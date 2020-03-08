Sunstone Hotel: High Uncertainty In 2020 And Visibility Limited

Investment Thesis

Sunstone Hotel (SHO) finished its Q4 2019 with modest growth in its revenue per available room and average daily rate growth. Despite the company’s quality portfolio of hotel properties located in the coastal markets of the U.S., its revenue will be impacted negatively due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Fortunately, Sunstone Hotel has a solid balance sheet that should allow it to weather this storm and even be opportunistic to acquire hotel assets. Sunstone Hotel pays a 7.1%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver double-digit return. However, uncertainty remains very high at this moment and we think this is a stock that is only suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Financial Highlights

Sunstone Hotel posted an okay quarter in Q4 2019 with modest growth. In its comparable portfolio, its average daily rate increased by 0.2% to $230.83. Similarly, its revenue per available room increased to $190.43 in Q4 2019 from $188.83 in Q4 2018. This was a growth rate of 0.8% year over year. Sunstone Hotel’s occupancy rate increased by 50 basis points to 82.5% in Q4 2019.

Comparable Portfolio Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change Average Daily Rate $230.83 $230.28 0.2% RevPAR $190.43 $188.83 0.8% Occupancy Rate 82.5% 82.0% 50 bps

Source: Created by author

Earnings and Growth Analysis

The outbreak of coronavirus will impact Sunstone Hotel’s revenue

The outbreak of coronavirus has the potential to develop into a global pandemic. As a result, the hotel industry is now facing very strong headwind as businesses and individuals reduce travel activities. We expect Sunstone Hotel’s occupancy ratio and ADR to take a hit in this environment especially because its hotels are located in major international gateways or tourist destinations such as San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, New York, Florida, etc. If this virus can be quickly contained before the end of April, we think the impact will be limited to only the first half of 2020. However, if this virus cannot be contained quickly and continues to spread throughout the world beyond April, it is likely that many travelers will cancel their travel plans for the summer. This will cause a huge negative impact on Sunstone Hotel’s NOI in 2020 as summer is the busiest season for the hotel industry.

Superior balance sheet will allow it to be opportunistic in the time of stress

Sunstone Hotel has substantially improved its balance sheet in this economic cycle. The company has sold over $1 billion of non-core hotel assets while only acquiring one hotel for $175 million in the past 5 years. This was the primary reason behind its much-improved balance sheet. For reader’s information, its leverage (net debt & preferred equity to EBITDA ratio) was nearly 8x back in 2011. This ratio has improved to less than 1.5x last year. As the chart below shows, this leverage is one of the lowest among its peers whose average leverage is 3.9x. This means that Sunstone Hotel has the capacity to acquire quality hotels during the time of distress (e.g. if the coronavirus outbreak continues beyond April 2020). In fact, Sunstone Hotel has the capacity to acquire nearly $600 million of quality hotel assets if management is willing to increase its leverage to 3x.

Source: Investor Presentation

Internal investments are mostly completed

In the past few years, Sunstone Hotel has invested in value creation initiatives (e.g. renovation, adding more space, etc.). These projects are mostly completed. Management did not indicate that there will be additional projects in 2020. Given its relatively small portfolio of properties than its peers, this is understandable (only about 20 properties). Management indicated in the conference call that the best use of its cash may be to repurchase its stock, especially given the low share price lately. The company has recently increased the size of its share repurchase program from $300 million (purchased $54 million already) to $500 million.

Valuation Analysis

Sunstone Hotel expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $0.95 to $1.05 per share in 2020. This is a decline of about 6.3%-15% year over year. We noted that its peers usually have a P/AFFO in the range of 10x-12x. Given its better-quality portfolio, we will use a P/AFFO ratio of 12x and the midpoint of its guidance to calculate our target price. Based on these information, we derive our target price of $12 per share. This represents a return of 14.7%.

A 7.1%-yielding dividend

Unlike many other hotel REITs, Sunstone Hotel pays a regular quarterly dividend as well as a catch-up dividend in the fourth quarter depending on its cash position for the year (see chart below). The company typically pays a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share in each of the first three quarters of the year and pays a catch-up dividend in Q4. In Q4 2019, its catch-up dividend was $0.54 per share. Based on the total dividend of $0.69 per share in 2019, its trailing 12-month dividend yield is now 7.1%.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

An economic recession

The hotel industry is cyclical and the prosperity depends on the strength of the economy. In an economic recession, travel activities may be limited. In addition, a global pandemic such as the outbreak of coronavirus can also cause a significant decline for travel activities.

Risk of elevated supply

Barrier to entry is low for hotels in major markets as cities encourage new hotel supply to promote tourism and increase taxable income. In its latest conference call, management mentioned that supplies in several of its markets are still quite elevated. Management specifically mentioned that they are experiencing another year of elevated supply in New York (3% of its EBITDA). This will likely limit its occupancy ratio and RevPAR growth in this market in the near term. Fortunately, they are seeing improvements in previously elevated supply markets such as Boston, Chicago, and Washing D.C.

Investor Takeaway

Sunstone Hotel is a well-managed hotel REIT with an excellent balance sheet that should allow it to be opportunistic especially in an economic downturn. While we see a solid return for investors, uncertainty is very high due to the cyclical nature of the hotel industry and the outbreak of coronavirus. Therefore, we think this stock is only suitable for investors with a high risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.