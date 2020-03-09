XOUT: Eliminating Losers Is More Important Than Picking Winners (Podcast Transcript)

Study after study has shown that picking stocks that turn out to be winners is an exceedingly difficult task, with very little consistency in outperformance over time.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on the podcast platform of your choice to make sure you don't miss an episode:

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of February 10, 2020.

My guest today is GraniteShares Founder and CEO Will Rhind. Will, will be no stranger to many of you as he's been a tour de force in the ETF space for two decades now. He previously appeared on Episode 10 of this show, "The Time For More Affordable, Less Complicated Commodity ETFs Is Now". Before founding GraniteShares in 2016, Will spent the 18 years before that working on launching and managing ETFs, first for Barclays Global Investors in London and then for ETF Securities where he relocated to New York to oversee their expansion to the American Market.

He also worked for the World Gold Council where he was the CEO of GLD, the world's largest physical gold ETF. Welcome back to the show Will. I'm thrilled you are able to rejoin me so soon.

Will Rhind [WR]: Thanks Jonathan. Pleasure to be back. Yes, good to be here.

JL: Yes, definitely. So, I don't want to rehash your backstory here because we definitely covered that in fairly granular detail when we last spoke in August. So, I'll simply remind listeners that they should definitely go back and re-listen to the show we did. It will be on a very different topic than we are going to cover today.

So, there we took really a deep-dive look at commodity ETFs, something that you obviously have a great deal of accrued expertise signed from your days at Barclays, ETF Securities, World Gold Council and that's certainly been one of your major focuses at GraniteShares, but since we last spoke, you rolled out the GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF, ticker symbol XOUT, great ticker symbol although doesn't necessarily seem that way, but once you know what the fund is about, it is really spot on.

So, anyway this fund has gathered $30 million in AUM really just in a short period of time and taken the market by storm and we've actually got in two separate requests from listeners of this show, can you have Will back on, can you cover this fund. So, I started taking a look at and it really is a fascinating strategy that you've put together here and I think there's really some fertile ground to discuss.

WR: Great. No, pleasure, and always good to hear, you know people are interested in what we are doing and specifically interested in new and innovative ideas like XOUT.

JL: Yes, definitely. So, this is definitely a different kind of index fund and that is because it's as much about what is not included in the index as about what is. So, I think it probably makes more sense if this comes from you, can you just kind of walk our listeners through what the basic underlying strategy of the fund is?

WR: Yes. No, I think you almost said it yourself, which is perhaps what's more important than what you have in your portfolio is what you leave out, and I think that when we take a step back and think about what this is all about and why we're doing it, you know we believe that technological disruption is probably if not the largest, but certainly one of the largest forward-facing risks to all investors. And so, through this lens, we are thinking about how do we design a portfolio and how do we design a fund that helps investors protect their assets against technological disruption.

And so really that's the Genesis behind what XOUT is trying to do. And so through this lens of technological disruption, the basic idea is that every single strategy pretty much in the market is focused on really two things, either picking winners, which we know that from countless academic research over the years incredibly difficult to statistically outperform the market from a traditional active approach. And then also you have on the other hand, which is the perhaps what ETFs are most commonly known for which is well if we can't pick winners, then let's just give up and let's hold the market at a broad level and let's just converge to the average of what the market does, i.e. index tracking.

And so what XOUT does is actually flip that paradigm on its head and say well actually rather than focus on picking winners what if it was easier to identify losers and actually what if it was more intuitive to actually leave losers out of the portfolio and that could generate a portfolio that could outperform the broader market. And that's really the crux of it. It's thinking about what companies are going to be disrupted that's a risk that we believe is not being priced into the market and therefore it's easier to identify a company in secular decline or a company that would potentially underperform the market than it is to find the next Google for example. So, really what XOUT does is focus on avoiding the losers and by definition we think that is a more intuitive way to hopefully outperform over time.

JL: Sure. Yes. So, in theory that sounds great. I would love to dig in a bit though to how that is actually - how that actually plays out in terms of how the index is constructed. So, this is an EQM indexes product, calculated by selective, so definitely some well-established index players there. It's billed as a "quant product" and I'm putting that in quotes. I'm curious how the index is constructed and how exactly it is that you are able to exclude the losers simply from a data set that I guess is readily available to pretty much anybody that wants to use it?

WR: Yes. No, absolutely so first and foremost the most obvious thing is there's no factor or kind of single metric, as far as where it identifies technological disruption or solves for technological disruption. So, what XOUT does or what the index does is has seven fundamental criteria that it looks at in order to evaluate every company and what that means is we end up with the score of 1 to 5 for every company in the market, five being best, one being worst, and then exclude the 250 names with the lowest scores.

We start off with 500 names, 500 largest market cap names, then exclude 250. And so, how we end up doing that is there are seven fundamental metrics and those metrics include things like revenue. So, ask yourself the question would you give your money to a company that cannot sustainably increase its sales or employee growth? Would you give your company money to a company that's firing people instead of hiring people? What about R&D investment, refusing to invest in itself or stock buybacks, company doesn't respect its shareholders; profitability, would you give money to a company that can't make money or earnings forecast is not expected to make money. And lastly management score, so would you give money to a company that is run by demonstrably underperforming management.

So, these are really seven fundamental factors that blended together create the score, and I think what's kind of interesting about this is, remember this is fundamental metrics that we're looking at. And in many ways, these are probably not too different to what your kind of traditional active manager would use in order to try and screen winners. However, we're just flipping that on his head and using it to identify companies that we think are at risk of technological disruption.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that makes sense and I assume you have some kind of back testing that shows that this methodology actually leads to our performance because not to quibble with specific things here, but for example, you have share repurchases as one of the seven items, but I could just as easily find a way to make an argument that a company that grows its dividend for 25 consecutive years is also respecting shareholders and they are just choosing to deploy that capital to respect shareholders differently than through share purchases. So, just curious how these seven specifically arrived at?

WR: Well again, I mean remember we're looking at or we're focusing on the lens of technological disruption. We're trying to identify companies at risk of disruption and companies that are actively in the process of being disrupted. So, I would say with regards to, for example dividends, potentially a stock with a high dividend typically those tend to be companies that are not sort of performing perhaps, as well as some of the top companies in the market and therefore there are businesses that elect to distribute a lot of cash to investors as a way to make the stock attractive.

And I'm not saying that's right or wrong, again I'm just saying that these seven metrics that we look at when we talk about stock buybacks we're looking for companies that are buying back stock out of free cash flow, not borrowing money to buy back their stock particularly. It's just again, it's just one metric and this is all been heavily researched and like you said, back-tested and all we have got to be careful with back test, but of course we wouldn't launch the fund if it wasn't a positive back-test. And so I think intuitively the strategy makes sense and obviously in the market thus far seems to be doing the same in live performance.

JL: Yes sure. So, many indexes are reconstituted semi-annually, I think that's kind of the common approach. XOUT has actually reconstituted quarterly though, can you get and tell why the decision was made to reach out all the index every 90 days and what's the annual turnover likely to be as a result of that decision?

WR: Sure. So, put simply, I think disruption is not a static process. So, look how quickly companies are being disrupted, you know things like zero fee brokerages emerged seemingly out of nowhere or you know now there is proliferation of streaming platforms. I think that's one way of talking about doing it every quarter or every quarter than that's kind of in line with earnings season. So, quarterly earnings season that's one of the key metrics we're looking at in terms of when we score companies. In terms of turnover, the turnover is still pretty modest.

So, roughly about 40% turnover each year, which is pretty modest, but I think the main point we're trying to capture here is disruption is not a static process, and so we could I suppose have run the strategy on an even more frequent basis, but again we want to limit the specific turnover. We think the quarterly was a nice balance between the earnings season and obviously something that's still generated nice modest amount of turnover.

JL: Sure. That way you can keep the turnover down; you don't have to worry necessarily about ending up with gains/distributions at the end of the year hopefully. So, I guess that makes sense in terms of striking a balance there. And I'm just curious was this something that you had EQM design for you, who came up with this idea because it's really a kind of a very clever idea and I'm guessing there is somewhat of a fun story here in terms of…?

WR: Yes. The actual strategy of the idea for the strategy was developed by a gentleman called David Bass, and David is the CEO of XOUT Capital, and XOUT Capital is actually the index provider in terms of this particular strategy. So, David in his past life some of the listeners may know was the CEO of a large asset management company called Third Avenue, and Third Avenue was a classic active shop in that where portfolio managers were paid to consistently pick winners over time, and clearly that was a very, very difficult thing to do, and I think, I don't want to put words in David's mouth.

I think if you will hear, he would say that, no, simply that didn't work, and therefore he sort of turned to the other side meaning that coming back now in terms of XOUT and putting together this particular idea, I think the logical conclusion was that picking winners didn't work and actually the logical solution was to eliminate the losers. So David was actually running this in a private fund and so this was actually a strategy that was being run as a private fund. However, those of you who are familiar with private funds will know that the structure itself is not that scalable, and so ultimately it was commercialized in an ETF and that's clearly where we came in to partner with him.

So, it's an interesting story behind that and definitely some good people involved, but fundamentally I think this is an active manager that realized that picking winners ultimately doesn't work and actually the logical thing to do is put a rules-based strategy together that focuses on, I mean eliminating losers.

JL: Makes sense and yes. So, he will definitely be familiar to a lot of people that are familiar with Third Avenue and interesting, I didn't actually realize that he was the kind of person behind the idea here, wasn't really called out on your side or on EQM side, but it definitely lends some more credence to the strategy that he is behind it here.

WR: Yes. And I think the cool thing from my perspective is that, you know again, I don't mean this in any kind of disparaging way whatsoever, but a lot of the traditional index companies know there are really sort of data businesses at their heart, and people license different indices from one of those companies, and again there's nothing wrong with that. I think what's interesting about David is he is actually a practitioner and so he's actually somebody that's run money that's not just a sort of a data business, and from that perspective as somebody who ran money, somebody that understands how to kind of evaluate companies, the good and the bad and so I think one of the things that attracted me certainly to working with him was it's kind of unique to get an index that's being developed by a practitioner, and I think that's something that's again is sort of an important differentiator in terms of how this ultimately gets expressed as an idea.

JL: Yes, absolutely. I can say some of the people I have been speaking on to on this show more recently are people that are in specific niches of the market. So, whether it's the net lease space or the REIT space or the tech sector index space, there are people that are not just taking classification system like [indiscernible] and saying well let's just pull a list of 30 companies. They actually know the spaces in and out and so it allows them to capture exposure to the spaces in a, I think a much more holistic way than simply just looking at it as another dataset, which is, I think kind of refreshing because it gives investors really another approach to being able to capture key themes and strategies.

WR: Sure.

JL: Okay cool. Let's get into the Holdings a bit here. I think this actually kind of fun to see which companies are included, which ones are left out particularly, you end up with kind of a lot of rivals where you have one company in and one out. So, it's kind of fun to call that out for people, but before we get into that just looking at the basic underlying numbers here XOUT definitely is decidedly growth heavy. So, price to book ratio of nearly 5 versus 3.5 on the S&P 500, 30-day SEC yield, the 84 basis points as opposed to 168 on the S&P, higher PE multiple, and estimated 3- to 5-year EPS growth, and yet a lot of the characteristics that you are screening for are not necessarily tilted towards growth.

Things like management for example are hiring, these are not necessarily things that should be screening for growth companies. In your view is the growth still -- here simply as a result of current market conditions with companies that have figured out, how to continue to innovate and adapt as new technologies come online being rewarded by the market with higher multiples or is this something that you could see kind of flipping to be heavier on value in the future and I guess, the underlying question here is, I'm trying to understand, if this strategy might actually be able to foreshadow this secular shift from growth to value when it does happen or if there is some kind of inherent growth bias baked in here?

WR: Yes. It's a great question. And it is actually one of the most common questions that we get. So here's what is really fascinating. The index or the fund is actually positively correlated with value, but not growth. So, in terms of the correlation of the actual index itself it's positively correlated with value and not correlated to growth and the index, you know one of the important things as you mentioned is that the index by definition and by construction is sector and factor agnostic, and remember all we're trying to do is focus on separating what the index perceive, the rules perceive as bad companies from good companies.

So, it's not about valuation metrics and any other things, which I think people probably automatically default to, but with sector and factor agnostic, and this is often, I think the hardest part for investors to grapple with, because they've been so drilled on factor investing traditional sort of factor as in the academic definition of that.

JL: Yes. To their own detriment over the last decade, generally.

WR: Yes. And certain valuation metrics. If you mentioned in terms of PE multiples and EPS growth et cetera, and again what we're doing is we're simply eliminating companies that are not doing what it takes to succeed in an age of digital disruption. And so as any kind of funding, any kind of strategy, we only have so much capital to allocate and so let's be productive or as productive as possible and let's not give it to the companies who refuse to innovate effectively.

JL: Yes. I mean it makes a lot of sense. I'm curious what exactly you mean when you say it's most correlated? It's actually positively correlated to value and not growth. Do you mean traditional let's say value indexes like S&P 500 Value index or something along those lines?

WR: Yes. If you just take the definition of value from a factor of perspective and you do a coalition to that particular value metric you get a positive correlation.

JL: Okay. You're talking about in terms of factors because I was going to say if it's in terms of returns, I assume this product would not have made it to the market if you back tested over the last 5 or 10 years.

WR: Yes. Just again in terms of how we view the traditional factors. I think this was particularly just the Bloomberg definition, but it's - the value factor here and growth factors and other traditional things that people would look at and potentially compare the strategy against that actually what's interesting is that at the moment the 250 companies in the index are more positively correlated with value.

JL: Yes. Now that is interesting. And frankly a little surprising, but it is pretty interesting. So, in terms of the sector breakdown and then I would love to get into the actual specific holdings here. The fund is very overweight to two sectors, actually 55% of the exposure is in IT and healthcare, are there any concerns here over lack of diversification, for example, you know you could see kind of known and unknown events things like particular candidates, let's say, winning the democratic primary that would really hurt the healthcare sector or in the case of IT may be very heavy-handed regulation could sentimentally hit that sector, are there any lack of sector diversification concerns here, is this meant to be a core holding that actually replaces kind of just a broad fund that holds the whole market?

WR: Well it's certainly meant to be a core replacement, it could also be a complement as well, but I mean with 250 of the 500 larger stocks by market cap in the U.S. it is certainly a core holding.

JL: Yes. I was going to say, you are definitely fully diversified in terms.

WR: Yes. Absolutely, and look I think with every index there are going to be overweight or concentrations in certain sectors over time. And so, look how concentrated some of the major market indices have become. I mean take the S&P for example, I mean telecom and telecommunications used to be over 10% of the index, you know now it doesn't even exist. Materials and utilities, and now both very, very low single-digit exposures, and real estate is not that far behind.

We would argue that that is a product of technological disruption and the reality is that any company that wishes to save of disruption, you know must adapt and change and that doesn't mean becoming a "tech company" but they need to figure out how to thrive in this year of digital disruption. So, just as maybe 100 years ago, no companies had to figure out how to become electricity companies to be competitive. Now people have to think about how to incorporate technology in order to have a business that thrives in this particular environment.

So, kind of going back to your question, I think when we look at specific sectors, again what we are focused on is just individual companies. All we're trying to do is eliminate companies that we feel are in sector decline or vulnerable to technological disruption, and so by doing that, you end up with a portfolio of companies that consequently we believe are winners or are expected to thrive. And so there will be some concentrations in certain sectors right now as you pointed out things like tech are going to be a slightly higher waiting or a higher waiting than perhaps the market, but that's natural in a strategy like this because those companies are the ones that are actually contributing the majority of the performance to a lot of the major large cap indices in the market anyway.

JL: Yes, I know, absolutely. The truth is, you know I ask these questions sometimes just to cover them, but in terms of how I'm personally allocated myself it was kind of a straw man question because I've been loaded up on QQQ as my core holdings for like 12 or 13 years at this point based on a similar feeling that I want to own the companies that are actually still innovating and producing new products, new technologies and if I haven't owned financials so be it.

WR: And maybe just one, it's the sort of a nerdy point, but I think it's probably worth mentioning that with an index like ours there are natural constraints, you want to look at like that that have built in to avoid over concentration of one sector that's a regulatory thing and [indiscernible] that's not something that we or anybody else have specifically built in, but there are some natural regulatory and other tools that sort of prevent over-concentration of one particular sector.

JL: Okay, sure. So, you are saying it's, even if it seems a little heavy in a few sectors there actually are controls in place that ensure that it won't ever become 100% IT or something?

WR: Yes, exactly, you just can't do that. I mean there is diversification rules for example baked into the investment [into the 40] act, that's a regulatory thing, and everybody that's managing money in that sector; I mean that's the primary governor for what you are doing.

JL: Okay cool. So, let's get into specific holdings and omissions here. And I love that, on the site you actually side-by-side have the top 10 holdings and then the top 10 omissions from the fund right next to that. I think that's really kind of cool way of visualizing everything. So, let's start out with that telecom sector that you mentioned both Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) are not included here. And so just curious, is that, I mean it's a little surprising because you think they would be somewhat innovative Verizon built out this massive fiber optic network, they are obviously moving over to 5G, is there anything that you could say specifically about the two major telecom players that are out here?

WR: Yes. No, it's a great question. I think the first thing I would say before we get into the specifics is that, this is kind of the thing I think is one of the things that has been more most interesting to me is that the emotion that comes out from people over certain stocks and certain stories, is kind of incredible and again that's something that through the rigorous process that we have is completely non-emotional because it's just rules-based. There's no human intervention, and so we have these discussions that people say, hey why a so and so stock not included. And again, we can give a very rational and unemotional response as to why that stock or that particular stock is not included.

So specifically, let's get your point with AT&T and Verizon. So, AT&T, while the revenues are growing, this was predominantly due to the acquisition of Time Warner. So, tellingly the sales growth has actually decelerated rapidly 40% actually over the last quarter. So, from a standpoint of financial health, you know buybacks, management and profitability are all relegated to the second lowest quintile in terms of how the model sees it. So that's AT&T, Verizon actually has good marks or scored pretty high from management. However, consistently flat revenues, and deflation of earnings expectations have in parallel the company's positioning from a technological perspective.

I think the fundamental difficulty for telecommunications is that despite the interest and its sort of emotion ridden kind of race for 5G is digitizing economy is transforming the nature of services telecom companies provide, but importantly these changes are [indiscernible] by other actors are not the companies themselves. And so two different stories, but kind of the same - in the same bucket obviously.

JL: Sure. Although it sounds like at some point, I guess if things turn around, Verizon maybe would be closer to getting into the index than AT&T, but…

WR: Well, you bring up a really good point here and that's - this strategy is dynamic. So, we've talked about, you know, companies being excluded and we've talked about the quarterly rebalance, so just as important to know is that if a company goes out that quarter, they can also come back in if they turn around their story and if they score high or high enough to get back in. So again, that's really important because it's a dynamic process and some companies that may be aren't in for a period of time can come back in if their score improves.

JL: Yes, sure. I mean, you've got 40% turnover, so I assume those companies coming in and out every quarter I would imagine.

WR: That's right, exactly.

JL: Yes, yes. No, it is something good to keep in mind, I guess not only with this, but with really any index strategy or active one that you are not buying a bucket of companies ecstatically that you're buying a strategy more than anything, and so - you know whatever ends up in that on a quarterly basis, ends up in it. Okay, so moving over to the major financials, so again, all the kind of really large retail facing banks are left out JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC.PK), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citi (NYSE:C.PK), the financials that make it into the index are companies like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS.PK), US Bancorp (USB), BlackRock (BLK), I think some of the deep discount brokers I saw were in there also if I'm remembering correctly. So again, what do you think this says about the financial services space right now, the fact that the really large retail facing banks, you know, certainly their earnings have been hurt by flat yield curve and things of that sort, but what do you think it says about where the financial services space is heading?

WR: Well, I think the - I think you almost hit the nail in the head right there, which is that, you know, let's take a step back, so, from a macro perspective, you've got interest rates, you know, at historic lows. You have a flat yield curve that, you know, has the potential to invert anytime and, you know, that environment is clearly bad for financial institutions' profitability. So, you might ask the question well, what are holdings like Goldman Sachs or BlackRock doing right? Well, I think the answer lies in the key things that keep the JPMorgans, the Bank of Americas, and Wells, which for the last particular quarter were lack of deposit growth, cash flow.

So, JPMorgan's deposit growth decelerated by 8.5% and was outperformed if you want to look at it like BlackRock, but buybacks also penalized JPMorgan and Bank of America because they're not financed by free cash flow but instead by debt. Wells Fargo is slightly different in that obviously from the management perspective. There have been a number of scandals with that company, which are well known and there is no point in necessarily rehashing those here.

JL: Yes.

WR: But I think, you know, think about the deposit growth, and deposit growth I guess for banks is somewhat akin to, you know, subscribers on a social media network or something in that sort of life blood of, you know, money coming in and growth of cash balances from the bank, and if there is a slowing or slowing, then that's going to hurt them and also the share buybacks as well, but I think, you know, that's particularly the - kind of the highlights particularly around those three companies.

JL: Like as more banking goes online and goes digital, I assume their headcounts have been shrinking over time also.

WR: Yes, yes. I mean - and again, I think the environment is just challenging for banking period.

JL: Yes.

WR: And within a challenging environment, there are going to be companies that are more challenged than others. And so, that's obviously what we focus on.

JL: Yes, sure. Okay, so here is some theoretical [pairs trades] obviously, you know, we're not recommending anybody actually do long, short [pairs trades] based on what's in and out here, but I just think it's fine because you have kind of companies that are really rivals like, you know - so for example, Pepsi (PEP) is in, Coke (KO) is out, Mastercard (MC) is in, Visa (V) is out, Costco (COST) is in, Walmart (WMT) is out. Just curious what other pairs trades am I missing here, which other companies are included where there are kind of key rival is excluded from the index because I think it does say a lot about those companies?

WR: That's a great question. I was actually looking - I think the - I think the only one I could think of which might interest the listeners would be in BlackRock which is in and State Street (STT) which is out.

JL: Okay, yes, that is interesting actually. Although I guess it makes sense when you look at what the flows have been like in to, what their fund flows have been like, so, there's definitely some logic there.

WR: Yes and I think there was some of these - you know, some of these companies again, although they are in the same sector sometimes, there's not a difference in terms of the ultimate score. It's just that no one company is doing slightly better than the other or one company is doing slightly worse than the other. And so, again, it's just - it all reflects in the score and it's just an unemotional output as to what gets [ex-d out].

JL: Sure, right. I guess, yes, that's true. I guess one of these - theoretically I'm not saying that's true, but theoretically, Mastercard could be company Number 249 and Visa could be 251 and it's kind of just a minor difference between them in terms of…

WR: Yes, I wouldn't read too much into it. Again, it's just where you are trying to focus on companies that are going to be ex-d out and are vulnerable technological disruption. However, sometimes those scores ultimately be quite close. I think it's just - remember we've got - we take 500 names and we exclude 50% of those names. So, that's quite a large number of stocks of exclude.

JL: Sure. Yes, definitely. And then I happen to notice that your seventh largest position is actually in the QQQs and the NASDAQ 100 ETF.

WR: Yes.

JL: What's that all about?

WR: Well, actually it's funny you mentioned that because that kind of goes back to that question you had earlier or what we talked about earlier, which was, you know, can you get over concentrated in one particular sector. So, very simply, that's just a very temporary anti-concentration issue. So, from a portfolio management perspective, we obviously manage the funds according to, you know, the necessary rules, and so sometimes, for example, we take a position in a strategy like the QQQs in this particular case, because we need to obviously be in - within the diversification limits that are set.

So, put another way, you know, what sort of happened there is essentially by leaving out the losers, the winners have won by so much that we needed to buy - you know, we need to diversify, so that's what that is about, but that's just a portfolio management technique that we will use in order to make sure that we stay compliant and obviously run the portfolio according to how it should we run by statute.

JL: Sure. And how does that work? Are you passing those costs onto investors, you know, not that a single position with one of the QQQs like 15 basis points or something, not that that's a huge expense, but just curious how that actually works out for people in the fund?

WR: Yes. So, I mean any holding this in the fund is going to be a part of the fund's expenses.

JL: Right. I'm saying you're not waiving or anything of that nature?

WR: No, no. I mean these positions things like that would be caught by, you know, portfolio holdings center and is on a temporary basis, so the amount that people would end up paying, you know, if you held one of these funds for, you know, a month or few days or whatever is very, very low.

JL: Sure. Okay, that's interesting. Anyway this is - it's been great, been really interesting. I'd love to move over to another fund of yours that you have if we could cover that briefly, which is The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS).

WR: Sure.

JL: Awesome. Okay, so this one we didn't really touch on last time we spoke either - but it looks like a pretty interesting fund to me in terms of the heavy weighting towards closed end funds and BDCs and just I guess different kinds of income-producing vehicles that generally hold large numbers of other things within them. So, just curious if you could just explain what that basic strategy is here, obviously, pays a really large 7.9% SEC yields a 30 day SEC yield right now. What is the underlying strategy? This a fund you acquired from another issuer, correct?

WR: That's right. We acquired this fund that was on a sort of white label platform, and then, we ran it for a year, and then, we redesigned the index. So, it is really a kind of think of it at some respects like a new strategy, but I think just through our sort of experience of running it, we found ways that we believe we could improve on what was already in my, an attractive strategy, and specifically, the major thing that we focused on was the volatility control mechanism whereby we implemented really two things just make sure that the yield was still as attractive as we believe it could be by having a volatility control in them.

And so, kind of getting back to your question, put simply, you know, we're really trying to solve this major problem there. You know anybody who's looking for income has, which is, you know, frankly, how would you generate income, and more importantly, how do you generate a decent amount of income that actually makes a difference. And so, you know, we looked at all the traditional ways that people did that through dividend-paying stocks, through the different, you know, elements of the fixed income markets.

And I think what we felt was that, you know, dividends probably came closest to it, but a lot of the dividend indices we looked at, you know, didn't really have an aggregate that much of a yield, and you know, let's say some of the broader dividend indices and ETFs we looked at, you know were yielding somewhere in the region of 5%, but had a volatility either in line with the S&P or in some cases, some cases, quite a bit higher.

JL: I was going say, yes, I mean the S&P has a current dividend yield of under 1.7% and if you look at a historical chart of dividend yields on the S&P 500, it's never been lower than that.

WR: Yes, exactly. And then, obviously, from the fixed income side and a majority of people are looking for a high level of income going to the high yield market, and again, so a similar story there whereby, you know, high yield bonds right now may the yields have been compressed so much in this environment that a lot of the sort of the broad indices are yielding, again, around the sort of 5%, you know, and lower mark.

And so, really the idea with HIPS is that can we do better that this, but give people that are specifically trying to compare it to say a dividend fund at a lower volatility and I think hopefully what we've done is answer that in a sort of emphatic yes, which is give people a very, very high level of income and that's paid monthly. So, distributed every month, but with the volatility less than the broad market, specifically the S&P here, so that's the problem we're trying to solve for people and, you know, giving people a level of income that is meaningful, that's paid monthly so that can be consistent, but, you now, crucially trying to manage the volatility as much as possible in a strategy like this.

And again, the way that we do this is sort of an area of the markets or a class of securities that got a lot of press couple of years ago and that was in light of the tax reform bill, you know, one of the major, you know, initiatives of the current administration, and so, what people would have heard a lot in the last year was pass through securities, specifically, small businesses, LLCs, et cetera, where it were sort of the main things that the politicians were talking about, but, you know, this is a class of security that doesn't pay corporate tax that's the punch line.

So, what a pass through security is is it's a class of security that doesn't pay corporate tax and, you know, by law has to distribute substantially all of its income. So, things that are in that category of pass through securities would be things like REITs, or Real Estate Investment Trusts, BDCs, or Business Development Companies, CEFs, or Closed End Funds, and MLPs or Master Limit Partnerships. So, these are kind of the four largest sectors within the pass through security world, but, you know, really want HIPS, and by the way, HIPS, the acronym of HIPS stands for High Income Pass through Securities.

JL: Okay, nice.

WR: We blend those securities together to give you a diversified portfolio across those different sectors, but managing for the highest level of income with the lowest amount of risk. So, that's really the crux or the genesis behind the idea.

JL: Okay, sure, yes. And how much rate risk is there here like - it seems like these are all securities because they have to pass through pretty much all - I guess it would be 90% in the case of MLPs and REITs, right, that they would have to…

WR: Yes.

JL: …pass through less familiar with the exact rules around BDCs, but how much interest rate risk is there baked in here in terms of if rates do start going up suddenly, will you see the underlying - the principal of these investments go down significantly?

WR: You know clearly with anything that has a high level of yield of high level of income or any kind of yield or income, there's interest rate risk or interest rate sensitivity. What I would say is that some sectors or some investments are going to be more sensitive than others. So if you look at a sector like MLPs, so MLPs probably more sensitive to energy price than outright interest rate rises or falls and that's because a lot of the particular securities what's sort of underpinning them at long-term contracts where they are providing transportation infrastructure for the energy sector. So, someone like MLPs I think could make an argument that's more sensitive to the oil price than there is interest rates.

JL: Sure, and natural gas prices.

WR: Yes, exactly. Take a sector like REITs, and again, REITs broadly speaking, there are two parts to REITs. So, you have equity REITs, which are, you know, companies that own the physical property itself, and then you have mortgage REITs, which, you know, by definition would be REITs that own the bundles of mortgages. So, mortgages, obviously, would have a much higher sensitivity to any change in interest rates than the physical property or the equity REITs.

I think I am right in saying I don't want to be miss-quoted that, you know, the last interest rate cycles, so when interest rates were rising, equity REITs actually outperformed the market, and those are the ones that obviously hold the physical properties. Mortgages are going to be sensitive to interest rates. What I would say is again, over the short term, you would see an impact - negative impact from that, but as the mortgages themselves reset or as they reset, you know, over time to those higher rates, you know, then they adjust obviously to whatever the new interest rate environment is.

Closed end funds are just dependent on the strategy, so if this underlying strategy is fixed income based, then they are going to have more sensitivity than if it's not, and similar with BDCs, BDCs tend to be, you know, making loans to small businesses or the middle market companies, et cetera. So again, there's sensitivity there. So, it kind of depends on obviously the different sectors, but also the individual securities themselves within the portfolio, but anything I'd just say, again, anything has sensitivity to interest rates that has any kind of yield.

JL: Sure. Yes, I know that's well put. Anyway, well, this has been great, always a pleasure to have you on the show. Where can investors find you online? What about social - what's the best place for people that want to research your fund through the underlying index is more to go and do that?

WR: Well, the best place probably is just to start with the website, which is graniteshares.com, just as it sounds, graniteshares.com, and on there is a contact page. We have a live chat where you can just message us directly, and you'll find our information there in terms of phone number and email as info@graniteshares is our email address. That's info@graniteshares. Also online we're very fairly active of Twitter, also LinkedIn and just again, the company's name, so @graniteshares on LinkedIn, @graniteshares on Twitter as well. We're very easy to the contact.

JL: Nice. And then, yes, I found that eqmindexes.com had some great additional videos and information, the criteria of what's included in the index. That stuff is not on the GraniteShares site you have to actually go over there to…

WR: That's right. So, there are - EQM is a separate company. Obviously, they provide indexes for a number of different ETFs, nothing exclusive GraniteShares, but yes, EQM and they have a website, which you can go and access information about the index, particularly GraniteShares is obviously the fund, and so, all of our information is going to be specific to the fund, but yes, so it has the resource as well and obviously our partner XOUT Capital also has a website, which is just as it sounds, XOUT Capital.

JL: Nice. Anyway, Will, this has been great. Best of luck with the fund and continuing to gather assets there and hope we can do this again soon.

WR: Thank you, Jonathan. Thank you so much to everybody that's listening to this. It's been a blast.

JL: For disclosures, Will Rhind doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or ETFs we discussed in today's show. I, Jonathan Liss, have a position in one GraniteShares ETF, the GraniteShares Gold Trust, ticker symbol BAR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will Rhind doesn't have positions in any of the funds or stocks discussed in this episode of Let's Talk ETFs.



Jonathan Liss is long one GraniteShares ETF, BAR.