Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/5/20

Includes: AMH, IFF, LNG, NWL, PBF, PLNT, SIX, SYNL
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/5/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tivity Health (TVTY);
  • Synalloy (SYNL);
  • Six Flags Ent (SIX);
  • Newell Brands (NWL); and
  • Cheniere Energy (LNG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Planet Fitness (PLNT);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Am Homes 4 Rent (AMH); and;
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Thermo Fisher (TMO);
  • SBA Comms (SBAC);
  • PayPal (PYPL);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
  • BlackLine (BL); and
  • Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Upwork (UPWK);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Extra Space Storage (EXR); and
  • Beyond Meat (BYND).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hughes B Wayne Et Al

DIR

Am Homes 4 Rent

AMH

B

$30,501,990

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$9,970,139

3

Ruchim Arik W

DIR

Six Flags Ent

SIX

B

$6,594,955

4

Icahn Brett

DIR

Newell Brands

NWL

B

$5,124,190

5

Privet Fund Mgt

BO

Synalloy

SYNL

B

$4,119,297

6

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$2,664,709

7

Tully Daniel

DIR

Tivity Health

TVTY

B

$1,959,770

8

Rondeau Christopher

CEO, DIR

Planet Fitness

PLNT

B

$1,681,000

9

Layton Thomas

CB, DIR

Upwork

UPWK

B

$1,010,960

10

Fusco Jack A

CEO, DIR

Cheniere Energy

LNG

B

$994,099

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Orbimed Advisors

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

S

$42,122,500

2

Rowan Marc J

MD, DIR, BO

Apollo Global

APO

S

$18,484,502

3

Hunt Thomas P

VP,GC

SBA Comms

SBAC

S

$17,029,488

4

Spanicciati Mario

DIR

BlackLine

BL

S

$15,315,147

5

Winn Stephen T

CB, CEO, BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$12,569,450

6

Thompson Donald

DIR

Beyond Meat

BYND

S

$8,997,383

7

Bagwell Kurt L

PR

SBA Comms

SBAC

S

$8,731,937

8

Woolley Kenneth M

DIR

Extra Space Storage

EXR

S

$8,610,744

9

Lagarde Michel

VP

Thermo Fisher

TMO

AS

$7,660,200

10

Karczmer Aaron

VP

PayPal

PYPL

AS

$5,798,318

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.