its earning assets’ portfolio has a longer duration than deposits and borrowings. Consequently, the recent rate cut is expected to have a greater effect on average deposit cost than on average yield. Around 93% of NYCB’s total loan portfolio is made up of mortgage loans, a majority of which will remain locked in at higher rates this year. Meanwhile, a significant portion of certificates of deposits and CDs are scheduled to mature this year which will lead to a fall in deposit cost. As mentioned in the fourth quarter investor presentation, almost all of the CDs (around $14.2 billion) are scheduled to mature this year, therefore, these will be replaced by lower costing funds.

Some pressure on margin is expected from competition, as NYCB’s borrowers may want to refinance their mortgages at lower rates. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call that they are focused on retention. Therefore, I believe that NYCB will be willing to renegotiate some of its loans at lower rates. New mortgages initiated also will be at lower rates, leading to lower average yield over time. Overall, however, I expect interest rate decline to benefit the company as was the case in the latter part of 2019. The liability-sensitive nature was responsible for NYCB’s net interest margin, NIM, increasing by 3bps in the last quarter following the Fed rate cuts.

Based on the repricing gap, I’m expecting the 50bps Fed rate cut in March to lead to an increase in NIM of 3bps in the first quarter and a basis point in each of the second and third quarters of 2020, on a sequential basis. The following table summarizes my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Low Interest Rates to Propel Loan Growth

As mentioned in the conference call, NYCB had a strong pipeline going into 2020, which is why management was optimistic about loan growth this year. Further support for expansion in the loan portfolio is expected to come from the recent 50bps Fed rate cut, which is expected to boost credit demand. Moreover, management says that they are focusing on retention so that the lower rates do not result in NYCB’s customers refinancing their mortgages and moving elsewhere. All of these factors are expected to drive loan growth this year. Management also mentioned in the conference call that they are in active talks to acquire another bank. I have not incorporated any upcoming merger in my estimates because the acquisition has not been finalized yet.

There are certain headwinds that can potentially restrain commercial real estate loan growth, including uncertainty related to the upcoming presidential elections and the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering the drivers and constraining factors, I’m expecting NYCB’s net loans to grow by 3.3% this year. This is lower than last year’s growth due to the headwinds. The following table presents my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Flattish Operating Expense Growth to Offer Support to the Bottom line

The management intends to keep operating expenses relatively stable this year through cost-control measures, as mentioned in the conference call. However, NYCB has recently increased its minimum wage which will put some pressure on operating expenses. Despite the outlook of higher salaries, management expects to improve its efficiency ratio this year, and eventually move toward a target of low 40s from the current level of 49.1%. I’m expecting total non-interest expenses to remain mostly flat in 2020 over 2019, leading to an efficiency ratio of 47.2%.

Earnings Set to Increase by 9%

The increase in NIM and loan portfolio size is expected to drive NYCB’s earnings this year. On the other hand, a slight increase in provisions charge is expected to constrain earnings growth. The only reason for the expected increase in provisions charge is the anticipated increase in net loans. NYCB’s asset quality is quite unlikely to deteriorate even with the new rent regulations because until now we have only seen signs of slowdown, not distress. The flat to positive growth in non-interest expenses also is expected to somewhat limit bottom line growth. In light of these factors, I’m expecting NYCB’s earnings to increase by 8.7% and earnings per share to increase by 10% to $0.85. The following table presents my income estimates.

Risks to my thesis of earnings growth include greater than expected economic slowdown due to COVID-19. Currently, I’m expecting the United States’ economy to grow at a rate of 1.6% in 2020. If the economy slows to a rate that's lower than my expectation, then loan growth, and consequently earnings, may miss my estimates. Moreover, in case management is successful in reaching an agreement with the bank they are targeting to acquire, then the loan growth could beat my estimate. As 60% of NYCB’s multi-family loan portfolio (44% of total loans) falls under rent regulation, the company also faces low levels of regulatory risk. I believe credit risk for NYCB is currently quite low.

Valuing at $13.60

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value NYCB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.01 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the historical average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $13.4 gives a target price of $13.6 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 15.8% from NYCB's March 5 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Based on the price upside I’m adopting a bullish rating on NYCB. Apart from the significant potential for capital appreciation shown above (base case in shaded column), NYCB also is offering a high dividend yield of 5.8%, assuming the company will continue to hold its quarterly dividend constant at $0.17 per share, as it has done since 2016. Combining the price upside and dividend yield gives total expected return of 22%, hence I believe it's a good investment. Investors should keep their own risk profiles in mind before considering investing in the stock, as currently COVID-19 has heightened risks for all equities, including NYCB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.