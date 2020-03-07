Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/4/20

Includes: AGO, BCO, EHI, EXTN, NGM, NHS, PHD, PPR, TELL
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/4/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);
  • Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), and;
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Exterran (EXTN);
  • Brink's (BCO);
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO), and;
  • Tellurian (TELL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Workday (WDAY);
  • Snap (SNAP);
  • SBA Communications (SBAC);
  • NeoGenomics (NEO);
  • Microsoft (MSFT);
  • Datadog (DDOG), and;
  • Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Varonis Systems (VRNS);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), and;
  • Alector (ALEC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Chai Trust Co

BO

Exterran

EXTN

B

$9,934,970

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$8,264,796

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$5,759,954

4

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$2,258,849

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$2,176,420

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

NHS

B

$1,633,697

7

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,486,440

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$1,203,360

9

Pertz Douglas A

CEO,DIR

Brink's

BCO

B

$1,199,750

10

Investcorp Bdc Holdings

BO

Investcorp Credit Management BDC

ICMB

JB*,B

$1,182,962

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Duffield David A

DIR,BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,010,080

2

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector

ALEC

JS*

$48,729,280

3

Nadella Satya

CEO,DIR

Microsoft

MSFT

AS

$47,200,996

4

Souki Charif

DIR,BO

Tellurian

TELL

S,JS*

$27,496,150

5

Spiegel Evan

CEO,DIR,BO

Snap

SNAP

S

$20,736,388

6

Jones Steven C

DIR

NeoGenomics

NEO

S

$8,554,252

7

Le Quoc Alexis

PR,CTO,DIR

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$8,531,435

8

Horing Jeff

DIR

Alteryx

AYX

S

$7,141,030

9

Stoops Jeffrey

CEO,PR,DIR

SBA Communications

SBAC

S

$6,903,307

10

Melamed Guy

CFO,COO

Varonis Systems

VRNS

JS*,AS

$4,556,785

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.