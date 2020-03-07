Spirit Airlines: Pricing In Too Much Risk

The airline will obtain a massive cushion from lower fuel costs with jet fuel down to $1.42 per gallon.

As the global coronavirus outbreak reduces travel, the domestic airline stocks are being hit hard. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is now an incredible bargain after taking a $20-plus tumble in the last couple of weeks. The market has far too much fear over an airline with a rock-solid position.

Earnings Machine

Spirit Airlines is down more than 50% on coronavirus fears, but investors need to dig into the actual financials to understand the limited risks here. The airline earned $5 per share last year and the targets are for growth to reach $6 in 2021.

The company has a diluted share count of 68.5 million shares, producing an earnings target somewhere in the range of $350 million to $400 million annually. The market seems to act as if Spirit Airlines is a money-losing operation that might not survive a temporary downturn in domestic air travel.

Quickly looking at the income statement, one sees Spirit has a revenue base of $3.8 billion heading into 2020. The key here is that expenses are made up of close to 25% assigned to both aircraft fuel and employee costs.

The airline can't generally offload the employee costs, but other expenses such as the aircraft fuel and landings fees will decline. The landing fees amounted to $256 million in costs last year and cutting flights will quickly reduce those costs.

The key is aircraft fuel that will automatically decline as jet fuel prices collapse. Any flight reductions will reduce more costs from this category where the airline spent nearly $1 billion last year.

Right now, jet fuel prices are down to $1.42 per gallon. Spirit forecast a $2.05 per gallon average cost in 2020. At an estimate of 545 million gallons used this year (up over 15% from 2019), the airline will save more than $340 million on expected fuel costs this year alone.

The combination of an earnings stream of $350 million this year and reduced fuel costs of $350 million provide Spirit Airlines with up to a $700 million cushion. The airline is highly unlikely to face a nearly 20% reduction to revenues this year. Even in such a scenario, Spirit could still breakeven on the year.

Plenty Of Liquidity

The airline ended 2019 with a $1.1 billion cash balance. Spirit Airlines had about $2.2 billion in debt and finance leases. The real issue and concern is the future payments on contractural obligations including the purchase of flight equipment.

For the year, the airline has $1.6 billion in contractual obligations and the amount dips below $900 million annually in 2021 and 2022. A small portion of the obligations are $222 million in debt with the majority of the issues being nearly $1 billion for new aircraft and other equipment.

The company has plenty of ways to finance these obligations via either rolling over debt or turning these aircraft purchases into leases.

Global Air Travel Won't Stop Growing

The global demand for air travel isn't going to end based on another virus. Both SARS in 2002 and MERS in 2012 didn't prevent the last 15 years from seeing substantial growth in global air traffic passenger demand. Only the financial crisis in 2009 placed a small dent on air travel growth.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) provided indication of small hit to Q1 revenues in the range of $200 million to $300 million with the revenue declines mostly offset by an ~15% savings on fuel costs. Analysts forecast the airline to generate more than $5.2 billion in Q1 revenues, assigning ~$1.75 billion to March revenue estimates.

The forecasts suggest the airline expects possibly a 15% hit to revenues in this month and only a minor blip for the quarter. Of course, escalating coronavirus cases in the U.S. and general panic in the market could cause a bigger hit to the March 5 forecast. Numbers are definitely subject to change.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Spirit Airlines appears far too beaten down here with stock down 50% from the recent highs just in mid-February. The airline will benefit from substantial cuts to fuel costs, placing the company in a position to survive the COVID-19 outbreak with hardly a dent to their profit picture.

Use the weakness to own this airline with plenty of cash to thrive when virus fears subdue. The stock is a bargain at below 5x normalized EPS estimates.

