Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 8

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years (GD) 4/8 5/8 1.02 1.1 7.84% 2.70% 29 (ROST) 3/16 3/31 0.255 0.285 11.76% 1.11% 26 (GL) 4/2 5/1 0.1725 0.1875 8.70% 0.87% 15

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 9 (Ex-Div 3/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years HP Inc. (HPQ) 4/1 0.1762 21.41 3.30% 10 Spire Inc. (SR) 4/2 0.6225 81.35 3.10% 17 W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 3/25 0.11 66.24 0.70% 18

Tuesday March 10 (Ex-Div 3/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 3/26 0.25 119.08 0.80% 12 Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 4/6 0.154 23.18 2.60% 10 Home Depot Inc. (HD) 3/26 1.5 228.51 2.60% 11 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) 3/27 0.2 17.35 4.60% 10 MDU Resources (MDU) 4/1 0.2075 29.54 2.80% 28 Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 3/20 0.34 33.8 4.00% 11

Wednesday March 11 (Ex-Div 3/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Proc. (ADP) 4/1 0.91 159.15 2.30% 44 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 4/1 0.385 82.6 1.80% 26 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 4/3 0.54 100.36 2.10% 13 Comerica Inc. (CMA) 4/1 0.68 44.81 5.80% 11 Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 4/6 0.405 95.95 1.70% 16 Community Trust Banc. (CTBI) 4/1 0.38 36.77 4.00% 39 Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 3/27 0.73 92.77 3.10% 11 Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 3/27 0.3 111.77 1.00% 10 Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 4/15 0.4 37.76 4.20% 48 L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 3/27 0.85 199.93 1.70% 19 Monro Inc. (MNRO) 3/24 0.22 51.53 1.60% 15 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 4/15 0.64 175.92 1.40% 10 NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 3/31 0.6 76.91 3.10% 16 RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 3/31 0.35 175.36 0.80% 25 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 4/1 0.27 33.56 3.10% 10 Hanover Insurance Group (THE) (THG) 3/27 0.65 118.31 2.20% 15 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 4/1 0.35 28.1 4.90% 45 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 4/2 0.28 86 1.40% 17 Xcel Energy (XEL) 4/20 0.43 70.15 2.50% 17

Thursday March 12 (Ex-Div 3/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 3/27 0.95 282.19 1.30% 10 Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 3/31 1.55 715.03 1.00% 17 Community Bank System (CBU) 4/9 0.41 62.94 2.60% 28 Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 3/30 0.09 3.24 10.70% 11 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 4/15 1.0125 116.12 3.50% 11 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 4/3 0.66 57.78 4.40% 10 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 3/31 0.9 110.02 3.30% 10 Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 4/15 1.05 121.37 3.50% 52 Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 4/6 0.6185 31.77 7.70% 10 Coca-Cola Company (KO) 4/1 0.41 55.26 2.90% 58 NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 4/1 1.9 416.64 1.90% 14 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 4/1 0.46 62.88 2.80% 22 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 3/30 0.2 15.28 5.00% 11 Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO.PK) 3/31 0.675 51.69 5.20% 10 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 3/30 0.9 116.75 3.00% 34 UGI Corp. (UGI) 4/1 0.325 36.63 3.60% 32 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 3/24 1.08 283.87 1.50% 10 Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 3/31 0.5 37.93 5.20% 11

Friday March 13 (Ex-Div 3/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Digital Realty Trust (DLR.PK) 3/31 1.12 128.24 3.40% 16 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 4/15 0.47 194.41 0.90% 28 First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 3/27 0.18 19.38 3.60% 24 Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 3/31 0.2125 23.26 3.60% 13 Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 3/31 0.3 40.86 3.00% 11 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 4/8 0.575 161.13 1.40% 16 Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 3/31 0.63 44.31 5.70% 33 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 4/1 0.3125 38.04 3.30% 24 PolyOne Corp. (POL) 4/8 0.2025 23.32 3.30% 10 Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 3/31 0.285 102.51 1.10% 26 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 3/31 0.12 30.63 1.60% 17 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 3/31 0.17 19.44 3.50% 46 Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT) 3/31 0.685 111.49 2.40% 34

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 3/10 0.62 2.3% American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 3/10 0.7 2.8% Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 3/16 0.63 2.1% Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 3/13 0.26 3.2% Avista Corp. (AVA) 3/13 0.405 3.2% Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 3/13 0.17 1.1% Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 3/13 0.27 2.5% CBOE Holdings Inc. (CBOE) 3/13 0.36 1.2% Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 3/16 0.71 3.8% CenterPoint Energy (CNP) 3/12 0.29 5.1% Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 3/12 0.39 2.4% CSX Corp. (CSX) 3/13 0.26 1.5% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 3/10 1.29 5.3% Dover Corp. (DOV) 3/16 0.49 1.9% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 3/16 0.945 3.8% Consolidated Edison (ED) 3/16 0.765 3.5% Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) 3/16 0.48 1.0% Emerson Electric (EMR) 3/10 0.5 3.1% EPR Properties (EPR) 3/16 0.375 8.3% Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR) 3/13 0.58 3.7% First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 3/16 0.44 2.6% First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. (FIBK) 3/12 0.6 Special Flowers Foods (FLO) 3/13 0.19 3.3% Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 3/16 0.3 1.4% Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 3/10 0.145 1.8% Hershey Company (HSY) 3/16 0.773 1.9% Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 3/16 0.91 2.7% International Business Machines (IBM) 3/10 1.62 5.0% International Paper Co. (IP) 3/16 0.5125 5.6% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3/10 0.95 2.7% Kellogg Company (K) 3/16 0.57 3.6% Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 3/13 0.185 0.7% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 3/16 1.25 2.5% Meredith Corp. (MDP) 3/13 0.595 10.9% 3M Company (MMM) 3/12 1.47 3.9% MidWest One Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 3/16 0.22 3.1% Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 3/10 0.58 5.6% MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 3/10 0.42 1.3% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 3/12 0.51 1.2% Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 3/13 0.48 3.4% NACCO Industries (NC) 3/13 0.19 2.1% Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 3/10 0.38 1.1% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 3/16 1.4 2.0% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 3/11 1.32 1.6% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 3/11 0.375 6.0% Realty Income Corp. (O) 3/13 0.2325 3.6% Old Republic International (ORI) 3/16 0.21 4.0% Polaris Industries (PII) 3/16 0.62 2.9% PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 3/12 0.51 2.0% Primerica Inc. (PRI) 3/16 0.4 1.4% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 3/12 1.1 6.1% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 3/16 0.34 2.9% Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 3/10 1.02 2.2% Rollins Inc. (ROL) 3/10 0.12 1.2% Stepan Company (SCL) 3/13 0.275 1.3% Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 3/13 1.34 1.0% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 3/10 0.58 2.0% Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 3/10 1.08 3.1% Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 3/10 0.43 3.4% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 3/11 0.67 1.0% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 3/16 0.12 4.9% Target Corp. (TGT) 3/10 0.66 2.5% Tennant Company (TNC) 3/16 0.22 1.2% Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) 3/16 10 1.6% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 3/10 0.35 1.5% United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 3/10 1.01 4.3% United Technologies (UTX) 3/10 0.735 2.3% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 3/12 0.4575 3.8% Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 3/12 0.185 0.7% Wendy's Company (WEN) 3/16 0.12 2.5% Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 3/10 0.2625 1.9% ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) 3/10 0.87 6.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

