Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/5/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/5/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Tivity Health (TVTY);

Synalloy (SYNL);

Six Flags Ent (SIX);

Newell Brands (NWL); and

Cheniere Energy (LNG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Planet Fitness (PLNT);

PBF Energy (PBF);

Am Homes 4 Rent (AMH); and;

Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Thermo Fisher (TMO);

SBA Comms (SBAC);

PayPal (PYPL);

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);

BlackLine (BL); and

Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Upwork (UPWK);

RealPage (RP);

Extra Space Storage (EXR); and

Beyond Meat (BYND).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hughes B Wayne Et Al DIR Am Homes 4 Rent AMH B $30,501,990 2 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $9,970,139 3 Ruchim Arik W DIR Six Flags Ent SIX B $6,594,955 4 Icahn Brett DIR Newell Brands NWL B $5,124,190 5 Privet Fund Mgt BO Synalloy SYNL B $4,119,297 6 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $2,664,709 7 Tully Daniel DIR Tivity Health TVTY B $1,959,770 8 Rondeau Christopher CEO, DIR Planet Fitness PLNT B $1,681,000 9 Layton Thomas CB, DIR Upwork UPWK B $1,010,960 10 Fusco Jack A CEO, DIR Cheniere Energy LNG B $994,099

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Orbimed Advisors DIR Inspire Medical Systems INSP S $42,122,500 2 Rowan Marc J MD, DIR, BO Apollo Global APO S $18,484,502 3 Hunt Thomas P VP,GC SBA Comms SBAC S $17,029,488 4 Spanicciati Mario DIR BlackLine BL S $15,315,147 5 Winn Stephen T CB, CEO, BO RealPage RP AS $12,569,450 6 Thompson Donald DIR Beyond Meat BYND S $8,997,383 7 Bagwell Kurt L PR SBA Comms SBAC S $8,731,937 8 Woolley Kenneth M DIR Extra Space Storage EXR S $8,610,744 9 Lagarde Michel VP Thermo Fisher TMO AS $7,660,200 10 Karczmer Aaron VP PayPal PYPL AS $5,798,318

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.