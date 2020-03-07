The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report, February 2020: Entering Slightly Overpriced Territory

Author's note: This article was initially released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 10, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep."

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The one-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the one-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "deviation" refers to the deviation between the current premium/discount of the fund and its one-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100%, indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earnings coverage numbers as well. Note a coverage of "0.00%" indicates that earnings numbers were not provided by CEFConnect (usually for MLP funds).

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dev = deviation

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of Feb. 7, 2020.

1. Top 10 largest premia and top 10 widest discounts

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 largest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust Sector Equity 57.35% 7.36% 1.5 5% 19.58% 11.88% 27% 1.81% (DDF) Delaware Investments Dividend & Income U.S. Allocation 37.38% 7.18% 1.3 37% 9.98% 9.80% 29% 1.26% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Global Allocation 23.51% 9.08% -0.6 96% 17.27% -5.69% 32% 1.54% (MFV) MFS Special Value U.S. Allocation 23.23% 8.04% 2.6 27% 16.39% 16.01% 0% 1.41% (DNP) DNP Select Income Sector Equity 17.41% 6.04% -0.3 27% 25.89% -1.12% 23% 1.00% (ERH) Wells Fargo Util & High In U.S. Allocation 11.43% 6.29% 2.1 126% 17.65% 7.55% 15% 1.04% (ETB) Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Covered Call 9.36% 7.71% 1.5 12% 12.81% 3.03% 0% 1.11% (CGO) Calamos Global Total Return Global Allocation 8.21% 8.97% 0.6 10% 15.51% 1.57% 32% 1.75% (ZTR) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc Global Allocation 7.90% 11.48% 1.5 20% 21.72% 9.40% 27% 1.56% (RFI) Cohen & Steers Total Return Real Estate 6.75% 6.19% 1.6 32% 18.10% 4.63% 2% 0.89%

Top 10 widest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (OTCPK:FXBY) FOXBY CORP U.S. Equity -30.92% 0.43% 1.1 0% 9.18% 2.20% 0% 2.13% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fund Global Allocation -20.93% 11.34% n/a 44% n/a n/a 43% 0.83% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund Real Estate -16.64% 6.15% 3.2 28% 17.12% 3.46% 28% 1.83% (GDL) GDL Fund U.S. Allocation -16.14% 4.27% 0.6 -28% 3.08% 0.54% 39% 2.51% (TWN) Taiwan Fund Asia Equity -15.50% 3.25% -1.6 4% 33.69% -2.36% 0% 1.73% (ASA) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Sector Equity -15.32% 0.15% 0.3 -72% 37.47% 0.45% 0% 1.48% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund U.S. Allocation -15.23% 13.66% 0.0 17% -4.22% -0.07% 20% 1.23% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin U.S. Equity -15.20% 17.46% 0.7 -2% 9.16% 2.02% 0% 2.79% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Allocation -14.96% 7.51% 2.8 5% 12.32% 6.36% 0% 1.34% (GGZ) Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Tru Global Equity -14.61% 1.18% 0.8 -6% 3.34% 0.76% 19% 1.68%

Top 10 largest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loans 55.78% 15.97% 1.7 61% -14.25% 20.19% 45% 5.68% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loans 53.72% 17.31% 2.7 68% 4.82% 20.26% 30% 8.02% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund Emerging Market Income 51.89% 14.92% 1.5 50% 1.42% 13.38% 1% 1.79% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 33.78% 6.73% 1.8 80% 14.70% 10.22% 24% 0.94% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd Investment Grade 31.32% 7.96% 1.2 75% 16.00% 4.95% 25% 0.80% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 31.14% 4.07% -0.9 84% 17.21% -4.09% 47% 1.11% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Investment Grade 30.61% 7.97% -1.5 67% 10.20% -6.83% 68% 0.98% (MPV) Barings Participation Invs High Yield 26.25% 6.20% 1.8 23% 13.34% 6.83% 9% 2.33% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Multisector Income 21.87% 9.56% -0.9 73% 16.31% -6.32% 29% 0.91% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 21.04% 4.55% -0.6 90% 18.21% -1.62% 45% 1.13%

Top 10 widest discounts fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (VCIF) Vertical Capital Income Fund Senior Loans -12.72% 2.66% n/a 7% n/a n/a 2% 288.00% (NKG) Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc Single-state Munis -10.65% 3.46% 1.1 108% 12.10% 1.05% 36% 1.09% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Global Income -10.50% 7.60% 1.7 55% 8.50% 2.52% 33% 1.22% (NUO) Nuveen OH Quality Muni Inc Single-state Munis -10.44% 3.38% 0.1 101% 12.15% 0.18% 35% 1.07% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL â€“ Global Inc Opp Fund Global Income -10.30% 6.45% 2.6 101% 17.40% 4.21% 33% 1.35% (WIW) Western Asset Infl-Linked Opps & Inc Fd Investment Grade -10.30% 3.68% 3.1 98% 9.73% 2.76% 29% 0.71% (MPA) BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality Single-state Munis -10.06% 3.74% 2.4 111% 12.38% 1.85% 39% 0.99% (NBO) Neuberger NY Municipal New York Munis -10.02% 3.66% 1.9 100% 9.53% 1.87% 39% 1.66% (BFZ) BlackRock CA Municipal Income California Munis -9.96% 3.21% 2.8 109% 13.68% 1.94% 39% 1.06% (NUM) Nuveen MI Quality Muni Inc Single-state Munis -9.82% 3.69% 1.8 101% 10.55% 2.33% 37% 1.02%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (RGT) Royce Global ValueTrust Fund Global Equity 4.0 -10.62% 0.50% 16% 16.69% 4.28% 5% 1.53% (SOR) Source Capital U.S. Allocation 3.8 -10.20% 2.47% 22% 12.04% 3.03% 12% 0.91% (GLV) Clough Global Dividend and Income Global Allocation 3.7 -3.78% 10.26% 7% 9.77% 6.06% 41% 1.85% (VAM) Vivaldi Opportunities Fund U.S. Allocation 3.7 2.93% 9.82% 23% 8.45% 4.81% 34% 2.96% (HTY) JH Tax Advantaged Global Shareholder Yld Global Equity 3.7 -5.74% 8.85% 23% 9.37% 3.62% 0% 1.34% (CTR) ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR MLPs 3.5 -8.98% 10.60% -8% -7.82% 2.81% 34% 1.75% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund Real Estate 3.2 -16.64% 6.15% 28% 17.12% 3.46% 28% 1.83% (SRF) CushingÂ® Energy Income Fund Sector Equity 3.1 -9.87% 7.97% -6% -20.84% 5.82% 21% 2.95% (BGY) BlackRock Enhanced Intl Div Trust Covered Call 3.0 -8.26% 6.89% 54% 13.52% 2.55% 0% 1.01% (BGR) BlackRock Energy and Resources Sector Equity 3.0 -0.78% 8.24% 36% -6.68% 7.80% 0% 1.26%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (CHN) China Fund Asia Equity -2.6 -13.19% 0.64% 4% 12.73% -2.35% 1% 1.41% (SPPP) Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Commodities -2.3 -7.23% 0.00% n/a 56.13% -3.22% 0% 1.02% (CAF) Morgan Stanley China A Share Asia Equity -2.0 -14.06% 0.51% 0% 9.01% -2.86% 0% 1.73% (IFN) The India Fund Inc Asia Equity -1.7 -11.16% 11.15% -1% 11.11% -0.99% 0% 1.32% (FGB) First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp Sector Equity -1.6 -0.95% 8.75% 38% 14.76% -4.60% 22% 1.58% (TWN) Taiwan Fund Asia Equity -1.6 -15.50% 3.25% 4% 33.69% -2.36% 0% 1.73% (RQI) Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty Real Estate -1.4 -7.91% 6.88% 31% 21.80% -5.37% 22% 1.33% (IID) Voya International High Div Eq Inc Fd Global Equity -1.3 -9.70% 6.74% 60% 6.15% -4.35% 0% 1.25% (ETV) Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp Covered Call -1.2 2.17% 8.78% 7% 14.40% -2.49% 0% 1.09% (DIAX) Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Covered Call -1.1 -2.88% 6.60% 8% 8.39% -1.51% 0% 0.92%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (EVN) Eaton Vance Municipal Income National Munis 3.4 -4.42% 4.21% 94% 14.20% 3.69% 37% 1.19% (NYSE:BTZ) BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Investment Grade 3.4 -2.85% 6.77% 76% 17.77% 6.67% 26% 0.88% (BZM) BlackRock MD Municipal Bond Single-state Munis 3.3 10.48% 2.73% 99% 10.95% 14.13% 37% 1.89% (MHF) Western Asset Municipal High Income National Munis 3.2 -3.27% 3.70% 101% 9.53% 2.30% 0% 0.68% (BHK) BlackRock Core Bond Investment Grade 3.2 -3.78% 5.34% 79% 20.26% 2.57% 24% 0.77% (WIW) Western Asset Infl-Linked Opps & Inc Fd Investment Grade 3.1 -10.30% 3.68% 98% 9.73% 2.76% 29% 0.71% (VMM) Delaware Inv MN Muni Income II Single-state Munis 3.0 -9.63% 3.31% 102% 10.11% 2.67% 30% 0.85% (JFR) Nuveen Floating Rate Income Senior Loans 3.0 -6.08% 7.17% 94% 7.45% 4.59% 38% 1.36% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Multisector Income 3.0 0.76% 11.15% 41% 12.96% 5.91% 27% 1.84% PPR Voya Prime Rate Trust Senior Loans 2.9 -4.59% 5.42% 111% 5.87% 7.01% 28% 1.62%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (JHY) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund High Yield -2.2 -0.90% 1.98% 229% 4.93% -2.53% 28% 1.13% (NCB) Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 California Munis -1.8 -4.00% 2.94% 122% 11.08% -3.52% 9% 0.76% (PMX) PIMCO Municipal Income III National Munis -1.8 7.16% 4.42% 109% 17.76% -4.07% 44% 1.19% (PNF) PIMCO NY Municipal Income New York Munis -1.6 8.03% 3.73% 108% 17.20% -5.12% 44% 1.30% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Investment Grade -1.5 30.61% 7.97% 67% 10.20% -6.83% 68% 0.98% (MTT) Western Asset Muni Defin Opp Tr Inc National Munis -1.3 -0.47% 3.31% 92% 9.78% -2.30% 0% 0.70% (PZC) PIMCO CA Municipal Income III California Munis -1.3 7.65% 4.03% 101% 16.72% -3.10% 56% 1.25% (NUW) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund National Munis -1.1 -3.32% 2.81% 114% 11.61% -2.88% 7% 0.65% (BSL) Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Trm Senior Loans -1.0 -2.01% 7.44% 112% 7.06% -1.44% 34% 1.77% (BBF) BlackRock Municipal Income Investment National Munis -0.9 -3.75% 4.33% 110% 12.78% -2.03% 38% 1.17%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (IIF) Morgan Stanley India Investment Asia Equity 21.78% -14.26% -0.7 -25% 11.55% -1.22% 0% 1.30% (CEN) Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd MLPs 20.23% 4.05% 1.7 -14% -12.90% 2.91% 34% 1.89% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. Equity 19.17% 5.75% -0.5 7% 19.88% -1.04% 0% 1.14% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return Fund U.S. Equity 19.11% 6.22% -0.5 7% 19.77% -1.25% 10% 1.18% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin U.S. Equity 17.46% -15.20% 0.7 -2% 9.16% 2.02% 0% 2.79% (DSE) Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg MLPs 17.19% -4.11% 0.2 -10% -23.00% 0.92% 44% 2.13% (FMO) Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure MLPs 17.07% -6.76% -0.2 0% -16.48% -0.34% 44% 1.69% (NTG) Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund MLPs 16.36% -4.78% 0.2 30% -17.26% 0.37% 43% 1.67% (GER) Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund MLPs 16.33% -5.76% 0.5 -7% -21.92% 1.28% 42% 1.75% (TYG) Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. MLPs 15.19% -3.35% -0.3 31% -16.54% -0.65% 42% 1.73%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loans 17.31% 53.72% 2.7 68% 4.82% 20.26% 30% 8.02% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loans 15.97% 55.78% 1.7 61% -14.25% 20.19% 45% 5.68% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund Emerging Market Income 14.92% 51.89% 1.5 50% 1.42% 13.38% 1% 1.79% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income Fund Emerging Market Income 14.62% 20.76% 2.5 57% 1.58% 6.60% 34% 1.87% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Senior Loans 14.39% -5.40% 2.3 43% 7.95% 3.52% 39% 1.34% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opp Fund High Yield 12.76% -3.13% 0.6 37% 9.80% 1.26% 24% 1.92% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loans 12.38% 13.92% 1.6 76% -13.63% 14.64% 0% 7.37% (ACP) Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Senior Loans 12.17% -4.57% -0.1 65% 7.65% -0.18% 31% 2.27% (RSF) RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp High Yield 11.82% -8.36% n/a n/a n/a n/a 24% 5.37% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund Multisector Income 11.64% 9.73% -0.8 42% 8.18% -2.07% 0% 1.15%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it's probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased toward the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases toward funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dev Lev BE (IIF) Morgan Stanley India Investment Asia Equity -14.26% 21.78% -0.7 -25% 11.55% -3.11 -1.22% 0% 1.30% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin U.S. Equity -15.20% 17.46% 0.7 -2% 9.16% -2.65 2.02% 0% 2.79% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fund Global Allocation -20.93% 11.34% n/a 44% n/a -2.37 n/a 43% 0.83% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund U.S. Allocation -15.23% 13.66% 0.0 17% -4.22% -2.08 -0.07% 20% 1.23% (TDF) Templeton Dragon Asia Equity -12.10% 14.83% -0.7 3% 12.69% -1.79 -0.72% 0% 1.33% (SZC) CushingÂ® Renaissance Fund Sector Equity -10.54% 12.90% 0.1 22% -9.81% -1.36 0.27% 13% 2.39% (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -13.92% 9.46% 1.7 31% -14.78% -1.32 1.38% 30% 1.57% (IFN) The India Fund Inc Asia Equity -11.16% 11.15% -1.7 -1% 11.11% -1.24 -0.99% 0% 1.32% (KMF) Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund MLPs -13.64% 8.95% -0.1 90% -4.85% -1.22 -0.08% 33% 2.10% (FMO) Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure MLPs -6.76% 17.07% -0.2 0% -16.48% -1.15 -0.34% 44% 1.69%

Top 10 best D x Y fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dev Lev BE (RSF) RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp High Yield -8.36% 11.82% n/a n/a n/a -0.99 n/a 24% 5.37% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Global Income -10.50% 7.60% 1.7 55% 8.50% -0.80 2.52% 33% 1.22% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Senior Loans -5.40% 14.39% 2.3 43% 7.95% -0.78 3.52% 39% 1.34% (GHY) PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. High Yield -9.06% 8.28% 2.2 73% 12.22% -0.75 3.07% 28% 1.28% (VTA) Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp Senior Loans -9.55% 7.82% 1.4 74% 8.97% -0.75 1.94% 36% 1.96% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loans -9.34% 7.93% 1.9 110% 3.41% -0.74 2.40% 28% 1.85% (AFT) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Senior Loans -9.28% 7.50% 2.2 109% 9.00% -0.70 2.18% 35% 2.26% (AVK) Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Convertibles -7.82% 8.86% 2.2 34% 13.72% -0.69 2.66% 39% 1.57% (IVH) Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund High Yield -7.98% 8.62% 1.6 102% 9.03% -0.69 2.09% 31% 1.56% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd Senior Loans -9.22% 7.36% -0.3 99% 3.12% -0.68 -0.95% 33% 1.63%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dev Lev BE (IIF) Morgan Stanley India Investment Asia Equity -14.26% 21.78% -0.7 -25% 11.55% 2.14 -1.22% 0% 1.30% (IFN) The India Fund Inc Asia Equity -11.16% 11.15% -1.7 -1% 11.11% 2.14 -0.99% 0% 1.32% (TDF) Templeton Dragon Asia Equity -12.10% 14.83% -0.7 3% 12.69% 1.27 -0.72% 0% 1.33% (IRR) Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fd Covered Call -10.12% 8.06% -1.0 9% -4.82% 0.83 -8.80% 0% 1.29% (IID) Voya International High Div Eq Inc Fd Global Equity -9.70% 6.74% -1.3 60% 6.15% 0.82 -4.35% 0% 1.25% (TWN) Taiwan Fund Asia Equity -15.50% 3.25% -1.6 4% 33.69% 0.79 -2.36% 0% 1.73% (RQI) Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty Real Estate -7.91% 6.88% -1.4 31% 21.80% 0.77 -5.37% 22% 1.33% (IGD) Voya Global Equity Dividend&Prm Opp Fd Covered Call -10.60% 7.69% -0.9 48% 8.57% 0.72 -2.28% 0% 1.20% (HQL) Tekla Life Sciences Investors Sector Equity -9.88% 7.50% -0.8 -3% 5.86% 0.58 -0.88% 0% 1.29% (HQH) Tekla Healthcare Investors Sector Equity -10.63% 7.75% -0.6 -1% 5.74% 0.50 -0.43% 0% 1.12%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dev Lev BE (VLT) Invesco High Income II High Yield -8.19% 8.02% -0.8 76% 9.80% 0.51 -0.80% 32% 1.23% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd Senior Loans -9.22% 7.36% -0.3 99% 3.12% 0.23 -0.95% 33% 1.63% (NCB) Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 California Munis -4.00% 2.94% -1.8 122% 11.08% 0.22 -3.52% 9% 0.76% (BBF) BlackRock Municipal Income Investment National Munis -3.75% 4.33% -0.9 110% 12.78% 0.15 -2.03% 38% 1.17% (BSL) Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Trm Senior Loans -2.01% 7.44% -1.0 112% 7.06% 0.15 -1.44% 34% 1.77% (MVF) BlackRock Munivest National Munis -5.51% 4.29% -0.5 106% 13.14% 0.13 -0.70% 35% 0.87% (JLS) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term High Yield -2.26% 6.01% -0.9 56% 5.74% 0.13 -1.08% 54% 1.63% (NUW) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund National Munis -3.32% 2.81% -1.1 114% 11.61% 0.10 -2.88% 7% 0.65% (MHI) Pioneer Municipal High Income National Munis -6.18% 4.37% -0.3 105% 11.31% 0.09 -0.48% 29% 1.03% (DSM) BNY Mellon Strategic Muni Bond National Munis -3.63% 4.42% -0.5 105% 11.70% 0.09 -1.53% 34% 1.12%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -2.72%, a 103 bps increase from -3.75% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts narrowed by 129 bps to -4.30%, while fixed income CEF discounts narrowed by 98 bps to -3.11%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.62%, down 12 bps from 6.74% the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.23% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 5.78% yield.

The average one-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +1.15, a large increase from +0.77 a month prior. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of +0.87, while fixed income CEFs have the same average z-score of +1.29.

7. D x Y x Z performance tracker

How useful are the D x Y x Z top lists? Aside from using them primarily for our three monthly picks (which also involves some subjective judgement), we also can evaluate the raw predictive power of this metric by comparing the 3 or 6-month total return values of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 or 6 months ago respectively. The links to the past reports from 3 and 6 months are below:

Here're the results for the equity CEFs. Remember that these lists are the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 and 6 months ago, respectively.

The data below shows that the average of the top 10 D x Y x Z outperformed the average at 3 months but underperformed at 6 months.

The top 10 D x Y x Z outperformed the average of fixed income CEFs at both 3 months and 6 months.

Commentary

The Wuhan coronavirus dominated the airwaves in January, and the uncertainty surrounding the infectiousness and lethality of the disease helped propel safe-haven long-term treasuries (TLT) to a +7.69% gain, with investment grade corporates (LQD) second at +2.45%. U.S. stocks (SPY) closed marginally lower at -0.04%, junk bonds (JNK) fell -0.46% while a basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) gained +0.33%. However, the worst hit were international stocks (ACWX) which fell by -3.42%.

The VIX (the "fear gauge") briefly touched 20 at the end of January, a near four-month high, although it has moved solidly lower at the time of writing.

Last week, CNN Money's "Fear & Greed Index" (note: not political) registered a "fear" reading of 44. But it's now back to "greed" with a rating of 57.

CEFs were surprisingly resilient in the face of this uncertainty. Yes, we would have expected fixed income CEFs to be major beneficiaries of the rally in long-term treasuries, but both fixed income and equity CEF discounts contracted! This is contrary to the conventional wisdom that CEF discounts should widen during periods of uncertainty.

As mentioned above, the average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -2.72%, a whopping 103 bps increase from the previous month. This is the highest (narrowest) monthly closing average discount for CEFs since we started the Chemist's Monthly Closed-End Fund Report series in September 2016 (nearly 3.5 years!).

Still, on a market price basis equity CEFs fell by -0.69% by market price in January, meaning that the contraction of equity CEF discounts wasn't enough to overcome the -1.17% fall in NAV. On the other hand, fixed income CEFs gained +1.53% by NAV, which when combined with the contraction in discounts, led to the production of a +2.16% market price performance in January (above data from Lipper Insight). The fixed income allocation was one reason why our Tactical Income-100 and Income Generator portfolios did so well last month, returning +1.98% and +2.11% respectively, against a marginally down S&P 500. Remember, risk matters! (For further reading, see "How Our Income Generator Portfolio Matched The S&P 500 With Half The Risk".)

Why are CEF discounts so narrow? I have some thoughts on this which I'll share in another piece soon.

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I'm encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For February 2020, my top three picks are:

Taiwan Fund (TWN): 3.25% yield, -15.50% discount, -1.6 z-score, -2.36% deviation, 0% leverage, 1.63% baseline expense, 4% coverage.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI): 6.88% yield, -7.91% discount, -1.4 z-score, -5.37% deviation, 22% leverage, 1.33% baseline expense, 31% coverage.

(RQI): 6.88% yield, -7.91% discount, -1.4 z-score, -5.37% deviation, 22% leverage, 1.33% baseline expense, 31% coverage. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF): 6.86% yield, -4.50% discount, -0.6 z-score, -1.25% deviation, 26% leverage, 1.39% baseline expense, 33% coverage.

These were picked out of the top D x Y x Z lists.

The first pick, Allianz Global Investors's Taiwan Fund (TWN), is ranked 6th on the D x Y x Z equity list. This unleveraged Taiwan-focused fund has outperformed its benchmark ETF, the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT), which is impressive given that it had to overcome higher fees to do so.

The fund pays an annual distribution which for the last year annualized to 3.25%. I know this isn't very exciting for most income investors, but the main draw for me was the valuation. The current discount of -13.45% is lower than where the fund usually trades at (see five-year premium/discount chart below), which could be attributed to the current coronavirus situation afflicting China and nearby regions. However, if the situation could be brought under control, we could see a rebound in the NAV as well as premium/discount valuation of TWN. Taiwan has recently barred entry to mainland Chinese, Hong Kong as well as Macau residents, in the hope of preventing escalation of viral cases.

These are the top holdings of TWN:

Note: As this is a country-specific fund, and which doesn't pay much in the way of income, it's more of a speculative pick.

The second pick, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), needs no introduction. This top-quality real estate fund is ranked seventh on the D x Y x Z equity list. As mentioned above, the valuation of the fund is currently being depressed by the ongoing rights offering. What this also means however is that the discount shown (-7.91%) right now is probably overstated as the impending dilution from the offering is going to hit the NAV. Still, the valuation is attractive and I expect the discount to recover once the offering is over. We own RQI in our Income Generator portfolio.

The third pick, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), is another fund that appears to be depressed by a corporate action, this time a recently completed merger with Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (INB). This fund was ranked 16th in the equity D x Y x Z list. As a -4.50% discount, this fund isn't a tremendous bargain, but compared to many other utilities CEFs it is very cheap. When the market realizes this, the discount may quickly recover. We also own UTF in our Income Generator portfolio.

Yes, all three are picks are equity funds this month! Nothing in the fixed income top lists looked particularly appealing right now with much chance of mean reversion over the next couple of months, which is the time-frame of these monthly picks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.