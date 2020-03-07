Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/4/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/4/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS);

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), and;

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Exterran (EXTN);

Brink's (BCO);

Assured Guaranty (AGO), and;

Tellurian (TELL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Workday (WDAY);

Snap (SNAP);

SBA Communications (SBAC);

NeoGenomics (NEO);

Microsoft (MSFT);

Datadog (DDOG), and;

Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Varonis Systems (VRNS);

International Flavors (IFF);

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), and;

Alector (ALEC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Chai Trust Co BO Exterran EXTN B $9,934,970 2 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $8,264,796 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Western Asset Global High Income Fund EHI B $5,759,954 4 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $2,258,849 5 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,176,420 6 Saba Capital Mgt BO Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund NHS B $1,633,697 7 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,486,440 8 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $1,203,360 9 Pertz Douglas A CEO,DIR Brink's BCO B $1,199,750 10 Investcorp Bdc Holdings BO Investcorp Credit Management BDC ICMB JB*,B $1,182,962

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Duffield David A DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $50,010,080 2 Orbimed Advisors BO Alector ALEC JS* $48,729,280 3 Nadella Satya CEO,DIR Microsoft MSFT AS $47,200,996 4 Souki Charif DIR,BO Tellurian TELL S,JS* $27,496,150 5 Spiegel Evan CEO,DIR,BO Snap SNAP S $20,736,388 6 Jones Steven C DIR NeoGenomics NEO S $8,554,252 7 Le Quoc Alexis PR,CTO,DIR Datadog DDOG AS $8,531,435 8 Horing Jeff DIR Alteryx AYX S $7,141,030 9 Stoops Jeffrey CEO,PR,DIR SBA Communications SBAC S $6,903,307 10 Melamed Guy CFO,COO Varonis Systems VRNS JS*,AS $4,556,785

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

