Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 8
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which declared increased dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies withupcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
(GD)
|
4/8
|
5/8
|
1.02
|
1.1
|
7.84%
|
2.70%
|
29
|
(ROST)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.255
|
0.285
|
11.76%
|
1.11%
|
26
|
(GL)
|
4/2
|
5/1
|
0.1725
|
0.1875
|
8.70%
|
0.87%
|
15
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday March 9 (Ex-Div 3/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
4/1
|
0.1762
|
21.41
|
3.30%
|
10
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
4/2
|
0.6225
|
81.35
|
3.10%
|
17
|
W.R. Berkley Corp.
|
(WRB)
|
3/25
|
0.11
|
66.24
|
0.70%
|
18
Tuesday March 10 (Ex-Div 3/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Franco-Nevada Corp.
|
(FNV)
|
3/26
|
0.25
|
119.08
|
0.80%
|
12
|
Gildan Activewear Inc.
|
(GIL)
|
4/6
|
0.154
|
23.18
|
2.60%
|
10
|
Home Depot Inc.
|
(HD)
|
3/26
|
1.5
|
228.51
|
2.60%
|
11
|
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
|
(HVT)
|
3/27
|
0.2
|
17.35
|
4.60%
|
10
|
MDU Resources
|
(MDU)
|
4/1
|
0.2075
|
29.54
|
2.80%
|
28
|
Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
3/20
|
0.34
|
33.8
|
4.00%
|
11
Wednesday March 11 (Ex-Div 3/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Proc.
|
(ADP)
|
4/1
|
0.91
|
159.15
|
2.30%
|
44
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
4/1
|
0.385
|
82.6
|
1.80%
|
26
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
4/3
|
0.54
|
100.36
|
2.10%
|
13
|
Comerica Inc.
|
(CMA)
|
4/1
|
0.68
|
44.81
|
5.80%
|
11
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
4/6
|
0.405
|
95.95
|
1.70%
|
16
|
Community Trust Banc.
|
(CTBI)
|
4/1
|
0.38
|
36.77
|
4.00%
|
39
|
Eaton Corp. plc
|
(ETN)
|
3/27
|
0.73
|
92.77
|
3.10%
|
11
|
Lithia Motors Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
3/27
|
0.3
|
111.77
|
1.00%
|
10
|
Leggett & Platt Inc.
|
(LEG)
|
4/15
|
0.4
|
37.76
|
4.20%
|
48
|
L3Harris Technologies Inc
|
(LHX)
|
3/27
|
0.85
|
199.93
|
1.70%
|
19
|
Monro Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
3/24
|
0.22
|
51.53
|
1.60%
|
15
|
Motorola Solutions Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
4/15
|
0.64
|
175.92
|
1.40%
|
10
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
3/31
|
0.6
|
76.91
|
3.10%
|
16
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
3/31
|
0.35
|
175.36
|
0.80%
|
25
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
4/1
|
0.27
|
33.56
|
3.10%
|
10
|
Hanover Insurance Group (THE)
|
(THG)
|
3/27
|
0.65
|
118.31
|
2.20%
|
15
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
4/1
|
0.35
|
28.1
|
4.90%
|
45
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
4/2
|
0.28
|
86
|
1.40%
|
17
|
Xcel Energy
|
(XEL)
|
4/20
|
0.43
|
70.15
|
2.50%
|
17
Thursday March 12 (Ex-Div 3/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Anthem Inc.
|
(ANTM)
|
3/27
|
0.95
|
282.19
|
1.30%
|
10
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
3/31
|
1.55
|
715.03
|
1.00%
|
17
|
Community Bank System
|
(CBU)
|
4/9
|
0.41
|
62.94
|
2.60%
|
28
|
Chico's FAS Inc.
|
(CHS)
|
3/30
|
0.09
|
3.24
|
10.70%
|
11
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
4/15
|
1.0125
|
116.12
|
3.50%
|
11
|
Eastman Chemical Co.
|
(EMN)
|
4/3
|
0.66
|
57.78
|
4.40%
|
10
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
3/31
|
0.9
|
110.02
|
3.30%
|
10
|
Federal Realty Inv. Trust
|
(FRT)
|
4/15
|
1.05
|
121.37
|
3.50%
|
52
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
(IRM)
|
4/6
|
0.6185
|
31.77
|
7.70%
|
10
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
4/1
|
0.41
|
55.26
|
2.90%
|
58
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
4/1
|
1.9
|
416.64
|
1.90%
|
14
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
4/1
|
0.46
|
62.88
|
2.80%
|
22
|
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|
(ROIC)
|
3/30
|
0.2
|
15.28
|
5.00%
|
11
|
Taubman Centers Inc.
|
(TCO.PK)
|
3/31
|
0.675
|
51.69
|
5.20%
|
10
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
3/30
|
0.9
|
116.75
|
3.00%
|
34
|
UGI Corp.
|
(UGI)
|
4/1
|
0.325
|
36.63
|
3.60%
|
32
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
3/24
|
1.08
|
283.87
|
1.50%
|
10
|
Wyndham Destinations Inc.
|
(WYND)
|
3/31
|
0.5
|
37.93
|
5.20%
|
11
Friday March 13 (Ex-Div 3/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
(DLR.PK)
|
3/31
|
1.12
|
128.24
|
3.40%
|
16
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
4/15
|
0.47
|
194.41
|
0.90%
|
28
|
First of Long Island Corp.
|
(FLIC)
|
3/27
|
0.18
|
19.38
|
3.60%
|
24
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
3/31
|
0.2125
|
23.26
|
3.60%
|
13
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
3/31
|
0.3
|
40.86
|
3.00%
|
11
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
4/8
|
0.575
|
161.13
|
1.40%
|
16
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
3/31
|
0.63
|
44.31
|
5.70%
|
33
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
4/1
|
0.3125
|
38.04
|
3.30%
|
24
|
PolyOne Corp.
|
(POL)
|
4/8
|
0.2025
|
23.32
|
3.30%
|
10
|
Ross Stores Inc.
|
(ROST)
|
3/31
|
0.285
|
102.51
|
1.10%
|
26
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
3/31
|
0.12
|
30.63
|
1.60%
|
17
|
Telephone & Data Sys.
|
(TDS)
|
3/31
|
0.17
|
19.44
|
3.50%
|
46
|
Universal Health Realty Trust
|
(UHT)
|
3/31
|
0.685
|
111.49
|
2.40%
|
34
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
3/10
|
0.62
|
2.3%
|
American Electric Power Co.
|
(AEP)
|
3/10
|
0.7
|
2.8%
|
Assurant Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
3/16
|
0.63
|
2.1%
|
Arrow Financial Corp.
|
(AROW)
|
3/13
|
0.26
|
3.2%
|
Avista Corp.
|
(AVA)
|
3/13
|
0.405
|
3.2%
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
3/13
|
0.17
|
1.1%
|
Cass Information Systems Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
3/13
|
0.27
|
2.5%
|
CBOE Holdings Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
3/13
|
0.36
|
1.2%
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
(CFR)
|
3/16
|
0.71
|
3.8%
|
CenterPoint Energy
|
(CNP)
|
3/12
|
0.29
|
5.1%
|
Cohen & Steers Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
3/12
|
0.39
|
2.4%
|
CSX Corp.
|
(CSX)
|
3/13
|
0.26
|
1.5%
|
Chevron Corp.
|
(CVX)
|
3/10
|
1.29
|
5.3%
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
3/16
|
0.49
|
1.9%
|
Duke Energy Corp.
|
(DUK)
|
3/16
|
0.945
|
3.8%
|
Consolidated Edison
|
(ED)
|
3/16
|
0.765
|
3.5%
|
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|
(EL)
|
3/16
|
0.48
|
1.0%
|
Emerson Electric
|
(EMR)
|
3/10
|
0.5
|
3.1%
|
EPR Properties
|
(EPR)
|
3/16
|
0.375
|
8.3%
|
Evercore Partners Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
3/13
|
0.58
|
3.7%
|
First American Financial Corp.
|
(FAF)
|
3/16
|
0.44
|
2.6%
|
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
3/12
|
0.6
|
Special
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
3/13
|
0.19
|
3.3%
|
Group 1 Automotive Inc.
|
(GPI)
|
3/16
|
0.3
|
1.4%
|
Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
3/10
|
0.145
|
1.8%
|
Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
3/16
|
0.773
|
1.9%
|
Hubbell Inc.
|
(HUBB)
|
3/16
|
0.91
|
2.7%
|
International Business Machines
|
(IBM)
|
3/10
|
1.62
|
5.0%
|
International Paper Co.
|
(IP)
|
3/16
|
0.5125
|
5.6%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
3/10
|
0.95
|
2.7%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
3/16
|
0.57
|
3.6%
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
3/13
|
0.185
|
0.7%
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
(MCD)
|
3/16
|
1.25
|
2.5%
|
Meredith Corp.
|
(MDP)
|
3/13
|
0.595
|
10.9%
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
3/12
|
1.47
|
3.9%
|
MidWest One Financial Group Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
3/16
|
0.22
|
3.1%
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|
(MPC)
|
3/10
|
0.58
|
5.6%
|
MSA Safety Inc.
|
(MSA)
|
3/10
|
0.42
|
1.3%
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
(MSFT)
|
3/12
|
0.51
|
1.2%
|
Maxim Integrated Products
|
(MXIM)
|
3/13
|
0.48
|
3.4%
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
3/13
|
0.19
|
2.1%
|
Nordson Corp.
|
(NDSN)
|
3/10
|
0.38
|
1.1%
|
NextEra Energy Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
3/16
|
1.4
|
2.0%
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
3/11
|
1.32
|
1.6%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
3/11
|
0.375
|
6.0%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
3/13
|
0.2325
|
3.6%
|
Old Republic International
|
(ORI)
|
3/16
|
0.21
|
4.0%
|
Polaris Industries
|
(PII)
|
3/16
|
0.62
|
2.9%
|
PPG Industries Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
3/12
|
0.51
|
2.0%
|
Primerica Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
3/16
|
0.4
|
1.4%
|
Prudential Financial Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
3/12
|
1.1
|
6.1%
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
3/16
|
0.34
|
2.9%
|
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
3/10
|
1.02
|
2.2%
|
Rollins Inc.
|
(ROL)
|
3/10
|
0.12
|
1.2%
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
3/13
|
0.275
|
1.3%
|
Sherwin-Williams Co.
|
(SHW)
|
3/13
|
1.34
|
1.0%
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
3/10
|
0.58
|
2.0%
|
Snap-on Inc.
|
(SNA)
|
3/10
|
1.08
|
3.1%
|
Sonoco Products Co.
|
(SON)
|
3/10
|
0.43
|
3.4%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
3/11
|
0.67
|
1.0%
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
3/16
|
0.12
|
4.9%
|
Target Corp.
|
(TGT)
|
3/10
|
0.66
|
2.5%
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
3/16
|
0.22
|
1.2%
|
Texas Pacific Land Trust
|
(TPL)
|
3/16
|
10
|
1.6%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
3/10
|
0.35
|
1.5%
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
3/10
|
1.01
|
4.3%
|
United Technologies
|
(UTX)
|
3/10
|
0.735
|
2.3%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
3/12
|
0.4575
|
3.8%
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
3/12
|
0.185
|
0.7%
|
Wendy's Company
|
(WEN)
|
3/16
|
0.12
|
2.5%
|
Westlake Chemical Corp.
|
(WLK)
|
3/10
|
0.2625
|
1.9%
|
ExxonMobil Corp.
|
(XOM)
|
3/10
|
0.87
|
6.9%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, KO, MPC, MDP, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.