Selecta Biosciences: An Innovative Immunomodulatory Player For 2020

Today, we will see why Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is an attractive pick in March 2020.

Company overview

Selecta Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on overcoming immunogenicity associated with biologic therapies. The company is deploying its proprietary platform, ImmTOR (Selective Immune Tolerance Technology) to promote selective tolerance of biologic therapies. This, in turn, will improve the efficacy and safety of these therapies. The company's lead product, SEL-212, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. The company is also studying the potential of ImmTOR in overcoming challenges associated with redosing of AVV (adeno-associated viral vectors) gene therapy.

How ImmTOR technology works?

Selecta's immune tolerance platform, ImmTOR, is expected to allow biologic therapies to work as intended by mitigating the Nab (Neutralizing antibody) formation.

Some biologic therapies are intercepted by immune cells called dendritic cells. They sample antigens and send immunogenic messages to other immune cells called T-cells. The T-cells, in turn, trigger B-cells to produce ADAs (anti-drug antibodies) against the biologic therapies. Nabs can not only negate the biologic drug's efficacy, but also cause severe immune reactions. This is a challenge for existing biologics as well as those currently in the clinic.

ImmTOR technology comprises biodegradable nanoparticles that encapsulate an immunomodulator, which can induce a tolerogenic immune response. When dosed in combination with biologic therapy, the immunomodulator works to make the immune system accept or tolerate the biologic therapy. In this case, dendritic cells trigger regulatory T-cells which in turn inform B-cells not to produce ADAs. The T-cells also pass the message throughout the body.

The ImmTOR technology has demonstrated the ability to work with a range of biologics. However, unlike broad immunosuppressants, it does not make the individual susceptible to other infections.

SEL-212 can change the treatment paradigm in chronic refractory gout indication

Selecta Biosciences' lead asset, SEL-212, is currently targeting a market opportunity exceeding $1.0 billion in the chronic refractory gout segment. SEL-212 is a combination of ImmTOR and the company's proprietary pegylated uricase, pegadricase.

Currently, approximately 160,000 people in the U.S. suffer from chronic refractory gout, a painful and severe form of inflammatory arthritis. However, almost 92% of patients develop an immunogenic response to treatment which prevents normalization of serum uric acid levels over a six-month therapy cycle.

Hence, there is a significant unmet need for a more effective therapy which will reduce serum uric acid levels in patients over the six-month therapy cycle. The therapy also needs to eliminate tophi or crystals of sodium urate monohydrate or uric acid which builds up around joints. Patients also require a treatment option that can reduce gout flares and also provide the convenience of monthly dosing. Such therapy can avoid physicians putting these gout patients on off-label immunosuppressants.

SEL-212 is expected to address these shortcomings in the current treatment paradigm for refractory chronic gout. The investigational therapy has demonstrated robust efficacy in terms of reduction in SUA (serum uric acid) and subsequently in tissue urate burden at 20 weeks in Phase 2 dose-ranging study.

In the phase 2 trial, SEL-212 also demonstrated a reduction in the frequency and severity of flares in chronic refractory gout patients. Besides, the therapy demonstrated manageable safety and favorable tolerability profile in Phase 2 trials.

Selecta Biosciences is now comparing SEL-212 with Horizon Pharma's (HZNP) Krystexxa in the six-month head-to-head clinical trial, COMPARE. In December 2019, the company announced the completion of enrollment in this trial. Top-line data is now anticipated in mid-2020. The company also plans to secure guidance from the FDA related to the Phase 3 clinical development plan for SEL-212 in chronic refractory gout indication.

Selecta Biosciences expects to commence a clinical trial of ImmTOR in gene therapy in 2020

The AAV gene therapy involves creating viral vectors for treating diseases. However, the immune system forms Nabs after the AAV vector administration. This limits the physician's ability to redose patients who may need one or more additional doses to achieve or sustain efficacy. Hence, immunogenicity towards AVV is a major challenge in gene therapy.

Selecta Biosciences has managed to demonstrate AAV-specific immune tolerance with ImmTOR in preclinical studies. This, in turn, can allow the redosing of AAV gene therapy.

Selecta has collaborated with AskBio to evaluate ImmTOR technology for AVV gene therapy. The lead indication is MMA (Methylmalonic Acidemia). The company has also licensed ImmTOR technology to AskBio for a clinical program in Pompe disease indication. In return, the company stands to earn upfront and milestone payments of over $240 million. Selecta Biosciences has also licensed ImmTOR technology to Spark therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) for hemophilia A research program.

Investors should consider these risks

The growth prospects of Selecta Biosciences are closely tied to the success of the COMPARE study. This exposes the company to significant business concentration risks. The company's lead asset, SEL-212, is yet to be dosed in Phase 3 of clinical development. The company is hence exposed to a high degree of R&D failure risk. Finally, Selecta is loss-making and continues to be so for many more years. This can depress valuations.

At the end of September 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $35.9 million on its balance sheet. It claimed that these funds could sustain its operations by the end of March 2020. On December 19, the company announced a private placement of securities for gross proceeds of $70 million. Assuming a similar cash burn rate to that estimated by the company, Selecta can now sustain its operations until the end of the first quarter of 2021. Thereafter, the company would require to opt for dilutive or non-dilutive financing.

What price is right for the stock?

According to FinViz, the 12-month consensus target price of Selecta Biosciences is $9.17. On February 21, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Eliana Merle reiterated the Overweight rating and target price of $10 for the company. The analyst attributes much of the upside to a favorable outcome from the COMPARE study. She is also optimistic about gene therapy which is expected to enter the clinic in 2020.

On February 18, Mizuho analyst Difei Yang reiterated the "Buy" rating and increased the target price from $4 to $7. The analyst has increased his estimates for the probability of success for SEL-212 based on favorable Phase 2 data, announced in December 2019. He also pointed out that the recently completed $70 million private placement has helped resolve the financing overhang for investors. Finally, he is also optimistic about the potential of ImmTOR technology in advancing the AAV gene therapy. On January 21, William Blair also initiated coverage of Selecta Biosciences with an Outperform rating.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $9.17 is a fair representation of the true growth potential of the stock. The company is clinical-stage, with only single late-stage assets and one promising pre-clinical asset. Hence, it is definitely not a suitable pick for the average-risk retail investor. However, Selecta Biosciences can prove to be an attractive pick for aggressive biotech retail investors with an investment horizon of at least a year.

